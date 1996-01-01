Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element is classified as an inner transition element? An inner transition element is one found in the lanthanide or actinide series, such as Cerium (Ce) or Uranium (U).

Which element in period 3 of the periodic table is a metalloid? Silicon (Si) is the metalloid in period 3.

In which block of the periodic table is chromium (Cr) found: s block, d block, p block, or f block? Chromium (Cr) is found in the d block.

Which two elements are the most abundant in the Earth's crust? Oxygen (O) and silicon (Si) are the most abundant elements in the Earth's crust.

Which element has 4 energy levels and 8 valence electrons? Krypton (Kr) has 4 energy levels and 8 valence electrons.

Which element below has properties of both metals and nonmetals? A metalloid, such as silicon (Si), has properties of both metals and nonmetals.