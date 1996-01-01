Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #5 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #5
What group is iodine in?
Iodine is in Group 17.Are noble gases reactive?
Noble gases are generally unreactive.Which element is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction?
Neon (Ne) is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction.To which group does hydrogen belong?
Hydrogen is placed in Group 1.What is the period and group for the element boron?
Boron is in period 2, group 13.The noble gases include which of the following sets of elements?
Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn) are noble gases.What is the period and group for the element bromine?
Bromine is in period 4, group 17.Which element is chemically similar to lithium?
Sodium (Na) is chemically similar to lithium.Which group on the periodic table are common oxidizing agents?
Group 17 (halogens) are common oxidizing agents.How many elements belong to the halogen family? List the member elements by their symbol.
There are five halogens: F, Cl, Br, I, At.What are the group 18 elements called?
Group 18 elements are called noble gases.Which of the following elements is in the same group as sulfur (S)?
Oxygen (O) is in the same group as sulfur.What are group 17 elements known as?
Group 17 elements are known as halogens.In which group are the halogens located?
Halogens are located in Group 17.The groups 1 and 2 on the periodic table contain what atom type?
Groups 1 and 2 contain metals: alkali metals and alkaline earth metals.Which group has the greatest number of valence electrons?
Group 18 has the greatest number of valence electrons (eight, except helium).The leading element of a column is called...?
The leading element of a column is called the head or representative element.What is the name of the group 17 elements?
Group 17 elements are called halogens.Which group 1 element exhibits slightly different chemistry from the others?
Hydrogen exhibits slightly different chemistry from other Group 1 elements.Where do you find elements grouped that have the most similar physical and chemical properties?
Elements in the same group (vertical column) have the most similar properties.What is the atomic number of the second noble gas?
Neon (Ne) is the second noble gas and has atomic number 10.Which alkali metal is in period 5?
Rubidium (Rb) is the alkali metal in period 5.How are elements similar in a group/family on the periodic table?
Elements in a group have similar chemical properties due to similar valence electron configurations.Which group contains the most reactive nonmetals?
Group 17 contains the most reactive nonmetals (halogens).Which set of elements has properties most similar to potassium?
Lithium (Li), sodium (Na), and rubidium (Rb) have properties most similar to potassium.What is the name and symbol of the element in group 4A?
Carbon (C) is the element in group 4A.Which two groups on the periodic table are the most reactive and why?
Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 17 (halogens) are most reactive due to their electron configurations.Which elements have the most similar properties to lithium (Li)?
Sodium (Na) and potassium (K) have the most similar properties to lithium.What are the columns on the periodic table called?
Columns are called groups or families.What is a column on the periodic table called?
A column is called a group or family.Which group on the periodic table is known as the alkaline earth metals?
Group 2 is known as the alkaline earth metals.Synthetic elements are found in which of the following groups?
Synthetic elements are found in the actinides and some in the later periods of the table.Which region contains the alkaline earth metal family of elements?
Group 2 contains the alkaline earth metal family.What is a column on the modern periodic table called?
A column is called a group or family.Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)? Ne, N, Li, Br
Bromine (Br) would have chemical properties similar to fluorine.Which element is classified as an alkali metal?
Potassium (K) is classified as an alkali metal.Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)?
Chlorine (Cl) would have chemical properties similar to fluorine.The elements least likely to form bonds are found in which group?
Group 18 elements are least likely to form bonds.Which metal in period 5 is very reactive and has two valence electrons in each atom?
Strontium (Sr) is a very reactive metal in period 5 with two valence electrons.How many groups are in the modern periodic table? 12, 18, 22, 24
There are 18 groups in the modern periodic table.