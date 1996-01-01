Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which property is unique for each element? The atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus, is unique for each element.

What is the chemical symbol for gold? The chemical symbol for gold is Au.

What is the atomic number of zirconium? The atomic number of zirconium is 40.

Which of the following is an element? An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, such as oxygen or gold.

Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus: neon, oxygen, sodium, or sulfur? Sulfur has 16 protons in its nucleus.

What is the atomic number of neon? The atomic number of neon is 10.