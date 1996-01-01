Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which statements accurately describe the polarity and electronegativity of water? Water is a polar molecule because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, causing an uneven distribution of electrons.

How is electronegativity related to covalent bonding? Electronegativity differences between atoms in a covalent bond determine bond polarity; larger differences create more polar bonds.

Which is most likely true about electronegativity? Electronegativity measures an atom's ability to attract electrons in a chemical bond.

Which of the following elements has the lowest electronegativity? Francium has the lowest electronegativity.

Which element has the highest electronegativity? Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.

Atoms of which element in group 15 have the greatest electronegativity? Nitrogen has the greatest electronegativity in group 15.