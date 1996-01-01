Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element has similar properties to lithium? Sodium (Na) has similar properties to lithium because both are alkali metals in Group 1.

Which element is classified as a noble gas? Helium (He) is classified as a noble gas.

The elements of which group are nonreactive? Group 18 elements, known as noble gases, are nonreactive.

Where are alkaline earth metals found on the periodic table? Group 1, Group 2, Groups 3–12, Group 17 Alkaline earth metals are found in Group 2 of the periodic table.

Which describes elements in the first group of the periodic table? Elements in the first group are alkali metals, highly reactive, and have one valence electron.

Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of magnesium (Mg)? Calcium (Ca) would have chemical properties similar to magnesium because both are in Group 2.