Physical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement describes a physical property of copper? Copper is a reddish-brown metal with high electrical conductivity.

Which physical property can be measured: color, density, odor, or shape? Density can be measured quantitatively.

Which property of matter changes depending on the gravitational pull? Weight changes depending on the gravitational pull.

Which of the following is a physical property? Boiling point is a physical property.

What are the properties of metals? Metals are typically shiny, malleable, ductile, conductive, and have high melting points.

Which physical property can be measured? Mass can be measured.