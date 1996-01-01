Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #7 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Classifications quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/23
Which element is likely to be the most brittle: selenium, cobalt, platinum, or zinc?
Selenium is likely to be the most brittle.Which of the following did Antoine Lavoisier correctly characterize as an element?
Oxygen was correctly characterized as an element by Lavoisier.When did Mendeleev publish his periodic table?
Mendeleev published his periodic table in 1869.Which element (A, B, or C) is most likely a metalloid?
The element located along the staircase is most likely a metalloid.Of the following compounds, which contains a metalloid?
SiO2 (silicon dioxide) contains a metalloid (silicon).Where are the most active metals located on the periodic table?
The most active metals are in Group 1 (alkali metals) on the far left.Periodic table test
A periodic table test assesses knowledge of element classification, arrangement, and properties.What property is the periodic table organized by?
Atomic number.Periodic table practice problems
Practice problems may include identifying element classifications, locations, and properties.The modern periodic table is arranged by
Increasing atomic number.Which property do metalloids share with nonmetals?
Metalloids can be brittle like nonmetals.Striking difference between two elements
Elements may differ in classification (metal, nonmetal, metalloid) and properties such as conductivity or malleability.Periodic table study
Studying the periodic table involves learning element arrangement, classifications, and properties.Name the three general categories into which the elements are divided.
Metals, nonmetals, and metalloids.Where do noble metals tend to be located on the table?
Noble metals are found in the center and right of the transition metals block.Each electron energy level is represented by a different ___ in the periodic table.
Period (row).How is the periodic table organized?
By increasing atomic number and similar properties.Which list of elements contains a metal, a metalloid, and a nonmetal?
Sodium (metal), silicon (metalloid), and oxygen (nonmetal).Where do elements in the human body tend to be located on the table?
Elements in the human body are found throughout the table, but many are nonmetals (right side) and some metals (left and center).Is magnesium a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Magnesium is a metal.Is zinc a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Zinc is a metal.The majority of elements on the periodic table are
Metals.Is calcium a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Calcium is a metal.