Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #3 Flashcards

Which element on the periodic table contains 13 protons? Aluminum contains 13 protons.

A section of the periodic table of elements is provided. What is the chemical symbol for magnesium? The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.

How many protons does iridium have? Iridium has 77 protons.

What is the symbol for oxygen? The symbol for oxygen is O.

What is nitrogen's atomic number? Nitrogen's atomic number is 7.

Which neutral element has 89 electrons? Actinium (Ac) has 89 electrons in its neutral state.