Physical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards
Physical Properties quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which statement describes a physical property of copper?
Copper is a reddish-brown metal with high electrical conductivity.Which physical property can be measured: color, density, odor, or shape?
Density can be measured quantitatively.Which property of matter changes depending on the gravitational pull?
Weight changes depending on the gravitational pull.Which of the following is a physical property?
Boiling point is a physical property.What are the properties of metals?
Metals are typically shiny, malleable, ductile, conductive, and have high melting points.Which physical property can be measured?
Mass can be measured.Which property of metals allows aluminum to be flattened into thin sheets of aluminum foil?
Malleability allows aluminum to be flattened into thin sheets.What is a property of most metals?
Most metals are good conductors of electricity.Which of the following does not describe a physical property of iron?
Iron's ability to rust is not a physical property; it is a chemical property.What physical property of aluminum allows it to be pounded into a sheet?
Malleability allows aluminum to be pounded into a sheet.What is a property of matter?
Density is a property of matter.What is the normal boiling point for iodine?
The normal boiling point for iodine is about 184°C.What are the properties of matter?
Properties of matter include mass, volume, density, color, melting point, and boiling point.Which of the following is a physical property of copper?
Copper has a reddish color.Why would you want to know the physical state of materials in a chemical reaction?
Knowing the physical state helps predict how substances will interact and the reaction conditions needed.Which of the following are physical properties of matter?
Color, density, and melting point are physical properties of matter.Which of the following is predicted to have the lowest boiling point?
A substance with weak intermolecular forces is predicted to have the lowest boiling point.Is melting point a physical property of copper?
Yes, melting point is a physical property of copper.Does vinegar freeze?
Yes, vinegar freezes at a temperature below 0°C.Which is a physical property of matter?
Boiling point is a physical property of matter.What are properties of matter?
Properties of matter include mass, volume, density, color, and melting point.Which is a physical property of ionic compounds in their solid state?
Ionic compounds in solid state are typically hard and have high melting points.Which of the following is not an example of a physical property?
Flammability is not a physical property; it is a chemical property.Which of these is a difference between measurements of solids and liquids?
Solids have a definite shape, while liquids take the shape of their container.Which property could be used to identify a substance?
Density can be used to identify a substance.What is the melting point of water?
The melting point of water is 0°C (32°F).Which one of the following would be a physical property of glucose?
The melting point of glucose is a physical property.Which of the following is a physical property of matter?
Color is a physical property of matter.Which is a property of metallic solids?
Metallic solids are malleable and conduct electricity.Is malleability a physical or chemical property?
Malleability is a physical property.Is ductility a physical or chemical property?
Ductility is a physical property.Which of the following is a property of a solid?
A solid has a definite shape and volume.What are the properties of the aluminum in the can?
Aluminum is lightweight, malleable, and has a silvery color.What are some properties of matter?
Some properties of matter are mass, volume, density, color, and hardness.Which property would help to determine whether matter is a solid or a liquid?
Shape helps determine if matter is a solid (definite shape) or a liquid (takes container's shape).What is a physical property of silver?
Silver is shiny and has high electrical conductivity.What are the general physical properties of metals?
Metals are shiny, malleable, ductile, and good conductors of heat and electricity.Which of the following describes a physical property of copper metal?
Copper metal is reddish-brown in color.Which of the following is not a physical property of gases?
Reactivity is not a physical property of gases.What are some physical properties of metals?
Metals are lustrous, malleable, ductile, and conductive.