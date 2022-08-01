2. Atoms & Elements
The Groups of the Periodic Table can be broken down into the Representative Elements and Transition Metals
So at this point we know that the elements in the periodic table can be organized into rows called periods, and it's a columns called groups. Now, within those groups, we can go a little bit further. In our classifications of these elements, we can classify them as being either transition metals or representative elements. Now what we say transition metals This is the elements found in groups 3 to 12. So we're talking here about groups 3 to 12. They're called transition metals because that name symbolizes their varying charges. So, for example, M N is a transition metal. It's called magazines. Depending on what element it pairs with, it can have a positive charge, ranging from +12 plus seven. We don't have to worry about charges just yet, but realize that they're called transition metals because they have varying charges, different charges based on the elements near them. Now we're gonna say also that remember, between L. A and H F, we have this row of transition metals and between a C and R F. We have this row of transition metals. They're red, they're still transition metals. But because they're found inside these different pairs, of transition metals. We call them the inner transition metals. Now, besides that, we can say that we sometimes refer to the transition metals also as Group B elements. What does that mean? Well, that means we can further classify or label the group's 3 to 12. So Group three we can now label as Group three B if we want four would be four B. This would be five B six B and seven B. Now here's the thing. Groups 89 and 10 are all grouped together as Group eight Beat, and then Group 11 is one B and 12. Group 12 is to be It's a little bit weird that it goes in this order, but again, knowing why, exactly goes beyond the scope of this course. So don't worry about it. What's important is that our transition metals are Group B elements. They're called transition metals because later on we'll see that some of them have multiple charges. Representative elements themselves, though the representative elements are the remaining elements not found in groups 3 to 12. So we're talking about groups one and two and then 13 to 18. They're sometimes referred to as our group a Elements or our main group elements. So if they're talking about Group A Elements main group elements, all that means is we're dealing with the representative Elements Group One A can be classified as Group one A. To would be to a Group 13 would be three egg, and it will go all the way up to eight A. So this is just another way of looking at a particular group of the periodic table. And this will be a to be a. So just remember, when we talk about our groups, we can further break it down into transition. Metals and representative elements are represented. Elements are sometimes referred to as our group A elements or main group elements, and our transition metal elements are referred to as our Group B elements.
The Transition Metals can be found in Groups 3 to 12 with the remaining Groups being the Representative Elements
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1
So here in this example question, it says which the following is a transition metal in the fifth period with similar chemical properties to copper, which is represented by the elements symbols. See you all right. So they're telling us that it's a transition metal, so it has to be one of the elements shaded in red. Then they tell us that it's in the fifth period. Remember, Fifth period means that it's in the fifth row of the periodic table. And then remember, you have similar chemical properties if you're in the same group, so we have to come up here. Here goes copper. See you. Our element that we're looking for is in the fifth row, and it has to be a transition metal. So it has to be shaded in red and, most importantly, has to be in the same column or group as copper. So following all that, we'd see that silver, which is a G would be, are correct answer. So coming back down here, that would mean that option C would be are correct choice. So just remember the difference between our transition metals and representative elements. When we're talking about periods, that's just the rows of the periodic table, and if you're in the same group, you're gonna have similar chemical properties
Which of the following is a representative element, found in the 3rd Period, that is also a pnictogen.
A
Na
B
P
C
Ar
D
Mg
E
S
State the element symbol found in the 6th Period and Group 7A.
A
Rb
B
W
C
Br
D
Kr
E
At
- Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodi...
- Where in the periodic table are the main-group elements found? Where are the transition metal groups found?
- Determine whether or not each element is a main-group element. d. manganese
- Determine whether or not each element is a transition element. a. Cr b. Br c. Mo d. Cs