Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #2 Flashcards

What group of elements have a naturally full outer shell of electrons? Noble gases (Group 18) have a naturally full outer shell of electrons.

Which set of elements have chemical properties similar to those of phosphorus? Nitrogen (N), arsenic (As), and antimony (Sb) have chemical properties similar to phosphorus because they are in Group 15.

Which list consists of elements that have the most similar chemical properties? Fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), and iodine (I) have the most similar chemical properties as halogens.

Which group of elements on the periodic table is unreactive? Group 18, the noble gases, is unreactive.

How are elements similar to those in the same group on the periodic table? Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties due to similar electron arrangements.

Which element has similar chemical properties to O? Sulfur (S) has similar chemical properties to oxygen because both are chalcogens in Group 16.