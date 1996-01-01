Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #3 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #3
Which element on the periodic table contains 13 protons?
Aluminum contains 13 protons.A section of the periodic table of elements is provided. What is the chemical symbol for magnesium?
The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.How many protons does iridium have?
Iridium has 77 protons.What is the symbol for oxygen?
The symbol for oxygen is O.What is nitrogen's atomic number?
Nitrogen's atomic number is 7.Which neutral element has 89 electrons?
Actinium (Ac) has 89 electrons in its neutral state.What is the atomic number of selenium?
The atomic number of selenium is 34.What is the chemical symbol for the element silver?
The chemical symbol for silver is Ag.Which of the following elements has an atomic number of 10?
Neon has an atomic number of 10.Which element has 78 protons?
Platinum has 78 protons.What did Mendeleev place the elements according to?
Mendeleev placed the elements according to their recurring chemical properties and increasing atomic number.What is the element with 15 protons?
Phosphorus has 15 protons.Which of the following pieces of information is not given in the periodic table?
The number of neutrons is not directly given in the periodic table.What are examples of elements?
Examples of elements include hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and iron (Fe).What is the symbol for platinum?
The symbol for platinum is Pt.What is the symbol for the element with 32 protons?
The symbol for the element with 32 protons is Ge (germanium).What is the symbol for tungsten?
The symbol for tungsten is W.What is the atomic number for helium?
The atomic number for helium is 2.What identifies an element?
The atomic number identifies an element.What is the atomic number of krypton?
The atomic number of krypton is 36.What element has the symbol F?
Fluorine has the symbol F.What is the atomic number of barium?
The atomic number of barium is 56.The majority of the human body is made of which element?
The majority of the human body is made of oxygen.What is the atomic number of Ca?
The atomic number of Ca (calcium) is 20.What is the symbol for the element silver?
The symbol for the element silver is Ag.What is helium an example of?
Helium is an example of a noble gas element.Approximately how many elements are in the periodic table?
There are approximately 118 elements in the periodic table.Which element has 78 protons in its nucleus?
Platinum has 78 protons in its nucleus.Which elements are represented by the symbols S and Na?
S is sulfur and Na is sodium.What is the chemical symbol for fluorine?
The chemical symbol for fluorine is F.What is the symbol for zinc?
The symbol for zinc is Zn.What is the symbol for manganese?
The symbol for manganese is Mn.What is the chemical symbol for phosphorus?
The chemical symbol for phosphorus is P.What is the symbol for argon?
The symbol for argon is Ar.Which of the following is the chemical formula for an element?
An example is O2, which is the chemical formula for elemental oxygen.Which element has a molar mass of 30.974 g/mol?
Phosphorus has a molar mass of 30.974 g/mol.What is the symbol for phosphorus?
The symbol for phosphorus is P.What is the symbol for boron?
The symbol for boron is B.What is the symbol for titanium?
The symbol for titanium is Ti.What are the names and symbols of common elements?
Examples: Hydrogen (H), Carbon (C), Oxygen (O), Iron (Fe), Sodium (Na).