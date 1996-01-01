Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #4 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #4
What is the symbol for hydrogen?
The symbol for hydrogen is H.What is the symbol for fluorine?
The symbol for fluorine is F.What is the atomic number of osmium?
The atomic number of osmium is 76.What is the chemical symbol for helium?
The chemical symbol for helium is He.Which element has the symbol At?
Astatine has the symbol At.What is the chemical symbol for sodium?
The chemical symbol for sodium is Na.Which element's symbol is F?
Fluorine's symbol is F.What is the chemical symbol for calcium?
The chemical symbol for calcium is Ca.What is the chemical symbol for iron?
The chemical symbol for iron is Fe.What is the element symbol for manganese?
The element symbol for manganese is Mn.What is the atomic number for aluminum?
The atomic number for aluminum is 13.Which element has the greatest atomic number?
Oganesson (Og) has the greatest atomic number, 118.What is the symbol for calcium?
The symbol for calcium is Ca.What is the atomic number of silicon?
The atomic number for silicon is 14.What are the horizontal rows on the periodic table called?
The horizontal rows on the periodic table are called periods.Silicon (Si) is in period 3 on the periodic table. What does this tell you about this element?
It tells you that silicon is in the third row (period) of the periodic table.How many synthetic elements currently exist on the periodic table of elements?
There are about 24 synthetic elements on the periodic table.How many naturally occurring elements are on the periodic table?
There are 94 naturally occurring elements on the periodic table.How many elements on the periodic table occur naturally on our planet?
94 elements occur naturally on our planet.Which statement accurately describes the chemical symbol of an element?
A chemical symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element.Atoms of which element contain 25 protons?
Atoms of manganese contain 25 protons.Which element’s symbol could replace the question mark in the diagram?
The element's symbol that fits the atomic number or group/period in the diagram should be used.Which element (A) is being referred to?
Element A refers to the element specified by its atomic number or position in the periodic table.This is how manganese appears in the periodic table. What is the arrow pointing to?
The arrow is likely pointing to the element symbol Mn or its atomic number 25.You'll find me in mercury. Which element am I?
Mercury is the element with the symbol Hg.Which element is placed in the same period as ruthenium but has a higher atomic number than it?
Elements to the right of ruthenium (Ru) in the same period, such as rhodium (Rh) or palladium (Pd), have higher atomic numbers.How many elements are there on the periodic table?
There are about 118 elements in the periodic table.What is the chemical symbol for magnesium: Mo, Mn, Mg, or Md?
The chemical symbol for magnesium is Mg.What is the symbol for gold?
The symbol for gold is Au.How can you use the periodic table of elements to help you find information about specific elements?
You can use the periodic table to find an element's symbol, atomic number, and position, which reveals its properties.What color element symbol designates elements that are a gas at a given temperature?
On some periodic tables, element symbols for gases are shown in red.Which one of the following elements was not easily spotted by ancient cultures?
Elements like phosphorus were not easily spotted by ancient cultures.What makes the element named iron (Fe) different from the element named nickel (Ni)?
Iron (Fe) and nickel (Ni) have different atomic numbers and chemical properties.What type of element does the neon green color indicate?
Neon green color may indicate a synthetic element on some periodic tables.Which element provides strength to bones: sulfur, phosphorus, nitrogen, or hydrogen?
Phosphorus provides strength to bones.Atoms of which element contain 25 protons: magnesium (Mg), aluminum (Al), tin (Sn), or manganese (Mn)?
Manganese (Mn) atoms contain 25 protons.How many elements are known to science today?
About 118 elements are known to science today.What is the identity of element Y?
Element Y refers to the element specified by its atomic number or symbol in the context.