Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #2 Flashcards

How many elements are in period 6? There are 32 elements in period 6.

Which element is a transition metal in period 4? Iron (Fe) is a transition metal in period 4.

Which two elements are in the same period? Sodium (Na) and magnesium (Mg) are both in period 3.

Which element in period 4 is the most chemically active non-metal? Bromine (Br) is the most chemically active non-metal in period 4.

Which of these is not one of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust? Mercury (Hg) is not one of the eight most abundant elements in Earth's crust.

What were the names of the two elements the Curies discovered? Polonium (Po) and radium (Ra) were discovered by the Curies.