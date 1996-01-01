Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Physical Properties quiz #3 Flashcards

Physical Properties quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Which of the following formations is a physical property of copper?
    Copper can be drawn into wires, showing ductility.
  • Which property would be least helpful in determining whether a substance is a metal or a nonmetal?
    Color would be least helpful, as both metals and nonmetals can have similar colors.
  • Why do metals have high melting and boiling points?
    Metals have high melting and boiling points due to strong metallic bonds.
  • Which property is changed between 100 ml of water at 5°C and 100 ml of water at 45°C?
    Temperature is the property that changes.
  • Which statement best describes the molecules in a solid?
    Molecules in a solid are closely packed and vibrate in place.
  • The resistance of a mineral to abrasion is known as ________.
    The resistance of a mineral to abrasion is known as hardness.
  • Wicking is important for exercise clothing because it __________.
    Wicking is important because it helps move moisture away from the skin.
  • Describe the physical qualities and importance of gold.
    Gold is dense, malleable, ductile, and does not tarnish, making it valuable for jewelry and electronics.
  • The strong tendency of certain minerals to break along smooth, parallel planes is known as ________.
    This tendency is known as cleavage.
  • Is ductility a physical or chemical property?
    Ductility is a physical property.
  • What is the boiling point of neon in kelvin?
    The boiling point of neon is about 27 K.
  • Which option is an example of a physical property?
    Melting point is an example of a physical property.