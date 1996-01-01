Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #3 Flashcards

Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which element on the periodic table contains 13 protons?
    Aluminum contains 13 protons.
  • A section of the periodic table of elements is provided. What is the chemical symbol for magnesium?
    The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.
  • How many protons does iridium have?
    Iridium has 77 protons.
  • What is the symbol for oxygen?
    The symbol for oxygen is O.
  • What is nitrogen's atomic number?
    Nitrogen's atomic number is 7.
  • Which neutral element has 89 electrons?
    Actinium (Ac) has 89 electrons in its neutral state.
  • What is the atomic number of selenium?
    The atomic number of selenium is 34.
  • What is the chemical symbol for the element silver?
    The chemical symbol for silver is Ag.
  • Which of the following elements has an atomic number of 10?
    Neon has an atomic number of 10.
  • Which element has 78 protons?
    Platinum has 78 protons.
  • What did Mendeleev place the elements according to?
    Mendeleev placed the elements according to their recurring chemical properties and increasing atomic number.
  • What is the element with 15 protons?
    Phosphorus has 15 protons.
  • Which of the following pieces of information is not given in the periodic table?
    The number of neutrons is not directly given in the periodic table.
  • What are examples of elements?
    Examples of elements include hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and iron (Fe).
  • What is the symbol for platinum?
    The symbol for platinum is Pt.
  • What is the symbol for the element with 32 protons?
    The symbol for the element with 32 protons is Ge (germanium).
  • What is the symbol for tungsten?
    The symbol for tungsten is W.
  • What is the atomic number for helium?
    The atomic number for helium is 2.
  • What identifies an element?
    The atomic number identifies an element.
  • What is the atomic number of krypton?
    The atomic number of krypton is 36.
  • What element has the symbol F?
    Fluorine has the symbol F.
  • What is the atomic number of barium?
    The atomic number of barium is 56.
  • The majority of the human body is made of which element?
    The majority of the human body is made of oxygen.
  • What is the atomic number of Ca?
    The atomic number of Ca (calcium) is 20.
  • What is the symbol for the element silver?
    The symbol for the element silver is Ag.
  • What is helium an example of?
    Helium is an example of a noble gas element.
  • Approximately how many elements are in the periodic table?
    There are approximately 118 elements in the periodic table.
  • Which element has 78 protons in its nucleus?
    Platinum has 78 protons in its nucleus.
  • Which elements are represented by the symbols S and Na?
    S is sulfur and Na is sodium.
  • What is the chemical symbol for fluorine?
    The chemical symbol for fluorine is F.
  • What is the symbol for zinc?
    The symbol for zinc is Zn.
  • What is the symbol for manganese?
    The symbol for manganese is Mn.
  • What is the chemical symbol for phosphorus?
    The chemical symbol for phosphorus is P.
  • What is the symbol for argon?
    The symbol for argon is Ar.
  • Which of the following is the chemical formula for an element?
    An example is O2, which is the chemical formula for elemental oxygen.
  • Which element has a molar mass of 30.974 g/mol?
    Phosphorus has a molar mass of 30.974 g/mol.
  • What is the symbol for phosphorus?
    The symbol for phosphorus is P.
  • What is the symbol for boron?
    The symbol for boron is B.
  • What is the symbol for titanium?
    The symbol for titanium is Ti.
  • What are the names and symbols of common elements?
    Examples: Hydrogen (H), Carbon (C), Oxygen (O), Iron (Fe), Sodium (Na).