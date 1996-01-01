Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #3 Flashcards

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Which of the following statements about electronegativity is false?
    Electronegativity does not decrease across a period; it increases.
  • Which of these refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons?
    Electronegativity refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons.
  • Which statement identifies the electronegativity trends on the periodic table?
    Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.
  • Which term describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons?
    Electronegativity describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons.
  • Which of the following options correctly describe electronegativity? Select all that apply.
    Electronegativity increases across a period, decreases down a group, and measures electron attraction.
  • Which statement best describes the electronegativity of an element?
    Electronegativity is an element's ability to attract electrons in a chemical bond.
  • Which diagram correctly depicts the trend in electronegativity?
    A diagram showing increasing electronegativity from left to right and bottom to top is correct.
  • Use your knowledge of electronegativity to pick out the most polar bond in the list below.
    The bond with the largest electronegativity difference, such as H-F, is the most polar.
  • What does the electronegativity model explain?
    The electronegativity model explains how atoms attract electrons and form polar bonds.
  • The fact that oxygen is an atom that is strongly electronegative means that:
    Oxygen strongly attracts electrons in chemical bonds.
  • Imagine if O and H had the same electronegativity, what would that do to the properties of water?
    Water would be nonpolar and lose its unique properties if O and H had the same electronegativity.
  • Which statement best describes the electronegativity values of the elements shown?
    Elements on the right and top of the periodic table have higher electronegativity values.
  • Where is the lowest electronegativity found?
    The lowest electronegativity is found at the bottom left of the periodic table.
  • Arrange these elements according to electronegativity.
    Arrange elements from lowest to highest electronegativity: left to right and bottom to top.
  • Arrange these elements according to electronegativity.
    Order elements by increasing electronegativity: those on the left and bottom have lower values, those on the right and top have higher values.