Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #3 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the following elements would you expect to be chemically most similar to nitrogen?
Phosphorus (P) would be chemically most similar to nitrogen.Which is the least reactive group?
Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.Which element would have a chemical reactivity similar to bromine?
Chlorine (Cl) would have chemical reactivity similar to bromine.What are the group 1A and group 7A elements examples of?
Group 1A elements are alkali metals; Group 7A elements are halogens.What is the name of the completely unreactive gases on the far right of the periodic table?
Noble gases are the completely unreactive gases on the far right of the periodic table.Which group on the periodic table is the least reactive?
Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.Which of the following elements are in the noble gas column of the periodic table of the elements?
Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn) are in the noble gas column.Which group of the periodic table does not typically form ions?
Group 18, the noble gases, does not typically form ions.What is the name of the alkali metal that is in period 3?
Sodium (Na) is the alkali metal in period 3.What is the name of the element that is in group 1B and period 4?
Copper (Cu) is the element in group 1B and period 4.Which elements are least reactive?
Noble gases (Group 18) are the least reactive elements.Which group in the periodic table contains only nonmetals?
Group 18 contains only nonmetals (noble gases).A portion of the periodic table is shown. Which element would have similar properties to sulfur?
Oxygen (O) would have similar properties to sulfur.Which group is more reactive, group 16 or 17?
Group 17 (halogens) is more reactive than group 16.Which group is the most reactive?
Group 1 (alkali metals) is the most reactive group.Why are groups also called families?
Groups are called families because elements in the same group share similar properties.Which family is the least reactive?
The noble gases (Group 18) are the least reactive family.Which statement best describes the noble gases?
Noble gases are stable and generally unreactive due to their full outer electron shells.Which two groups on the periodic table are the most reactive?
Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 17 (halogens) are the most reactive groups.Chlorine (Cl) shares common properties with what other element?
Chlorine shares common properties with fluorine (F), bromine (Br), and iodine (I).What is the atomic number of the element located in group 16?
Oxygen (O) is in group 16 and has atomic number 8.How is a group oriented on the periodic table?
A group is oriented vertically on the periodic table.Which of the following is a noble gas?
Argon (Ar) is a noble gas.Which halogen is most likely to react?
Fluorine (F) is the most reactive halogen.What element would have similar properties to potassium (K)?
Sodium (Na) would have similar properties to potassium.What is the name of the element that is in group 3B and period 4?
Scandium (Sc) is the element in group 3B and period 4.What are the columns called on the periodic table?
Columns on the periodic table are called groups or families.Which of the following statements describes the elements in family 16 of the periodic table?
Elements in family 16 (chalcogens) have six valence electrons and similar chemical properties.What are columns called on the periodic table?
Columns are called groups or families.What are the columns in the periodic table called?
Columns in the periodic table are called groups or families.Where do the noble metals tend to be located on the table?
Noble metals tend to be located in the center of the periodic table, in the transition metals section.Which group of elements have luster?
Metals, especially transition metals, have luster.Which element is the most reactive metal?
Francium (Fr) is the most reactive metal.Which group of elements is extremely reactive and reacts strongly with water?
Alkali metals (Group 1) are extremely reactive and react strongly with water.Which element is more reactive?
Elements lower in Group 1, such as cesium (Cs), are more reactive than those higher up.What are columns on the periodic table called?
Columns are called groups or families.What group does the element belong to with the electron configuration: 1s22s22p1?
This element belongs to Group 13.How do oxygen group elements react with metals?
Oxygen group elements (chalcogens) react with metals to form oxides and sulfides.Which region contains the halogen family of elements?
The halogen family is found in Group 17, near the right side of the periodic table.What is the name of group 1 on the periodic table?
Group 1 is called the alkali metals.