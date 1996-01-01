Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #2
What is the chemical symbol for copper?
The chemical symbol for copper is Cu.How many elements are currently represented on the periodic table of elements?
There are currently about 118 elements represented on the periodic table.Approximately how many elements are represented on the periodic table?
Approximately 118 elements are represented on the periodic table.What is the chemical symbol for the element gold?
The chemical symbol for gold is Au.What is carbon's atomic number?
Carbon's atomic number is 6.Which noble gas has the greatest atomic number?
Oganesson (Og) is the noble gas with the greatest atomic number, 118.Ni is the symbol for what element?
Ni is the symbol for nickel.What is the atomic number of zinc?
The atomic number of zinc is 30.What is the atomic number of mercury?
The atomic number of mercury is 80.What is the symbol of potassium?
The symbol of potassium is K.What is the atomic number of lead?
The atomic number of lead is 82.Why isn't water on the periodic table?
Water is a compound, not an element, so it is not on the periodic table.What is the symbol of the element in group 4A (14) and period 2?
The symbol of the element in group 4A (14) and period 2 is C (carbon).What is the atomic number for copper?
The atomic number for copper is 29.What is the chemical symbol for sulfur?
The chemical symbol for sulfur is S.What is the atomic number for hydrogen?
The atomic number for hydrogen is 1.How many protons does gallium have?
Gallium has 31 protons.What is the symbol for sulfur?
The symbol for sulfur is S.Which element has 17 protons?
Chlorine has 17 protons.Which element has an atomic number of 47?
Silver has an atomic number of 47.How many elements are known?
There are about 118 known elements.A neutral atom of which element contains 10 electrons?
A neutral atom of neon contains 10 electrons.What is the chemical symbol of silver?
The chemical symbol of silver is Ag.What element has 29 protons?
Copper has 29 protons.Which of the following sets of elements and symbols is paired correctly?
An example of a correct pair is sodium (Na).What is the name of the element with the symbol Ag?
The element with the symbol Ag is silver.What two elements did Seaborg’s group produce and what are their symbols?
Seaborg’s group produced plutonium (Pu) and americium (Am).What is the atomic number of nickel?
The atomic number of nickel is 28.What is the atomic number of fluorine?
The atomic number of fluorine is 9.What is the atomic number for iron?
The atomic number for iron is 26.What is the atomic number for titanium?
The atomic number for titanium is 22.Which of the following is used for chemical symbols today?
One- or two-letter abbreviations, often from English or Latin names, are used for chemical symbols today.What is the symbol of the element in group 4A(14) and period 2?
The symbol is C (carbon).What is the name of the noble gas that is in period 3?
The noble gas in period 3 is argon.Which of the following is the chemical symbol for silver?
The chemical symbol for silver is Ag.What is the chemical symbol for magnesium?
The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for carbon?
The correct chemical symbol for carbon is C.What is the chemical symbol for potassium?
The chemical symbol for potassium is K.What is the atomic number for silver?
The atomic number for silver is 47.What is the chemical symbol for iodine?
The chemical symbol for iodine is I.