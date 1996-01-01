Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why might two elements possess similar chemical properties? Two elements possess similar chemical properties because they are in the same group and have similar valence electron configurations.

An element that has the valence electron configuration 6s2 6p6 belongs to which period and group? It belongs to period 6, group 18 (noble gases).

The elements least likely to form bonds are found in which group? 15, 16, 17, 18 Group 18 elements are least likely to form bonds.

Which metalloid has three valence electrons? Boron (B) is a metalloid with three valence electrons.

Where are alkaline earth metals found on the periodic table? Alkaline earth metals are found in Group 2.

Which describes any compound that has at least one element from group 17? Any compound with a Group 17 element is called a halide.