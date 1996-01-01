Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements about electronegativity is false? Electronegativity does not decrease across a period; it increases.

Which of these refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons? Electronegativity refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons.

Which statement identifies the electronegativity trends on the periodic table? Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.

Which term describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons? Electronegativity describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons.

Which of the following options correctly describe electronegativity? Select all that apply. Electronegativity increases across a period, decreases down a group, and measures electron attraction.

Which statement best describes the electronegativity of an element? Electronegativity is an element's ability to attract electrons in a chemical bond.