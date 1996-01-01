Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following elements would you expect to be chemically most similar to nitrogen? Phosphorus (P) would be chemically most similar to nitrogen.

Which is the least reactive group? Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.

Which element would have a chemical reactivity similar to bromine? Chlorine (Cl) would have chemical reactivity similar to bromine.

What are the group 1A and group 7A elements examples of? Group 1A elements are alkali metals; Group 7A elements are halogens.

What is the name of the completely unreactive gases on the far right of the periodic table? Noble gases are the completely unreactive gases on the far right of the periodic table.

