Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which element has similar properties to lithium?
Sodium (Na) has similar properties to lithium because both are alkali metals in Group 1.Which element is classified as a noble gas?
Helium (He) is classified as a noble gas.The elements of which group are nonreactive?
Group 18 elements, known as noble gases, are nonreactive.Where are alkaline earth metals found on the periodic table? Group 1, Group 2, Groups 3–12, Group 17
Alkaline earth metals are found in Group 2 of the periodic table.Which describes elements in the first group of the periodic table?
Elements in the first group are alkali metals, highly reactive, and have one valence electron.Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of magnesium (Mg)?
Calcium (Ca) would have chemical properties similar to magnesium because both are in Group 2.Which element is a halogen? Argon, Bromine, Calcium, Lithium
Bromine is a halogen.Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to the chemical properties of sulfur?
Oxygen (O) has chemical properties most similar to sulfur because both are chalcogens in Group 16.Which is another name for groups of elements? Actinides, Families, Halogens, Periods
Families is another name for groups of elements.Which of the following groups of elements tend to form cations?
Alkali metals (Group 1) and alkaline earth metals (Group 2) tend to form cations.Which element is a noble gas?
Neon (Ne) is a noble gas.How many groups are on the periodic table?
There are 18 groups on the periodic table.Which of the following elements would be chemically similar to calcium (Ca)?
Strontium (Sr) would be chemically similar to calcium because both are in Group 2.Which two elements most likely have the most similar properties?
Fluorine (F) and chlorine (Cl) have the most similar properties because both are halogens in Group 17.Which two elements have the most similar chemical properties?
Sodium (Na) and potassium (K) have the most similar chemical properties as both are alkali metals.Which elements have the most similar chemical properties?
Elements in the same group, such as oxygen (O) and sulfur (S), have the most similar chemical properties.What are the vertical columns on the periodic table called?
Vertical columns on the periodic table are called groups or families.Where are the most reactive metals located on the periodic table?
The most reactive metals are located in Group 1, the alkali metals, on the far left of the periodic table.What is the period number in which helium is found?
Helium is found in period 1.Which group of elements shares characteristics with both metals and nonmetals?
Metalloids share characteristics with both metals and nonmetals.What do the elements in each column of the periodic table have in common?
Elements in each column (group) have similar chemical properties and the same number of valence electrons.Which element is a halogen?
Fluorine (F) is a halogen.Which group contains only elements that will form cations in ionic compounds?
Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) contain elements that form cations.Which pair of properties describes the elements in group 18?
Elements in Group 18 are stable and nonreactive.What group is oxygen in?
Oxygen is in Group 16.What is the group number for sulfur?
Sulfur is in Group 16.Why do elements in the same group typically have similar properties?
Elements in the same group have similar properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.What family on the periodic table of elements has a full outer electron shell?
The noble gases (Group 18) have a full outer electron shell.What is the group number?
The group number refers to the vertical column in which an element is located on the periodic table.What are the columns of the periodic table called?
Columns of the periodic table are called groups or families.What element behaves most like magnesium (Mg)?
Calcium (Ca) behaves most like magnesium because both are alkaline earth metals in Group 2.Which metalloid is in the fourth period and the same group as carbon?
Germanium (Ge) is a metalloid in the fourth period and Group 14, the same group as carbon.Which element is in group 14?
Silicon (Si) is an element in Group 14.How many groups are there on the periodic table?
There are 18 groups on the periodic table.What is the group name in which helium is found?
Helium is found in the noble gases group (Group 18).What is the main similarity among elements in group 2?
Elements in Group 2 all have two valence electrons and similar chemical properties.Which element has similar chemical properties to K?
Sodium (Na) has similar chemical properties to potassium (K) because both are alkali metals.Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to those of calcium?
Strontium (Sr) has chemical properties most similar to calcium because both are in Group 2.Which group 15 element is classified as a metal?
Bismuth (Bi) is the only Group 15 element classified as a metal.What group is neon in?
Neon is in Group 18.