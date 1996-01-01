Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which group of elements are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity? Noble gases (Group 18) are characterized by stability and lack of reactivity.

Which element shares the most properties with lithium? Sodium (Na) shares the most properties with lithium.

Which group of elements is the least reactive? Group 18, the noble gases, is the least reactive group.

Which elements have two electron shells? Elements in period 2 have two electron shells.

Which element would have properties most similar to sulfur? Oxygen (O) would have properties most similar to sulfur.

What do the elements in group 18 (8A) have in common? Elements in group 18 have full outer electron shells and are very stable.