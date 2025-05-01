What does metallic character refer to in elements? Metallic character refers to how easily an element can lose an electron.

How does metallic character change as you move from left to right across a period? Metallic character decreases as you move from left to right across a period.

What happens to metallic character as you move up a group in the periodic table? Metallic character decreases as you move up a group.

Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table? Metals are primarily located on the left and lower sections of the periodic table.

How do metals and nonmetals differ in terms of electron transfer? Metals tend to lose electrons, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons.

What is the relationship between proximity to metals and metallic character? The closer an element is to metals, the higher its metallic character.