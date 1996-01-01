Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #2

Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz #2
  • How many elements are in period 6?
    There are 32 elements in period 6.
  • Which element is a transition metal in period 4?
    Iron (Fe) is a transition metal in period 4.
  • Which two elements are in the same period?
    Sodium (Na) and magnesium (Mg) are both in period 3.
  • Which element in period 4 is the most chemically active non-metal?
    Bromine (Br) is the most chemically active non-metal in period 4.
  • Which of these is not one of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust?
    Mercury (Hg) is not one of the eight most abundant elements in Earth's crust.
  • What were the names of the two elements the Curies discovered?
    Polonium (Po) and radium (Ra) were discovered by the Curies.
  • What is the last element in period 4?
    Krypton (Kr) is the last element in period 4.
  • Which best describes the sequence of the elements in period 5 of the periodic table?
    Period 5 elements progress from alkali metal (Rb) to noble gas (Xe), including transition metals and representative elements.
  • Which period 3 element will not react naturally?
    Argon (Ar), a noble gas in period 3, will not react naturally.
  • Which alkali metal has fewer than 10 protons in its nucleus?
    Lithium (Li), with 3 protons, is an alkali metal with fewer than 10 protons.
  • What are the first 36 elements of the periodic table?
    The first 36 elements are hydrogen (H) through krypton (Kr).
  • Which period 3 nonmetal is less reactive than sulfur?
    Argon (Ar) is a period 3 nonmetal less reactive than sulfur.
  • What are the first 30 elements of the periodic table?
    The first 30 elements are hydrogen (H) through zinc (Zn).
  • Which lanthanide has the least mass?
    Lanthanum (La) is the lanthanide with the least mass.
  • What is the only metalloid in period 3?
    Silicon (Si) is the only metalloid in period 3.
  • What are the top 8 elements found in the Earth's crust?
    Oxygen (O), silicon (Si), aluminum (Al), iron (Fe), calcium (Ca), sodium (Na), potassium (K), and magnesium (Mg) are the top 8 elements in Earth's crust.
  • Name a main-group element in period 3.
    Magnesium (Mg) is a main-group element in period 3.
  • I am the first element in the fourth period used in making fertilizer. What am I?
    Potassium (K) is the first element in period 4 used in making fertilizer.
  • Which element in period 4 has the lowest mass?
    Potassium (K) has the lowest mass in period 4.