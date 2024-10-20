Periodic Table: Element Symbols definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Table A grid of elemental symbols arranged by increasing atomic number, reflecting shared chemical properties.

Element A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, represented by a unique symbol.

Symbol An abbreviated form of an element's name, often derived from its English or Latin name.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an element's nucleus, denoted by the variable Z.

Proton A positively charged particle in an atom's nucleus, determining the atomic number.

Group A column in the periodic table where elements share similar chemical properties.

Mendeleev A scientist who organized elements by periodic properties, predicting undiscovered elements.

Lavoisier A chemist who compiled a list of 23 known elements and their symbols in the 18th century.

Latin Name The original name of an element from which some symbols are derived, differing from modern names.

Sodium An element with the symbol Na, derived from its Latin name 'Natrium'.

Potassium An element with the symbol K, derived from its Latin name 'Kalium'.

Iron An element with the symbol Fe, derived from its Latin name 'Ferrum'.

Tungsten An element with the symbol W, derived from its German name 'Wolfram'.

Antimony An element with the symbol Sb, derived from its Latin name 'Stibium'.