Periodic Table: Element Symbols quiz #5 Flashcards

Which of the following accurately describes the placement and classification of iodine? Iodine is a halogen located in group 17 and period 5 of the periodic table.

The arrow is pointing to sodium’s ________. The arrow is pointing to sodium’s symbol (Na) or atomic number (11).

Which element is found in both potassium chlorate and zinc nitrate? Oxygen is found in both potassium chlorate and zinc nitrate.

Element 17 (Cl) and 9 (F) ________. Element 17 (Cl) and 9 (F) are both halogens.

What are periodic table flash cards? Periodic table flash cards are study aids showing element names, symbols, and atomic numbers.

What element is used in bicycles? Aluminum (Al) is commonly used in bicycle frames.