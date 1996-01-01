Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Which group of elements are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity?
    Noble gases (Group 18) are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity.
  • Which element shares the most properties with lithium?
    Sodium (Na) shares the most properties with lithium.
  • Which elements have two electron shells?
    Elements in period 2 have two electron shells.
  • Which element would have properties most similar to sulfur?
    Oxygen (O) would have properties most similar to sulfur.
  • What do the elements in group 18 (8A) have in common?
    Elements in group 18 have full outer electron shells and are very stable.
  • Which family has the most reactive metals?
    The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive metals.
  • Which of the following elements is a noble gas?
    Neon (Ne) is a noble gas.
  • Which of the following elements would have similar chemical properties to the element oxygen?
    Sulfur (S) would have similar chemical properties to oxygen.
  • Which halogen has 5 energy levels?
    Iodine (I) is a halogen with 5 energy levels.
  • In which group do all the elements have the same number of valence electrons?
    All elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons.
  • Which of the following elements is a member of the halogen family and is located in period 3?
    Chlorine (Cl) is a halogen in period 3.
  • What is the most reactive family of metals?
    The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive family of metals.
  • Which of the following halogens would have the highest boiling point?
    Iodine (I) would have the highest boiling point among the halogens.
  • Which group 5A elements are found in fertilizer?
    Nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) from Group 15 (5A) are found in fertilizer.
  • Which family of metals is the most reactive?
    The alkali metals (Group 1) are the most reactive family of metals.
  • Which of these elements is an almost completely nonreactive nonmetal like argon?
    Neon (Ne) is an almost completely nonreactive nonmetal like argon.
  • What is one characteristic of the noble gases?
    Noble gases are very stable and unreactive.
  • What are the elements in group 17 called?
    Elements in group 17 are called halogens.
  • Which element belongs in the least reactive group of elements on the periodic table?
    Argon (Ar) belongs in the least reactive group, the noble gases.
  • Magnesium is an alkaline earth metal. With which group of elements is magnesium most reactive?
    Magnesium is most reactive with nonmetals, especially halogens (Group 17).
  • Which group is known as the halogens?
    Group 17 is known as the halogens.
  • Which element would have physical and chemical properties similar to chlorine?
    Bromine (Br) would have physical and chemical properties similar to chlorine.
  • Which element has chemical properties most similar to sodium?
    Potassium (K) has chemical properties most similar to sodium.
  • As you move down group one of the periodic table
    As you move down Group 1, the alkali metals become more reactive.
  • Which of these elements is chemically similar to oxygen?
    Sulfur (S) is chemically similar to oxygen.
  • What family includes elements with the atomic number 57-71?
    The lanthanide family includes elements with atomic numbers 57-71.
  • Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to the chemical properties of fluorine?
    Chlorine (Cl) has chemical properties most similar to fluorine.
  • Which of the following is not an inert gas?
    Oxygen (O) is not an inert gas.
  • Which of the following elements has chemical properties similar to polonium?
    Tellurium (Te) has chemical properties similar to polonium because both are chalcogens.
  • Which of the following is a characteristic property of the halogens?
    Halogens are highly reactive nonmetals.
  • Which pair of elements would likely have similar valency and thus similar chemical behavior?
    Sodium (Na) and potassium (K) would have similar valency and chemical behavior.
  • Which of the following is not a rare earth (lanthanide) element?
    Iron (Fe) is not a lanthanide element.
  • Which of the following is not an alkali or alkaline earth element?
    Aluminum (Al) is not an alkali or alkaline earth element.
  • What are the columns of the periodic table of elements called?
    Columns are called groups or families.
  • What group are the alkaline earth metals?
    Alkaline earth metals are in Group 2.
  • Which block is manganese (Mn) located in?
    Manganese (Mn) is located in the d-block (transition metals).
  • What is the chief characteristic of the noble gases?
    Noble gases are chemically inert and have full outer electron shells.