What is ionization energy? Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, resulting in a positive charge.

Is ionization energy an endothermic or exothermic process? Ionization energy is an endothermic process because energy is absorbed to remove the electron.

What happens to the charge of an atom when an electron is removed? The atom becomes positively charged after an electron is removed.

How does ionization energy change across a period in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move from left to right across a period.

How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move up a group in the periodic table.

Which element has the highest ionization energy? Helium has the highest ionization energy in the periodic table.