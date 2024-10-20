Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals definitions Flashcards

Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals definitions
  • Periodic Table
    A chart organizing elements into periods (rows) and groups (columns) based on similar properties.
  • Periods
    Horizontal rows in the periodic table where elements have the same number of electron shells.
  • Groups
    Vertical columns in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements in groups 3 to 12 known for variable oxidation states and multiple positive charges.
  • Representative Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, also called main group or Group A elements.
  • Oxidation States
    Possible charges an element can have when it forms compounds, especially in transition metals.
  • Group B Elements
    Another name for transition metals, including groups 3 to 12 with unique group numbering.
  • Inner Transition Metals
    Subset of transition metals located between Lanthanum and Hafnium, and Actinium and Rutherfordium.
  • Group A Elements
    Another term for representative elements, found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, synonymous with representative or Group A elements.
  • Manganese
    A transition metal with variable oxidation states, ranging from +1 to +7.
  • Group 8B
    Collective group for elements in groups 8, 9, and 10 in the periodic table.
  • Group 1B
    Label for elements in group 11 of the periodic table, part of transition metals.
  • Group 2B
    Label for elements in group 12 of the periodic table, part of transition metals.
  • Lanthanum
    Element marking the start of the inner transition metals series in the periodic table.