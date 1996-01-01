Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #7 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Group Names quiz #7
All elements in the same one of these has the same number of energy levels in their electron cloud
All elements in the same period have the same number of energy levels.Vertical rows on the periodic table are called
Vertical rows are called groups or families.Which element has similar properties to lithium?
Sodium (Na) has similar properties to lithium.Most reactive group on the periodic table
Group 1 (alkali metals) is the most reactive group.Elements that have complete valence electron shells are mostly found in the
Elements with complete valence electron shells are found in Group 18 (noble gases).A semimetal in group 8A.
There are no semimetals in group 8A (Group 18); all are noble gases.Group 13 period 3
Aluminum (Al) is in group 13, period 3.Where are alkaline earth metals found on the periodic table
Alkaline earth metals are found in Group 2.This is a group of elements with few valence electrons that conducts heat and electricity.
Metals, especially alkali and alkaline earth metals, have few valence electrons and conduct heat and electricity.How many elements belong to the halogen family
There are five elements in the halogen family: F, Cl, Br, I, At.Cu, Ag, and Au are all in what group
Cu, Ag, and Au are in Group 11.Which elements have the most similar chemical properties
Elements in the same group, such as halogens or alkali metals, have the most similar chemical properties.A semimetal in group 5A.
Arsenic (As) is a semimetal in group 5A (Group 15).