Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #6 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #6
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #6
Why might two elements possess similar chemical properties?
Two elements possess similar chemical properties because they are in the same group and have similar valence electron configurations.An element that has the valence electron configuration 6s2 6p6 belongs to which period and group?
It belongs to period 6, group 18 (noble gases).The elements least likely to form bonds are found in which group? 15, 16, 17, 18
Group 18 elements are least likely to form bonds.Which metalloid has three valence electrons?
Boron (B) is a metalloid with three valence electrons.Where are alkaline earth metals found on the periodic table?
Alkaline earth metals are found in Group 2.Which describes any compound that has at least one element from group 17?
Any compound with a Group 17 element is called a halide.Which element is the most reactive? Sodium, Nickel, Carbon, Oxygen
Sodium is the most reactive among these elements.Which pair of elements are nonmetals and gases at room temperature and normal atmospheric pressure?
Nitrogen (N) and oxygen (O) are nonmetals and gases at room temperature.Which elements have similar behavior?
Elements in the same group, such as halogens or alkali metals, have similar behavior.I am in group 16 and period 7. Who am I?
Livermorium (Lv) is in group 16 and period 7.What group (g) and period (p) does the element molybdenum (Mo) belong to?
Molybdenum (Mo) is in group 6, period 5.Which of the following elements belongs to the family indicated?
If the family is halogens, chlorine (Cl) belongs to the family.An element that has the valence electron configuration 4s2 4p4 belongs to which period and group?
It belongs to period 4, group 16.Where are the most active metals located?
The most active metals are located in Group 1, the far left of the periodic table.Rank the nonmetals in each set from most reactive (1) to least reactive (3).
Halogens (Group 17) are most reactive, followed by chalcogens (Group 16), then noble gases (Group 18) as least reactive.Noble gases are unreactive because, except for helium, they have a stable arrangement of
Noble gases are unreactive because they have a stable arrangement of eight valence electrons.A non-metal in group 6A, or 7A with Z < 40
Oxygen (O) or chlorine (Cl) are non-metals in group 6A or 7A with atomic number less than 40.Which group tends not to form ions or react?
Group 18 (noble gases) tends not to form ions or react.Naturally occurring metals found in group 1 which are highly reactive and appear shiny
Alkali metals (Li, Na, K, Rb, Cs) are highly reactive and shiny.Halogens tend to form compounds with elements in group
Halogens tend to form compounds with elements in Group 1 (alkali metals).Alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, and halogens are elements found respectively in groups
Alkali metals are in Group 1, alkaline earth metals in Group 2, and halogens in Group 17.The elements in group 17 of the periodic table are all called halogens. All halogens have the same
All halogens have the same number of valence electrons (seven).Where do the noble metals tend to be located on the table?
Noble metals are located among the transition metals in the center of the table.An alkali metal in period 4
Potassium (K) is an alkali metal in period 4.The only metalloid with 3 valence electrons
Boron (B) is the only metalloid with 3 valence electrons.Electrons are added into the outermost in groups 1 and 2.
Electrons are added to the outermost s-orbital in groups 1 and 2.I am a member of the nitrogen family with 16 neutrons
Phosphorus (P) is a member of the nitrogen family and can have 16 neutrons.You can find me in the carbon family in the fifth period
Tin (Sn) is in the carbon family (Group 14) in the fifth period.The elements in group 17 are called the
The elements in group 17 are called halogens.Where do the noble metals tend to be located?
Noble metals are located in the transition metals section of the periodic table.I am a member of the carbon family often mistaken for the end of your pencil
Carbon (C), specifically graphite, is often mistaken for the end of a pencil.What is the heaviest alkali metal?
Francium (Fr) is the heaviest alkali metal.How are elements arranged into chemical families?
Elements are arranged into chemical families based on similar properties and valence electron configurations.Group 17 period 2
Fluorine (F) is the element in group 17, period 2.The green elements on this table are called
The green elements are called pnictogens (Group 15).I am a halogen with 5 energy levels
Iodine (I) is a halogen with 5 energy levels.A group 5A element: actinium, arsenic, rhenium
Arsenic (As) is a group 5A (Group 15) element.Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to potassium?
Sodium (Na) has chemical properties most similar to potassium.Which elements are considered noble metals?
Copper (Cu), silver (Ag), and gold (Au) are considered noble metals.Has 5 valence electrons and is in period 3
Phosphorus (P) has 5 valence electrons and is in period 3.