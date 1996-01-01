Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

Which element is likely to be the most brittle: selenium, cobalt, platinum, or zinc? Selenium is likely to be the most brittle.

Which of the following did Antoine Lavoisier correctly characterize as an element? Oxygen was correctly characterized as an element by Lavoisier.

When did Mendeleev publish his periodic table? Mendeleev published his periodic table in 1869.

Which element (A, B, or C) is most likely a metalloid? The element located along the staircase is most likely a metalloid.

Of the following compounds, which contains a metalloid? SiO2 (silicon dioxide) contains a metalloid (silicon).

Where are the most active metals located on the periodic table? The most active metals are in Group 1 (alkali metals) on the far left.