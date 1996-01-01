Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical symbol for copper? The chemical symbol for copper is Cu.

How many elements are currently represented on the periodic table of elements? There are currently about 118 elements represented on the periodic table.

Approximately how many elements are represented on the periodic table? Approximately 118 elements are represented on the periodic table.

What is the chemical symbol for the element gold? The chemical symbol for gold is Au.

What is carbon's atomic number? Carbon's atomic number is 6.

Which noble gas has the greatest atomic number? Oganesson (Og) is the noble gas with the greatest atomic number, 118.