Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals definitions Flashcards

Periodic Table A chart organizing elements into periods (rows) and groups (columns) based on similar properties.

Periods Horizontal rows in the periodic table where elements have the same number of electron shells.

Groups Vertical columns in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.

Transition Metals Elements in groups 3 to 12 known for variable oxidation states and multiple positive charges.

Representative Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, also called main group or Group A elements.

Oxidation States Possible charges an element can have when it forms compounds, especially in transition metals.

Group B Elements Another name for transition metals, including groups 3 to 12 with unique group numbering.

Inner Transition Metals Subset of transition metals located between Lanthanum and Hafnium, and Actinium and Rutherfordium.

Group A Elements Another term for representative elements, found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18, synonymous with representative or Group A elements.

Manganese A transition metal with variable oxidation states, ranging from +1 to +7.

Group 8B Collective group for elements in groups 8, 9, and 10 in the periodic table.

Group 1B Label for elements in group 11 of the periodic table, part of transition metals.

Group 2B Label for elements in group 12 of the periodic table, part of transition metals.