Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #1 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #1
Which statements accurately describe the polarity and electronegativity of water?
Water is a polar molecule because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, causing an uneven distribution of electrons.How is electronegativity related to covalent bonding?
Electronegativity differences between atoms in a covalent bond determine bond polarity; larger differences create more polar bonds.Which is most likely true about electronegativity?
Electronegativity measures an atom's ability to attract electrons in a chemical bond.Which of the following elements has the lowest electronegativity?
Francium has the lowest electronegativity.Which element has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Atoms of which element in group 15 have the greatest electronegativity?
Nitrogen has the greatest electronegativity in group 15.Which of the following elements has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Which group in the periodic table tends to have high electronegativity values?
Group 17 (halogens) tends to have high electronegativity values.Which property determines an atom's ability to attract electrons shared in a chemical bond?
Electronegativity determines an atom's ability to attract shared electrons.Which one of the following statements best describes electronegativity in atoms?
Electronegativity is an atom's tendency to attract electrons in a chemical bond.Why does fluorine have a high electronegativity?
Fluorine has a high electronegativity because it is small and has a high effective nuclear charge.Which element is the most electronegative?
Electronegativity increases across a period and up a group.What is the electronegativity difference between sodium and chlorine?
The electronegativity difference between sodium and chlorine is large, leading to ionic bond formation.Which of these elements is the most electronegative?
Francium is the least electronegative atom.What is the element with the highest electronegativity value?
Electronegativity and electron configuration determine an element's reactivity.What trend in electronegativity do you see as you go across a period/row on the periodic table?
Electronegativity increases as you go across a period.Which element has the lowest electronegativity?
Electronegativity decreases as you go down a group.Which statement is true about electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.Why can smaller atoms more easily attract electrons?
Smaller atoms have electrons closer to the nucleus, increasing their ability to attract electrons.Why does fluorine (F) have a high electronegativity?
Fluorine has a high electronegativity due to its small size and high nuclear charge.Using the Pauling electronegativity scale, which element is the most electronegative?
Fluorine is the most electronegative on the Pauling scale.Which element has the greatest electronegativity?
Francium has the lowest electronegativity value.Which element in the halogens has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity among the halogens.Why does electronegativity increase as we go up the periodic table?
Electronegativity increases up the table because atoms are smaller and attract electrons more strongly.Which of the following elements is the most electronegative?
Elements to the right and above arsenic, such as oxygen and fluorine, have higher electronegativity.Which of the following elements is the most reactive? Chlorine, bromine, fluorine, helium.
Fluorine is the most reactive among these elements.What happens to electronegativity across a period?
Electronegativity increases across a period.Which is the most electronegative halogen?
Electronegativity increases across a period and up a group.Which of the following elements has the strongest attraction for electrons?
Fluorine is more reactive than nitrogen.Which of the following options correctly describe electronegativity and its trends?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.How do the electronegativities of the elements change across a period and down a group?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.Which element would have the lowest electronegativity?
Francium would have the lowest electronegativity.