Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #4 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which group of elements are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity?
Noble gases (Group 18) are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity.Which element shares the most properties with lithium?
Sodium (Na) shares the most properties with lithium.Which group of elements is the least reactive?
Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.Which elements have two electron shells?
Elements in period 2 have two electron shells.Which element would have properties most similar to sulfur?
Oxygen (O) would have properties most similar to sulfur.What do the elements in group 18 (8A) have in common?
Elements in group 18 have full outer electron shells and are very stable.Which family has the most reactive metals?
The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive metals.Which elements are the least reactive?
Noble gases (Group 18) are the least reactive elements.Which group of elements on the periodic table is the least reactive?
Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.Which of the following elements is a noble gas?
Neon (Ne) is a noble gas.Which of the following elements would have similar chemical properties to the element oxygen?
Sulfur (S) would have similar chemical properties to oxygen.Which halogen has 5 energy levels?
Iodine (I) is a halogen with 5 energy levels.In which group do all the elements have the same number of valence electrons?
All elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons.Which of the following elements is a member of the halogen family and is located in period 3?
Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen in period 3.What is the most reactive family of metals?
The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive family of metals.Which of the following halogens would have the highest boiling point?
Iodine (I) would have the highest boiling point among the halogens.Which group 5A elements are found in fertilizer?
Nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) from Group 15 (5A) are found in fertilizer.Which family of metals is the most reactive?
The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive family of metals.Which of these elements is an almost completely nonreactive nonmetal like argon?
Neon (Ne) is an almost completely nonreactive nonmetal like argon.What is one characteristic of the noble gases?
Noble gases are very stable and unreactive.What are the elements in group 17 called?
Elements in group 17 are called halogens.Which element belongs in the least reactive group of elements on the periodic table?
Argon (Ar) belongs in the least reactive group, the noble gases.Magnesium is an alkaline earth metal. With which group of elements is magnesium most reactive?
Magnesium is most reactive with nonmetals, especially halogens (Group 17).Which group is known as the halogens?
Group 17 is known as the halogens.Which element would have physical and chemical properties similar to chlorine?
Bromine (Br) would have physical and chemical properties similar to chlorine.Which element has chemical properties most similar to sodium?
Potassium (K) has chemical properties most similar to sodium.As you move down group one of the periodic table
As you move down Group 1, the alkali metals become more reactive.Which of these elements is chemically similar to oxygen?
Sulfur (S) is chemically similar to oxygen.What family includes elements with the atomic number 57-71?
The lanthanide family includes elements with atomic numbers 57-71.Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to the chemical properties of fluorine?
Chlorine (Cl) has chemical properties most similar to fluorine.Which of the following is not an inert gas?
Oxygen (O) is not an inert gas.Which of the following elements has chemical properties similar to polonium?
Tellurium (Te) has chemical properties similar to polonium because both are chalcogens.Which of the following is a characteristic property of the halogens?
Halogens are highly reactive nonmetals.Which pair of elements would likely have similar valency and thus similar chemical behavior?
Sodium (Na) and potassium (K) would have similar valency and chemical behavior.Which of the following is not a rare earth (lanthanide) element?
Iron (Fe) is not a lanthanide element.Which of the following is not an alkali or alkaline earth element?
Aluminum (Al) is not an alkali or alkaline earth element.What are the columns of the periodic table of elements called?
Columns are called groups or families.What group are the alkaline earth metals?
Alkaline earth metals are in Group 2.Which block is manganese (Mn) located in?
Manganese (Mn) is located in the d-block (transition metals).What is the chief characteristic of the noble gases?
Noble gases are chemically inert and have full outer electron shells.