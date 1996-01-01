Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What group is iodine in? Iodine is in Group 17.

Are noble gases reactive? Noble gases are generally unreactive.

Which element is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction? Neon (Ne) is least likely to undergo a chemical reaction.

To which group does hydrogen belong? Hydrogen is placed in Group 1.

What is the period and group for the element boron? Boron is in period 2, group 13.

The noble gases include which of the following sets of elements? Helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn) are noble gases.