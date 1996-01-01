Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #3 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity quiz #3
Which of the following statements about electronegativity is false?
Electronegativity does not decrease across a period; it increases.Which of these refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons?
Electronegativity refers to the relative ability of an atom to attract electrons.Which statement identifies the electronegativity trends on the periodic table?
Electronegativity increases across a period and decreases down a group.Which term describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons?
Electronegativity describes the degree to which an element attracts electrons.Which of the following options correctly describe electronegativity? Select all that apply.
Electronegativity increases across a period, decreases down a group, and measures electron attraction.Which statement best describes the electronegativity of an element?
Electronegativity is an element's ability to attract electrons in a chemical bond.Which diagram correctly depicts the trend in electronegativity?
A diagram showing increasing electronegativity from left to right and bottom to top is correct.Use your knowledge of electronegativity to pick out the most polar bond in the list below.
The bond with the largest electronegativity difference, such as H-F, is the most polar.What does the electronegativity model explain?
The electronegativity model explains how atoms attract electrons and form polar bonds.The fact that oxygen is an atom that is strongly electronegative means that:
Oxygen strongly attracts electrons in chemical bonds.Imagine if O and H had the same electronegativity, what would that do to the properties of water?
Water would be nonpolar and lose its unique properties if O and H had the same electronegativity.Which statement best describes the electronegativity values of the elements shown?
Elements on the right and top of the periodic table have higher electronegativity values.Where is the lowest electronegativity found?
The lowest electronegativity is found at the bottom left of the periodic table.Arrange these elements according to electronegativity.
Arrange elements from lowest to highest electronegativity: left to right and bottom to top.Arrange these elements according to electronegativity.
