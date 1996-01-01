Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which molecule is most polar? A molecule with the greatest difference in electronegativity between its atoms is most polar, such as H-F.

Which element would have the lowest electronegativity? Francium would have the lowest electronegativity.

What happens to electronegativity as it goes across a row? Electronegativity increases as it goes across a row.

Which statement is correct regarding an atom with high electronegativity? An atom with high electronegativity strongly attracts electrons in bonds.

Which element on the periodic table has the highest electronegativity? Fluorine has the highest electronegativity.

Which atom in water is more electronegative? Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen in water.