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What is ionization energy? Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion, resulting in a positive charge. Is ionization energy an endothermic or exothermic process? Ionization energy is an endothermic process because energy is absorbed to remove the electron. What happens to the charge of an atom when an electron is removed? The atom becomes positively charged after an electron is removed. How does ionization energy change across a period in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move from left to right across a period. How does ionization energy change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Ionization energy increases as you move up a group in the periodic table. Which element has the highest ionization energy? Helium has the highest ionization energy in the periodic table. Which element has the lowest ionization energy? Francium has the lowest ionization energy in the periodic table. Why is nitrogen’s ionization energy higher than oxygen’s? Nitrogen has a higher ionization energy because its half-filled p orbitals are more stable, making it less willing to lose an electron. Why does oxygen have a lower ionization energy than nitrogen? Oxygen is more willing to lose an electron to achieve a half-filled p orbital, which is more stable, so less energy is required. Why does beryllium have a higher ionization energy than boron? Beryllium’s fully filled s orbitals are very stable, so more energy is needed to remove an electron compared to boron. What is the stability condition for p orbitals related to ionization energy exceptions? P orbitals are most stable when they are half-filled or fully filled, affecting ionization energy values. What is the stability condition for s orbitals related to ionization energy exceptions? S orbitals are most stable when they are fully filled, which can lead to higher ionization energies. What is the general trend for ionization energy on the periodic table? Ionization energy generally increases toward the top right corner of the periodic table. What happens to the potential energy of an electron during ionization? The potential energy of the electron increases as energy is absorbed to remove it from the atom. Why do group 3A elements have lower ionization energy than group 2A elements in the same period? Group 2A elements have fully filled s orbitals, making them more stable and harder to remove an electron compared to group 3A elements.
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz
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