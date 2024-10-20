Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz
  • What do the letters CEU stand for?
    The letters CEU do not relate to the periodic table or element symbols; they might refer to something outside the provided context.
  • What is the symbol for the element with 3 protons?
    The element with 3 protons is lithium, and its symbol is Li.
  • Which of the following elements is necessary for the production of thyroid hormone: A) Sodium, B) Iodine, C) Iron, D) Potassium?
    B) Iodine is necessary for the production of thyroid hormone.
  • Who organized the elements by their recurring chemical properties in 1869?
    Dmitri Mendeleev organized the elements by their recurring chemical properties in 1869.
  • What does the atomic number of an element represent?
    The atomic number of an element represents the number of protons in that element.
  • Which element has the symbol 'Na' and what is its Latin name?
    The element with the symbol 'Na' is sodium, and its Latin name is natrium.
  • How many elements have symbols based on their Latin names?
    There are 11 elements with symbols based on their Latin names.
  • What is the significance of elements being in the same group on the periodic table?
    Elements in the same group on the periodic table share similar chemical properties.
  • Which element has the symbol 'Fe' and what is its Latin name?
    The element with the symbol 'Fe' is iron, and its Latin name is ferrum.
  • What is the symbol for the element with the lowest atomic number?
    The symbol for the element with the lowest atomic number, which is hydrogen, is H.