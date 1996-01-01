Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz #1
Which of the following molecular models represents an element?
A molecular model that contains only one type of atom, such as O2, H2, or S8, represents an element.Which of the following is the most abundant gas by volume in the atmosphere?
Nitrogen (N2) is the most abundant gas by volume in the atmosphere.Which of the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule?
Elements like magnesium (Mg) do not exist as diatomic molecules; they are monoatomic in their natural state.Which of these elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule?
Elements such as zinc (Zn) do not exist as diatomic molecules in nature.Which elements are diatomic?
The diatomic elements are hydrogen (H2), nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), fluorine (F2), chlorine (Cl2), bromine (Br2), and iodine (I2).What is the rarest naturally occurring element on earth?
Astatine is considered the rarest naturally occurring element on earth.Which among the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule in nature?
Elements such as lithium (Li) do not exist as diatomic molecules in nature.What element does not react with other elements?
Noble gases, such as helium (He), are elements that do not readily react with other elements.Which of the following describes the properties of noble gases?
Noble gases are monoatomic, chemically inert, and do not readily form compounds.Which of the following elements is not diatomic?
Elements like sulfur (S) are not diatomic; sulfur exists as S8 in its natural state.Which of the following elements exists as a diatomic molecule?
Oxygen (O2) exists as a diatomic molecule in its natural state.Which metal has the highest melting point?
Tungsten (W) is the metal with the highest melting point.Which of the following does not exist as a diatomic molecule?
Phosphorus (P) does not exist as a diatomic molecule; it exists as P4.Which of the following is not a diatomic element?
Carbon (C) is not a diatomic element.Why is graphite considered an element?
Graphite is considered an element because it is a form (allotrope) of pure carbon.Which of the following elements does not occur as a diatomic molecule?
Neon (Ne) does not occur as a diatomic molecule; it is monoatomic.Which of the following is not a diatomic molecule?
S8 (sulfur) is not a diatomic molecule; it is polyatomic.Which one of the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule in nature?
Aluminum (Al) does not exist as a diatomic molecule in nature.Which of the following is an allotrope of carbon?
Graphite is an allotrope of carbon.Which one of the following does not occur as diatomic molecules in elemental form?
Phosphorus (P) does not occur as diatomic molecules; it exists as P4.Which of the following pairs of substances are allotropes?
Diamond and graphite are allotropes of carbon.Which of the following formulas represents an element in its natural state?
O2 represents an element (oxygen) in its natural diatomic state.Which of the following elements occurs naturally as diatomic molecules?
Chlorine (Cl2) occurs naturally as a diatomic molecule.How many elements are found in nature?
There are about 90 elements that have been found to occur naturally.How many elements have been found to occur in nature?
Approximately 90 elements have been found to occur in nature.Where is the lanthanide series located?
The lanthanide series is located in the f-block of the periodic table, typically shown below the main table.Nitrogen exists in what form in the atmosphere?
Nitrogen exists as N2 (a diatomic molecule) in the atmosphere.What element is the most abundant in Earth's crust by weight?
Oxygen is the most abundant element in Earth's crust by weight.Are all the elements in today’s periodic table naturally occurring?
No, not all elements in the periodic table are naturally occurring; some are synthetic.Which element is most likely to be shiny? Sulfur (S), Boron (B), Calcium (Ca), or Fluorine (F)?
Calcium (Ca) is most likely to be shiny because it is a metal.Which element is magnetic?
Iron (Fe) is an element that is magnetic.An example of an elemental molecule is
O2 (oxygen gas) is an example of an elemental molecule.Copper is an example of
Copper is an example of a monoatomic element in its natural state.I am the only element in the halide family that is a liquid.
Bromine (Br2) is the only halogen that is a liquid at room temperature.The only nonmetal that is a liquid at room temperature is
Bromine (Br2) is the only nonmetal that is a liquid at room temperature.