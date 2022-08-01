So for the periodic table, weaken further organized the elements in terms of periods and groups. Not when we're talking about periods were referring to the seven horizontal rows that star from the far left of the periodic table. So if we take a look here, we have hydrogen, which is H two h e, which is helium. This is our first row. So this is Period one lithium, two neon that's wrote to or period to, and we can see that we have in total seven rose on the periodic table. Now, remember here where we have this thicker black line, we're gonna say, In between l. A and H F resides this entire row in yellow and between a C and R F resides this entire bottom road that's in gray. Remember to make the periodic table more presentable, we tend to take those two rows out and put them on the bottom. Now, what you also need to realize is that currently there are seven rows of the periodic table. But the periodic table itself is not static. That means it's not gonna be this way forever. In fact, some of the elements in the seventh row such as these four here they have only recently been name and placed on the periodic table. So within this century, they were discovered and synthesized within labs. This means that there seven rolls right now. But maybe in 100 years, as our technology gets better, as we explore the universe, we may stumble upon new elements and they're gonna be added to an eighth row and then maybe toe 1/9 row and then so on and so forth. So the number of rows is really based on our capacity to create and find new elements in the universe. So just realized that periods are rose. Currently, there are seven of the periodic table in the future that maybe more now where are periods are rows are groups are the vertical columns of the periodic table and they can also be called Siri's or families. Now we're gonna say there are 18 groups with many of them having their own unique names. So we're talking about columns. So, for example, H all the way down toe f R is one column B e all the way down to our is a column. So this goes from 1 to 18, So we're just numbering here. 89 10, 11, 12 and then 13. Thio 18. So there are 18 different columns known as Groups, Families or Siri's. Now we're gonna say, because off electron arrangements elements in the same groups have similar chemical properties. We'll learn more about what these electron arrangements mean in much later chapters. Just realized for now, if elements are found in the same group, for the most part, they're gonna have similar chemical properties. Now, some of these groups have special names. If we take a look here, what's shaded in brown, which is lithium to fr we call. These are alkali metals. Then what's shaded in red from B E down to our A we call These are alkaline earth metals than what shaded in green from and tow EMC. These are known as our Nick Trojans. Oh, toe LV, these air called Chaka Gens in purple. Those are known Amos Hala Jin's So F two ts and then from H E tow. Ogi. They they have two different names. They're called our noble gasses, or are inert gasses so noble and inert kind of go hand in hand with each other? They were called inert gasses at one point because it was believed that they were so stable, then nothing would react with them, so they would be called inert. But upon further of experiments, they found out that some of them are reacted and some of them do form compounds. So they had to basically, uh, instead of sending nerve gas is they said, noble gasses. But again, oftentimes chemists will use them interchangeably. They'll say the noble gasses are the inert gasses, even though some of them are not inert now the last two are not columns but actual rose. So this row here, this top yellow row here these are known as our Lanta Nides. Okay. And they're called Lanta Nides because they come right after L. A. And this row here that's in gray there, right after a c. So they're called Our act denies, So these are the different names for the groups of the periodic table. So I know I presented a lot of information to you right now, but just keep in mind, we have our periods and we have our rose, which are the periods, and then we have our groups, which are our columns. This is how we further breakdown the periodic table

Hide transcripts