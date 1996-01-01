Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What is the chemical symbol for copper?
    The chemical symbol for copper is Cu.
  • How many elements are currently represented on the periodic table of elements?
    There are currently about 118 elements represented on the periodic table.
  • Approximately how many elements are represented on the periodic table?
    Approximately 118 elements are represented on the periodic table.
  • What is the chemical symbol for the element gold?
    The chemical symbol for gold is Au.
  • What is carbon's atomic number?
    Carbon's atomic number is 6.
  • Which noble gas has the greatest atomic number?
    Oganesson (Og) is the noble gas with the greatest atomic number, 118.
  • Ni is the symbol for what element?
    Ni is the symbol for nickel.
  • What is the atomic number of zinc?
    The atomic number of zinc is 30.
  • What is the atomic number of mercury?
    The atomic number of mercury is 80.
  • What is the symbol of potassium?
    The symbol of potassium is K.
  • What is the atomic number of lead?
    The atomic number of lead is 82.
  • Why isn't water on the periodic table?
    Water is a compound, not an element, so it is not on the periodic table.
  • What is the symbol of the element in group 4A (14) and period 2?
    The symbol of the element in group 4A (14) and period 2 is C (carbon).
  • What is the atomic number for copper?
    The atomic number for copper is 29.
  • What is the chemical symbol for sulfur?
    The chemical symbol for sulfur is S.
  • What is the atomic number for hydrogen?
    The atomic number for hydrogen is 1.
  • How many protons does gallium have?
    Gallium has 31 protons.
  • What is the symbol for sulfur?
    The symbol for sulfur is S.
  • Which element has 17 protons?
    Chlorine has 17 protons.
  • Which element has an atomic number of 47?
    Silver has an atomic number of 47.
  • How many elements are known?
    There are about 118 known elements.
  • A neutral atom of which element contains 10 electrons?
    A neutral atom of neon contains 10 electrons.
  • What is the chemical symbol of silver?
    The chemical symbol of silver is Ag.
  • What element has 29 protons?
    Copper has 29 protons.
  • Which of the following sets of elements and symbols is paired correctly?
    An example of a correct pair is sodium (Na).
  • What is the name of the element with the symbol Ag?
    The element with the symbol Ag is silver.
  • What two elements did Seaborg’s group produce and what are their symbols?
    Seaborg’s group produced plutonium (Pu) and americium (Am).
  • What is the atomic number of nickel?
    The atomic number of nickel is 28.
  • What is the atomic number of fluorine?
    The atomic number of fluorine is 9.
  • What is the atomic number for iron?
    The atomic number for iron is 26.
  • What is the atomic number for titanium?
    The atomic number for titanium is 22.
  • Which of the following is used for chemical symbols today?
    One- or two-letter abbreviations, often from English or Latin names, are used for chemical symbols today.
  • What is the symbol of the element in group 4A(14) and period 2?
    The symbol is C (carbon).
  • What is the name of the noble gas that is in period 3?
    The noble gas in period 3 is argon.
  • Which of the following is the chemical symbol for silver?
    The chemical symbol for silver is Ag.
  • What is the chemical symbol for magnesium?
    The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.
  • Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for carbon?
    The correct chemical symbol for carbon is C.
  • What is the chemical symbol for potassium?
    The chemical symbol for potassium is K.
  • What is the atomic number for silver?
    The atomic number for silver is 47.
  • What is the chemical symbol for iodine?
    The chemical symbol for iodine is I.