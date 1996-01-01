Periodic Table: Elemental Forms quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 35 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following molecular models represents an element? A molecular model that contains only one type of atom, such as O2, H2, or S8, represents an element.

Which of the following is the most abundant gas by volume in the atmosphere? Nitrogen (N2) is the most abundant gas by volume in the atmosphere.

Which of the following elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule? Elements like magnesium (Mg) do not exist as diatomic molecules; they are monoatomic in their natural state.

Which of these elements does not exist as a diatomic molecule? Elements such as zinc (Zn) do not exist as diatomic molecules in nature.

Which elements are diatomic? The diatomic elements are hydrogen (H2), nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2), fluorine (F2), chlorine (Cl2), bromine (Br2), and iodine (I2).

What is the rarest naturally occurring element on earth? Astatine is considered the rarest naturally occurring element on earth.