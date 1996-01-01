Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #1
Which property is unique for each element?
The atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus, is unique for each element.What is the chemical symbol for gold?
The chemical symbol for gold is Au.What is the atomic number of zirconium?
The atomic number of zirconium is 40.Which of the following is an element?
An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, such as oxygen or gold.Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus: neon, oxygen, sodium, or sulfur?
Sulfur has 16 protons in its nucleus.What is the atomic number of neon?
The atomic number of neon is 10.What is the atomic symbol for silver?
The atomic symbol for silver is Ag.What element is often found on tables?
Table salt contains sodium (Na), which is an element.What is the atomic number for gold?
The atomic number for gold is 79.How many protons are in an atom of silicon?
An atom of silicon has 14 protons.What is the atomic number of iron?
The atomic number of iron is 26.What are the element symbols for the metalloid elements?
Common metalloid element symbols include B (boron), Si (silicon), Ge (germanium), As (arsenic), Sb (antimony), and Te (tellurium).What is an example of an element?
An example of an element is oxygen (O).What is the chemical symbol for silver?
The chemical symbol for silver is Ag.What is the atomic number of calcium?
The atomic number of calcium is 20.Which element contains 29 protons?
Copper contains 29 protons.What is the atomic number for strontium?
The atomic number for strontium is 38.What is the atomic number of chlorine?
The atomic number of chlorine is 17.What is the atomic symbol for the element in group 4B (4) and the fourth period?
The atomic symbol for the element in group 4B (4) and the fourth period is Ti (titanium).What is the atomic number of silver?
The atomic number of silver is 47.What is the atomic number of copper?
The atomic number of copper is 29.What is the atomic symbol for the element in group 5A (15) and the fifth period?
The atomic symbol for the element in group 5A (15) and the fifth period is Sb (antimony).What is the atomic number of bromine?
The atomic number of bromine is 35.What is a chemical symbol trying to portray?
A chemical symbol represents a specific element using one or two letters.What is the chemical symbol for potassium?
The chemical symbol for potassium is K.What is the symbol for tin?
The symbol for tin is Sn.What is the atomic symbol for gold?
The atomic symbol for gold is Au.Which of the following is an example of an element?
An example of an element is hydrogen (H).What is the symbol for the element in period 7?
An example of a symbol for an element in period 7 is U (uranium).What is the symbol for copper?
The symbol for copper is Cu.What is the symbol for potassium?
The symbol for potassium is K.What is the atomic number of manganese?
The atomic number of manganese is 25.How many elements are currently on the periodic table?
There are currently about 118 elements on the periodic table.What is the atomic number for chlorine?
The atomic number for chlorine is 17.What element has the symbol Ag?
The element with the symbol Ag is silver.How many protons does mercury have?
Mercury has 80 protons.How many protons does boron have?
Boron has 5 protons.Which element has 79 protons?
Gold has 79 protons.What is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust?
Oxygen is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust.Which element has the largest atomic number?
Oganesson (Og) currently has the largest atomic number, 118.