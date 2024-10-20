Polyatomic Ions quiz Flashcards
Polyatomic Ions quiz
What is the ammonium ion and its charge?
The ammonium ion is NH4+ and it has a positive one charge.What is the most abundant anion in the extracellular fluid (ECF)?
The most abundant anion in the extracellular fluid is chloride (Cl-).What are polyatomic ions?
Polyatomic ions are tightly bound groups of different elements that possess an overall charge, which can be either positive or negative.What is the charge of the sulfate ion?
The sulfate ion (SO4) has a charge of 2-.How does the number of oxygens affect the naming of polyatomic ions?
Decreasing the number of oxygens by one changes the ending from -ate to -ite while keeping the overall charge the same.What is the charge of the nitrate ion?
The nitrate ion (NO3) has a charge of 1-.What is the formula and charge of the permanganate ion?
The permanganate ion has the formula MnO4- and a charge of 1-.What is the difference between chlorate and chlorite ions?
Chlorate (ClO3-) has three oxygens, while chlorite (ClO2-) has two oxygens, both with a charge of 1-.What is the formula for the acetate ion?
The acetate ion can be written as C2H3O2- or CH3COO-.What is the charge of the hydroxide ion?
The hydroxide ion (OH-) has a charge of 1-.