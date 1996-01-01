Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #5 Flashcards
Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #5
Which of the following accurately describes the placement and classification of iodine?
Iodine is a halogen located in group 17 and period 5 of the periodic table.The arrow is pointing to sodium’s ________.
The arrow is pointing to sodium’s symbol (Na) or atomic number (11).Which element is found in both potassium chlorate and zinc nitrate?
Oxygen is found in both potassium chlorate and zinc nitrate.Element 17 (Cl) and 9 (F) ________.
Element 17 (Cl) and 9 (F) are both halogens.What are periodic table flash cards?
Periodic table flash cards are study aids showing element names, symbols, and atomic numbers.What element is used in bicycles?
Aluminum (Al) is commonly used in bicycle frames.What is an elements quiz?
An elements quiz tests knowledge of element names, symbols, and properties.What are periodic table flashcards?
Periodic table flashcards are cards with information about elements, such as their symbols and atomic numbers.I can't list every element on the periodic table, but I know a few, like oxygen, mercury, and lead!
Oxygen (O), mercury (Hg), and lead (Pb) are all elements with unique symbols.What are the first 20 elements of the periodic table?
The first 20 elements are H, He, Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, Ne, Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ar, K, Ca.What are the first 18 elements of the periodic table?
The first 18 elements are H, He, Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, Ne, Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ar.The noble-gas notation for tin (Sn) will contain the symbol ________.
The noble-gas notation for tin (Sn) will contain the symbol [Kr].What is periodic table practice?
Periodic table practice involves exercises to learn element names, symbols, and positions.What are elements 1-36?
Elements 1-36 are H, He, Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, Ne, Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ar, K, Ca, Sc, Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, Ga, Ge, As, Se, Br, Kr.What are the first 20 elements?
The first 20 elements are H, He, Li, Be, B, C, N, O, F, Ne, Na, Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ar, K, Ca.What is the first 20 elements of the periodic table quiz?
A quiz on the first 20 elements tests knowledge of their names, symbols, and atomic numbers.What is the first 20 elements quiz?
The first 20 elements quiz assesses knowledge of the names and symbols of elements 1-20.What is a two letter symbol from the periodic table?
An example is Na for sodium.The symbol for xenon (Xe) would be a part of the noble gas notation for the element ________.
An example is Ag for silver.On the periodic table, gold has the atomic number 79. This means that ________.
Gold has 79 protons in its nucleus.Silver is an element that can conduct electricity and heat and is shiny. Silver is most likely a ________.
Silver is most likely a metal.What is the name of the element with the symbol W?
The element with the symbol W is tungsten.What is the element with the symbol T on the periodic table?
Sodium (Na) is found in period 3.Which series contains elements 58 through 71?
Elements 58 through 71 are the lanthanide series.Is salt on the periodic table?
There is no element with the symbol T on the periodic table.Is chlorine a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Chlorine is a nonmetal.What is the first basic metal on the periodic table?
Aluminum (Al) is often considered the first basic metal.What is a two letter symbol from the periodic table?
An example is Pb for lead.What element has 25 protons?
Manganese has 25 protons.________ of the known chemical elements are displayed in the periodic table.
All of the known chemical elements are displayed in the periodic table.What is the lightest noble gas?
The lightest noble gas is helium.Write the chemical symbols for three different atoms or atomic cations with electrons.
Examples: Na, Cl, Fe.