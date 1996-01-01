Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #5 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #5
  • What group is iodine in?
    Iodine is in Group 17.
  • Are noble gases reactive?
    Noble gases are generally unreactive.
  • Which element is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction?
    Neon (Ne) is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction.
  • To which group does hydrogen belong?
    Hydrogen is placed in Group 1.
  • What is the period and group for the element boron?
    Boron is in period 2, group 13.
  • The noble gases include which of the following sets of elements?
    Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn) are noble gases.
  • What is the period and group for the element bromine?
    Bromine is in period 4, group 17.
  • Which element is chemically similar to lithium?
    Sodium (Na) is chemically similar to lithium.
  • Which group on the periodic table are common oxidizing agents?
    Group 17 (halogens) are common oxidizing agents.
  • How many elements belong to the halogen family? List the member elements by their symbol.
    There are five halogens: F, Cl, Br, I, At.
  • What are the group 18 elements called?
    Group 18 elements are called noble gases.
  • Which of the following elements is in the same group as sulfur (S)?
    Oxygen (O) is in the same group as sulfur.
  • What are group 17 elements known as?
    Group 17 elements are known as halogens.
  • In which group are the halogens located?
    Halogens are located in Group 17.
  • The groups 1 and 2 on the periodic table contain what atom type?
    Groups 1 and 2 contain metals: alkali metals and alkaline earth metals.
  • Which group has the greatest number of valence electrons?
    Group 18 has the greatest number of valence electrons (eight, except helium).
  • The leading element of a column is called...?
    The leading element of a column is called the head or representative element.
  • What is the name of the group 17 elements?
    Group 17 elements are called halogens.
  • Which group 1 element exhibits slightly different chemistry from the others?
    Hydrogen exhibits slightly different chemistry from other Group 1 elements.
  • Where do you find elements grouped that have the most similar physical and chemical properties?
    Elements in the same group (vertical column) have the most similar properties.
  • What is the atomic number of the second noble gas?
    Neon (Ne) is the second noble gas and has atomic number 10.
  • Which alkali metal is in period 5?
    Rubidium (Rb) is the alkali metal in period 5.
  • How are elements similar in a group/family on the periodic table?
    Elements in a group have similar chemical properties due to similar valence electron configurations.
  • Which group contains the most reactive nonmetals?
    Group 17 contains the most reactive nonmetals (halogens).
  • Which set of elements has properties most similar to potassium?
    Lithium (Li), sodium (Na), and rubidium (Rb) have properties most similar to potassium.
  • What is the name and symbol of the element in group 4A?
    Carbon (C) is the element in group 4A.
  • Which two groups on the periodic table are the most reactive and why?
    Group 1 (alkali metals) and Group 17 (halogens) are most reactive due to their electron configurations.
  • Which elements have the most similar properties to lithium (Li)?
    Sodium (Na) and potassium (K) have the most similar properties to lithium.
  • What are the columns on the periodic table called?
    Columns are called groups or families.
  • What is a column on the periodic table called?
    A column is called a group or family.
  • Which group on the periodic table is known as the alkaline earth metals?
    Group 2 is known as the alkaline earth metals.
  • Synthetic elements are found in which of the following groups?
    Synthetic elements are found in the actinides and some in the later periods of the table.
  • Which region contains the alkaline earth metal family of elements?
    Group 2 contains the alkaline earth metal family.
  • What is a column on the modern periodic table called?
    A column is called a group or family.
  • Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)? Ne, N, Li, Br
    Bromine (Br) would have chemical properties similar to fluorine.
  • Which element is classified as an alkali metal?
    Potassium (K) is classified as an alkali metal.
  • Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)?
    Chlorine (Cl) would have chemical properties similar to fluorine.
  • The elements least likely to form bonds are found in which group?
    Group 18 elements are least likely to form bonds.
  • Which metal in period 5 is very reactive and has two valence electrons in each atom?
    Strontium (Sr) is a very reactive metal in period 5 with two valence electrons.
  • How many groups are in the modern periodic table? 12, 18, 22, 24
    There are 18 groups in the modern periodic table.