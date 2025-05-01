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Periodic Trend: Metallic Character quiz

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  • What does metallic character refer to in elements?
    Metallic character refers to how easily an element can lose an electron.
  • How does metallic character change as you move from left to right across a period?
    Metallic character decreases as you move from left to right across a period.
  • What happens to metallic character as you move up a group in the periodic table?
    Metallic character decreases as you move up a group.
  • Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table?
    Metals are primarily located on the left and lower sections of the periodic table.
  • How do metals and nonmetals differ in terms of electron transfer?
    Metals tend to lose electrons, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons.
  • What is the relationship between proximity to metals and metallic character?
    The closer an element is to metals, the higher its metallic character.
  • What are the three major classifications of elements on the periodic table?
    The three major classifications are metals, metalloids, and nonmetals.
  • Which direction on the periodic table leads to a decrease in metallic character?
    Moving toward the top right corner of the periodic table leads to a decrease in metallic character.
  • Why is metallic character considered a simple periodic trend to understand?
    It is simple because it directly relates to an element's position relative to metals on the table.
  • What property increases as you move away from the metals on the periodic table?
    The nonmetallic character increases as you move away from the metals.
  • How does atomic number relate to periodic trends?
    Periodic trends are patterns in element properties based on changing atomic numbers.
  • What is the general movement when examining periodic trends?
    The general movement is toward the top right corner of the periodic table.
  • Which elements have the greatest metallic character?
    Elements closest to the left and bottom of the periodic table have the greatest metallic character.
  • What happens to metallic character as you move further from metals on the periodic table?
    Metallic character decreases as you move further from metals.
  • What is the key trait that defines metallic character?
    The key trait is the ease with which an element can lose an electron.