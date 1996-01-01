Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #2 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #2
Which molecule is most polar?
A molecule with the greatest difference in electronegativity between its atoms is most polar, such as H-F.Which element would have the lowest electronegativity?
Francium would have the lowest electronegativity.What happens to electronegativity as it goes across a row?
Electronegativity increases as it goes across a row.Which statement is correct regarding an atom with high electronegativity?
An atom with high electronegativity strongly attracts electrons in bonds.Which element on the periodic table has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Which atom in water is more electronegative?
Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen in water.What happens to electronegativity as you move down a group?
Electronegativity decreases as you move down a group.Which element has a stronger attraction for electrons?
Fluorine has the strongest attraction for electrons.Which element has properties most similar to those of fluorine?
Chlorine has properties most similar to fluorine.Which one of the following is the most electronegative atom?
Fluorine is the most electronegative atom.What are the period and group trends in electronegativities?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.Where are the most reactive nonmetals located on the periodic table?
Most reactive nonmetals are found in the upper right corner of the periodic table.Which statement concerning the elements fluorine is correct?
Fluorine is the most electronegative and highly reactive nonmetal.What element has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Which of the following elements has chemical properties similar to oxygen?
Sulfur has chemical properties similar to oxygen.What periodic trends exist for electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases across periods and decreases down groups.As you move down a group/family does the electronegativity increase or decrease?
Electronegativity decreases as you move down a group.Why does the electronegativity increase going across a period?
Electronegativity increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreasing atomic radius.Which of the following has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Which halogen is the most electronegative?
Fluorine is the most electronegative halogen.Which of the following atoms has the greatest tendency to attract electrons?
Fluorine has the greatest tendency to attract electrons.What is the general trend of electronegativity as you go down the periodic table?
Electronegativity decreases as you go down the periodic table.Why is fluorine more chemically reactive than nitrogen?
Fluorine is more reactive because it has higher electronegativity and readily attracts electrons.Which statement applies to electronegativity?
Electronegativity is the ability of an atom to attract electrons in a bond.Which of the following bonds has the largest electronegativity difference?
A bond between sodium and fluorine has the largest electronegativity difference.Which set of elements is arranged in order of increasing electronegativity?
Elements arranged from left to right across a period show increasing electronegativity.What is the trend for electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.Which of the following is the most electronegative?
Fluorine is the most electronegative.Which of the following atoms has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.Elements with the highest electronegativity can be found in which period of the periodic table?
Elements with the highest electronegativity are found in period 2.Which halogen has the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine has the highest electronegativity among halogens.Which element has the chemical properties most similar to fluorine?
Chlorine has chemical properties most similar to fluorine.How do electronegativity values help us determine the polarity of a bond?
A greater difference in electronegativity between atoms leads to a more polar bond.What is the overall trend (direction) for increasing electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases from left to right and bottom to top on the periodic table.Which of the following options correctly describe the general trends in electronegativity?
Electronegativity increases across periods and decreases down groups.Which of the following statements is true of fluoride?
Fluoride ions are highly electronegative and strongly attract electrons.Which element listed is the most electronegative?
Fluorine is the most electronegative.Which of the following best helps explain why the electronegativity of one element is less than that of another?
A larger atomic radius and lower nuclear charge result in lower electronegativity.Which element would have the highest electronegativity?
Fluorine would have the highest electronegativity.What does the electronegativity of an element indicate?
Electronegativity indicates an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond.