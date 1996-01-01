Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the symbol for hydrogen? The symbol for hydrogen is H.

What is the symbol for fluorine? The symbol for fluorine is F.

What is the atomic number of osmium? The atomic number of osmium is 76.

What is the chemical symbol for helium? The chemical symbol for helium is He.

Which element has the symbol At? Astatine has the symbol At.

What is the chemical symbol for sodium? The chemical symbol for sodium is Na.