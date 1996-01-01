Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #2 Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which molecule is most polar?
    A molecule with the greatest difference in electronegativity between its atoms is most polar, such as H-F.
  • Which element would have the lowest electronegativity?
    Francium would have the lowest electronegativity.
  • What happens to electronegativity as it goes across a row?
    Electronegativity increases as it goes across a row.
  • Which statement is correct regarding an atom with high electronegativity?
    An atom with high electronegativity strongly attracts electrons in bonds.
  • Which element on the periodic table has the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.
  • Which atom in water is more electronegative?
    Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen in water.
  • What happens to electronegativity as you move down a group?
    Electronegativity decreases as you move down a group.
  • Which element has a stronger attraction for electrons?
    Fluorine has the strongest attraction for electrons.
  • Which element has properties most similar to those of fluorine?
    Chlorine has properties most similar to fluorine.
  • Which one of the following is the most electronegative atom?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative atom.
  • What are the period and group trends in electronegativities?
    Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.
  • Where are the most reactive nonmetals located on the periodic table?
    Most reactive nonmetals are found in the upper right corner of the periodic table.
  • Which statement concerning the elements fluorine is correct?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative and highly reactive nonmetal.
  • What element has the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.
  • Which of the following elements has chemical properties similar to oxygen?
    Sulfur has chemical properties similar to oxygen.
  • What periodic trends exist for electronegativity?
    Electronegativity increases across periods and decreases down groups.
  • As you move down a group/family does the electronegativity increase or decrease?
    Electronegativity decreases as you move down a group.
  • Why does the electronegativity increase going across a period?
    Electronegativity increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreasing atomic radius.
  • Which of the following has the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.
  • Which halogen is the most electronegative?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative halogen.
  • Which of the following atoms has the greatest tendency to attract electrons?
    Fluorine has the greatest tendency to attract electrons.
  • What is the general trend of electronegativity as you go down the periodic table?
    Electronegativity decreases as you go down the periodic table.
  • Why is fluorine more chemically reactive than nitrogen?
    Fluorine is more reactive because it has higher electronegativity and readily attracts electrons.
  • Which statement applies to electronegativity?
    Electronegativity is the ability of an atom to attract electrons in a bond.
  • Which of the following bonds has the largest electronegativity difference?
    A bond between sodium and fluorine has the largest electronegativity difference.
  • Which set of elements is arranged in order of increasing electronegativity?
    Elements arranged from left to right across a period show increasing electronegativity.
  • What is the trend for electronegativity?
    Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.
  • Which of the following is the most electronegative?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative.
  • Which of the following atoms has the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.
  • Elements with the highest electronegativity can be found in which period of the periodic table?
    Elements with the highest electronegativity are found in period 2.
  • Which halogen has the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine has the highest electronegativity among halogens.
  • Which element has the chemical properties most similar to fluorine?
    Chlorine has chemical properties most similar to fluorine.
  • How do electronegativity values help us determine the polarity of a bond?
    A greater difference in electronegativity between atoms leads to a more polar bond.
  • What is the overall trend (direction) for increasing electronegativity?
    Electronegativity increases from left to right and bottom to top on the periodic table.
  • Which of the following options correctly describe the general trends in electronegativity?
    Electronegativity increases across periods and decreases down groups.
  • Which of the following statements is true of fluoride?
    Fluoride ions are highly electronegative and strongly attract electrons.
  • Which element listed is the most electronegative?
    Fluorine is the most electronegative.
  • Which of the following best helps explain why the electronegativity of one element is less than that of another?
    A larger atomic radius and lower nuclear charge result in lower electronegativity.
  • Which element would have the highest electronegativity?
    Fluorine would have the highest electronegativity.
  • What does the electronegativity of an element indicate?
    Electronegativity indicates an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.