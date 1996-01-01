Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #2 Flashcards
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy quiz #2
Which element would have the highest ionization energy?
Helium would have the highest ionization energy.What can be removed from an atom if ionization energy is supplied?
An electron can be removed from an atom if ionization energy is supplied.Why do the alkali and alkaline earth metals lose electrons?
Alkali and alkaline earth metals lose electrons because they have low ionization energies and achieve stable electron configurations by doing so.Which of the following will have a lower ionization energy than scandium (Sc)?
Elements below or to the left of scandium, such as potassium, will have lower ionization energy.Which energy level requires the most energy to remove an electron?
The first energy level (closest to the nucleus) requires the most energy to remove an electron.What influence does a larger shielding effect have on ionization energy?
A larger shielding effect lowers ionization energy by reducing the attraction between the nucleus and outer electrons.Which of the following species would be expected to have the lowest ionization energy?
Francium would be expected to have the lowest ionization energy.Why does ionization energy tend to decrease from top to bottom within a group?
Ionization energy decreases from top to bottom because atomic size increases and electrons are farther from the nucleus.Why does ionization energy generally increase from left to right across a period?
Ionization energy increases from left to right because nuclear charge increases, making electrons harder to remove.Why does ionization energy tend to increase as you move across a period?
Ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreasing atomic radius.Which of these elements has the highest first ionization energy?
Helium has the highest first ionization energy.Why does ionization energy decrease as you go down a group on the periodic table?
Ionization energy decreases down a group because electrons are farther from the nucleus and more shielded.Which statement correctly describes the trend in ionization energy within a group?
Ionization energy decreases as you move down a group.Which element has the greatest ionization energy?
Ionization energy decreases as you go down a group.Which of the following would be expected to have the highest first ionization energy?
Ionization energy increases as you go across a period/row.Which property of an atom describes the amount of energy needed to remove an electron?
Ionization energy describes the amount of energy needed to remove an electron.Which of the following has higher ionization energy: boron or beryllium?
Beryllium has higher ionization energy than boron due to its stable filled s orbital.Which of the following species will have the highest ionization energy?
Francium has the lowest first ionization energy.Which of the following elements has the most ionization energy?
Ionization energy increases from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group.Which sequence correctly places the elements in order of increasing ionization energy?
Elements are ordered by increasing ionization energy from bottom left to top right of the periodic table.Why does ionization energy decrease moving down a group in the periodic table?
