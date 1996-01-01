Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which element would have the highest ionization energy? Helium would have the highest ionization energy.

What can be removed from an atom if ionization energy is supplied? An electron can be removed from an atom if ionization energy is supplied.

Why do the alkali and alkaline earth metals lose electrons? Alkali and alkaline earth metals lose electrons because they have low ionization energies and achieve stable electron configurations by doing so.

Which of the following will have a lower ionization energy than scandium (Sc)? Elements below or to the left of scandium, such as potassium, will have lower ionization energy.

Which energy level requires the most energy to remove an electron? The first energy level (closest to the nucleus) requires the most energy to remove an electron.

What influence does a larger shielding effect have on ionization energy? A larger shielding effect lowers ionization energy by reducing the attraction between the nucleus and outer electrons.