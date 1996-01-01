Skip to main content
Physical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Physical Properties quiz #1
  • Which statement describes a physical property of copper?
    Copper is a reddish-brown metal with high electrical conductivity.
  • Which physical property can be measured: color, density, odor, or shape?
    Density can be measured quantitatively.
  • Which property of matter changes depending on the gravitational pull?
    Weight changes depending on the gravitational pull.
  • Which of the following is a physical property?
    Boiling point is a physical property.
  • What are the properties of metals?
    Metals are typically shiny, malleable, ductile, conductive, and have high melting points.
  • Which physical property can be measured?
    Mass can be measured.
  • Which property of metals allows aluminum to be flattened into thin sheets of aluminum foil?
    Malleability allows aluminum to be flattened into thin sheets.
  • What is a property of most metals?
    Most metals are good conductors of electricity.
  • Which of the following does not describe a physical property of iron?
    Iron's ability to rust is not a physical property; it is a chemical property.
  • What physical property of aluminum allows it to be pounded into a sheet?
    Malleability allows aluminum to be pounded into a sheet.
  • What is a property of matter?
    Density is a property of matter.
  • What is the normal boiling point for iodine?
    The normal boiling point for iodine is about 184°C.
  • What are the properties of matter?
    Properties of matter include mass, volume, density, color, melting point, and boiling point.
  • Which of the following is a physical property of copper?
    Copper has a reddish color.
  • Why would you want to know the physical state of materials in a chemical reaction?
    Knowing the physical state helps predict how substances will interact and the reaction conditions needed.
  • Which of the following are physical properties of matter?
    Color, density, and melting point are physical properties of matter.
  • Which of the following is predicted to have the lowest boiling point?
    A substance with weak intermolecular forces is predicted to have the lowest boiling point.
  • Is melting point a physical property of copper?
    Yes, melting point is a physical property of copper.
  • Does vinegar freeze?
    Yes, vinegar freezes at a temperature below 0°C.
  • Which is a physical property of matter?
    Boiling point is a physical property of matter.
  • What are properties of matter?
    Properties of matter include mass, volume, density, color, and melting point.
  • Which is a physical property of ionic compounds in their solid state?
    Ionic compounds in solid state are typically hard and have high melting points.
  • Which of the following is not an example of a physical property?
    Flammability is not a physical property; it is a chemical property.
  • Which of these is a difference between measurements of solids and liquids?
    Solids have a definite shape, while liquids take the shape of their container.
  • Which property could be used to identify a substance?
    Density can be used to identify a substance.
  • What is the melting point of water?
    The melting point of water is 0°C (32°F).
  • Which one of the following would be a physical property of glucose?
    The melting point of glucose is a physical property.
  • Which of the following is a physical property of matter?
    Color is a physical property of matter.
  • Which is a property of metallic solids?
    Metallic solids are malleable and conduct electricity.
  • Is malleability a physical or chemical property?
    Malleability is a physical property.
  • Is ductility a physical or chemical property?
    Ductility is a physical property.
  • Which of the following is a property of a solid?
    A solid has a definite shape and volume.
  • What are the properties of the aluminum in the can?
    Aluminum is lightweight, malleable, and has a silvery color.
  • What are some properties of matter?
    Some properties of matter are mass, volume, density, color, and hardness.
  • Which property would help to determine whether matter is a solid or a liquid?
    Shape helps determine if matter is a solid (definite shape) or a liquid (takes container's shape).
  • What is a physical property of silver?
    Silver is shiny and has high electrical conductivity.
  • What are the general physical properties of metals?
    Metals are shiny, malleable, ductile, and good conductors of heat and electricity.
  • Which of the following describes a physical property of copper metal?
    Copper metal is reddish-brown in color.
  • Which of the following is not a physical property of gases?
    Reactivity is not a physical property of gases.
  • What are some physical properties of metals?
    Metals are lustrous, malleable, ductile, and conductive.