Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
What do the letters CEU stand for?
The letters CEU do not relate to the periodic table or element symbols; they might refer to something outside the provided context.What is the symbol for the element with 3 protons?
The element with 3 protons is lithium, and its symbol is Li.Which of the following elements is necessary for the production of thyroid hormone: A) Sodium, B) Iodine, C) Iron, D) Potassium?
B) Iodine is necessary for the production of thyroid hormone.Who organized the elements by their recurring chemical properties in 1869?
Dmitri Mendeleev organized the elements by their recurring chemical properties in 1869.What does the atomic number of an element represent?
The atomic number of an element represents the number of protons in that element.Which element has the symbol 'Na' and what is its Latin name?
The element with the symbol 'Na' is sodium, and its Latin name is natrium.How many elements have symbols based on their Latin names?
There are 11 elements with symbols based on their Latin names.What is the significance of elements being in the same group on the periodic table?
Elements in the same group on the periodic table share similar chemical properties.Which element has the symbol 'Fe' and what is its Latin name?
The element with the symbol 'Fe' is iron, and its Latin name is ferrum.What is the symbol for the element with the lowest atomic number?
The symbol for the element with the lowest atomic number, which is hydrogen, is H.