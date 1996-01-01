Physical Properties quiz #3 Flashcards
Physical Properties quiz #3
Which of the following formations is a physical property of copper?
Copper can be drawn into wires, showing ductility.Which property would be least helpful in determining whether a substance is a metal or a nonmetal?
Color would be least helpful, as both metals and nonmetals can have similar colors.Why do metals have high melting and boiling points?
Metals have high melting and boiling points due to strong metallic bonds.Which property is changed between 100 ml of water at 5°C and 100 ml of water at 45°C?
Temperature is the property that changes.Which statement best describes the molecules in a solid?
Molecules in a solid are closely packed and vibrate in place.The resistance of a mineral to abrasion is known as ________.
The resistance of a mineral to abrasion is known as hardness.Wicking is important for exercise clothing because it __________.
Wicking is important because it helps move moisture away from the skin.Describe the physical qualities and importance of gold.
Gold is dense, malleable, ductile, and does not tarnish, making it valuable for jewelry and electronics.The strong tendency of certain minerals to break along smooth, parallel planes is known as ________.
This tendency is known as cleavage.Is ductility a physical or chemical property?
Ductility is a physical property.What is the boiling point of neon in kelvin?
The boiling point of neon is about 27 K.Which option is an example of a physical property?
Melting point is an example of a physical property.