Now, before we talk about the periodic table, the elements and their symbols, let's go over a little bit of history. We're going to stay here. At the end of the 18th century, it was Antoine Lucas or who compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols known at the time. And in 18 69 it was Mendeleev who organized them by by their recurring or periodic chemical properties. He used the term periodic law to justify the way he organized the elements. Now, how does this connect to the periodic table? Well, the periodic table here has all of these elements with their symbols, and we're going to see the periodic table itself could be seen as a great of elemental symbols that is organized in terms of increasing atomic number. Remember, your atomic number uses the variables E, and it basically tells us the number of protons for any particular element. So here hydrogen has the lowest atomic number, and as we start moving, we'll see that the atomic number is increasing. So 123 so on and so forth. By organizing the periodic table in terms of increasing atomic number, elements are allowed toe fall within certain columns or groups. When they're in the same group, they're gonna share similar chemical properties. This was the genius of mentally by organizing in terms off, it's increasing atomic number. He could predict that in this slot and element would be found eventually. So although there were about 23 elements at the time when they started organizing this by organizing in the way that they did, they could predict that other elements to be found over time. Now the elements symbol itself is just the abbreviated form of an element. Now most elements it's based on the first letters of their names. Hydrogen starts with an H, so it's element. Symbol is an H. Lithium starts with Ally, so it's elements. Symbol is ally, but there are 11 elements on the periodic table, which aren't based on the first level letters of their name, but actually based on their Latin names. Now, the Latin names are not as important, but it's it's good to know that certain names and certain symbols don't really match up to Well. That's because the symbol is based on the old Latin name that has been replaced over time with this new modern one. So those elements include sodium, which is n a potassium, which is K iron, which is F e tungsten, which is w copper, which is see you silver, which is a g gold, which is a you mercury, which is H g tin, which is S n um lead, which is PB. And then finally, antimony, which is S b the rest of the elements. For the most part, we can see that the name comes from the first letter or first few letters of the name. But these 11th special 11 ones, they're symbol comes from the old Latin name that has been replaced over time. So just remember, the periodic table can be credited from Levasseur Mendeleev organ organizational wise. Mendeleev had a big part in playing when organizing the periodic table. And it's organized in terms of increasing atomic number so that groups that have similar chemical properties um well, element that fall in certain groups have similar chemical properties. So take this to heart when you're learning about each of these elements. Now we're consult with your professor because normally they want you to memorize a set number of elements with their symbols. Eso I would go back and talk to your professors and find out how many of these elements you do need to know for memory.

