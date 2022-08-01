2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
The Element Symbols of the Periodic Table represent the abbreviated form of an element
Element Symbols
Periodic Table: Symbols Concept
Now, before we talk about the periodic table, the elements and their symbols, let's go over a little bit of history. We're going to stay here. At the end of the 18th century, it was Antoine Lucas or who compiled a list of 23 elements and their symbols known at the time. And in 18 69 it was Mendeleev who organized them by by their recurring or periodic chemical properties. He used the term periodic law to justify the way he organized the elements. Now, how does this connect to the periodic table? Well, the periodic table here has all of these elements with their symbols, and we're going to see the periodic table itself could be seen as a great of elemental symbols that is organized in terms of increasing atomic number. Remember, your atomic number uses the variables E, and it basically tells us the number of protons for any particular element. So here hydrogen has the lowest atomic number, and as we start moving, we'll see that the atomic number is increasing. So 123 so on and so forth. By organizing the periodic table in terms of increasing atomic number, elements are allowed toe fall within certain columns or groups. When they're in the same group, they're gonna share similar chemical properties. This was the genius of mentally by organizing in terms off, it's increasing atomic number. He could predict that in this slot and element would be found eventually. So although there were about 23 elements at the time when they started organizing this by organizing in the way that they did, they could predict that other elements to be found over time. Now the elements symbol itself is just the abbreviated form of an element. Now most elements it's based on the first letters of their names. Hydrogen starts with an H, so it's element. Symbol is an H. Lithium starts with Ally, so it's elements. Symbol is ally, but there are 11 elements on the periodic table, which aren't based on the first level letters of their name, but actually based on their Latin names. Now, the Latin names are not as important, but it's it's good to know that certain names and certain symbols don't really match up to Well. That's because the symbol is based on the old Latin name that has been replaced over time with this new modern one. So those elements include sodium, which is n a potassium, which is K iron, which is F e tungsten, which is w copper, which is see you silver, which is a g gold, which is a you mercury, which is H g tin, which is S n um lead, which is PB. And then finally, antimony, which is S b the rest of the elements. For the most part, we can see that the name comes from the first letter or first few letters of the name. But these 11th special 11 ones, they're symbol comes from the old Latin name that has been replaced over time. So just remember, the periodic table can be credited from Levasseur Mendeleev organ organizational wise. Mendeleev had a big part in playing when organizing the periodic table. And it's organized in terms of increasing atomic number so that groups that have similar chemical properties um well, element that fall in certain groups have similar chemical properties. So take this to heart when you're learning about each of these elements. Now we're consult with your professor because normally they want you to memorize a set number of elements with their symbols. Eso I would go back and talk to your professors and find out how many of these elements you do need to know for memory.
There are 11 elements that posses a symbol based on Latin names.
Periodic Table: Symbols Example 1
So here, in this example question it says named the halogen with the smallest atomic number. So remember, if you are are halogen, then you reside in group seven A or what we call group 17. So if we come up here, we're gonna say Group seven A or group 17. Is this group right here? And which choices do we have to look at? We have flooring. We have chlorine, bro. Mean and iodine. So those are our intelligence. SC is over here, so that's out. So the one with the smallest atomic number If we look, we have 9 17, 35 53. Flooring would be the answer. It has the smallest atomic number off just nine. So here we're going to say that a would have to be are correct answer.
Based on the number of protons each element has, which would you expect to be chemically similar?
A
Z = 7 and Z = 8
B
Z = 22 and Z = 31
C
Z = 3 and Z = 11
D
Z = 32 and Z = 33
- The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for “one.” Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknow...
- Give the chemical symbol or name for the following elements, as appropriate: (c) cobalt
- Give the chemical symbol or name for each of the following elements, as appropriate: (a) rhenium
- What is the atomic number of the blue element?
- The element indicated on the following periodic table is used in smoke detectors. Identify it, give its atomic...
- For each of the following elements, write its chemical symbol, locate it in the periodic table, give its atom...
- How many elements are presently known? About how many occur naturally?
- Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. What are the symbols for the following eleme...
- Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. What are the symbols for the following eleme...
- Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. Give the names corresponding to the followin...
- Look at the alphabetical list of elements inside the front cover. Give the names corresponding to the followin...
- What is wrong with each of the following statements? (a) The symbol for tin is Ti. (b) The symbol for mangan...
- What is wrong with each of the following statements? (a) The symbol for carbon is ca. (b) The symbol for sodi...
- Examine Figure 2.2, A portion of Mendeleev’s periodic table. How was Mendeleev able to predict with a high le...
- Examine Figure 2.2, A portion of Mendeleev’s periodic table. (a) Which characteristic was used to organize the...
- Examine Figure 2.3, The periodic table. (g) What is the symbol for the element located in period 3, group 4A?
- In which of the periodic groups 1A, 2A, 5A, and 7A is the first letter of all elements’ symbol the same as the...
- Consider the stable elements through lead 1Z = 822. In how many instances are the atomic weights of the elemen...
- The subscript giving the atomic number of an atom is often left off when writing an isotope symbol. For exampl...
- Give the names and symbols for the following elements: (a) An element with atomic number 6 (b) An element wit...