Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Polyatomic Ions quiz Flashcards

Polyatomic Ions quiz
1/10
  • What is the ammonium ion and its charge?
    The ammonium ion is NH4+ and it has a positive one charge.
  • What is the most abundant anion in the extracellular fluid (ECF)?
    The most abundant anion in the extracellular fluid is chloride (Cl-).
  • What are polyatomic ions?
    Polyatomic ions are tightly bound groups of different elements that possess an overall charge, which can be either positive or negative.
  • What is the charge of the sulfate ion?
    The sulfate ion (SO4) has a charge of 2-.
  • How does the number of oxygens affect the naming of polyatomic ions?
    Decreasing the number of oxygens by one changes the ending from -ate to -ite while keeping the overall charge the same.
  • What is the charge of the nitrate ion?
    The nitrate ion (NO3) has a charge of 1-.
  • What is the formula and charge of the permanganate ion?
    The permanganate ion has the formula MnO4- and a charge of 1-.
  • What is the difference between chlorate and chlorite ions?
    Chlorate (ClO3-) has three oxygens, while chlorite (ClO2-) has two oxygens, both with a charge of 1-.
  • What is the formula for the acetate ion?
    The acetate ion can be written as C2H3O2- or CH3COO-.
  • What is the charge of the hydroxide ion?
    The hydroxide ion (OH-) has a charge of 1-.