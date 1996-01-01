Polyatomic Ions quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following compounds contains a polyatomic ion?
A compound like NaNO3 contains a polyatomic ion (NO3−, nitrate).What is formed when polyatomic ions bond with other ions?
Ionic compounds are formed when polyatomic ions bond with other ions.What is the formula of the nitride ion?
The formula of the nitride ion is N3−.What is the charge of phosphate in K3PO4?
The charge of phosphate (PO4) in K3PO4 is 3−.Which statement is true about a polyatomic ion?
A polyatomic ion is a group of covalently bonded atoms with an overall charge.Which of the following compounds does not contain a polyatomic ion?
NaCl does not contain a polyatomic ion; it consists of Na+ and Cl−.Which of the following ions is an oxyanion?
SO4^2− (sulfate) is an example of an oxyanion.Which of these pairs of elements is most likely to be part of a polyatomic ion?
Nitrogen and oxygen are commonly found together in polyatomic ions (e.g., NO3−).What is an oxyanion?
An oxyanion is a negatively charged polyatomic ion containing oxygen.What is the formula for the chromate ion?
The formula for the chromate ion is CrO4^2−.Which is an example of a polyatomic ion?
NO3− (nitrate) is an example of a polyatomic ion.Do polyatomic ions dissociate when they dissolve in water?
Polyatomic ions remain intact when they dissolve in water; they do not break apart into individual atoms.What is the formula of the hydrogen sulfite ion?
The formula of the hydrogen sulfite ion is HSO3−.What is the formula for the ammonium ion?
The formula for the ammonium ion is NH4+.Which of the following is a polyatomic ion?
CO3^2− (carbonate) is a polyatomic ion.What is the general name for polyatomic ions that contain one or more oxygen atoms?
Polyatomic ions containing oxygen are called oxyanions.How many sulfate ions are in a formula unit for the compound aluminum sulfate?
NH4+ (ammonium) is a polyatomic cation.What is the formula for the nitrite ion?
The formula for the nitrite ion is NO2−.What is the name for the ion with the formula ClO2−?
The ion with the formula ClO2− is called chlorite.What formula represents the peroxide ion?
The formula for the peroxide ion is O2^2−.What is the typical ending for the names of polyatomic ions with fewer oxygens?
Polyatomic ions with fewer oxygens typically end with 'ite.'Which of the following polyatomic ions has a 3− ionic charge?
PO4^3− (phosphate) has a 3− charge.What is the name for the polyatomic ion C2H3O2−?
C2H3O2− is called acetate.Which of the below polyatomic ions has an overall charge of −2?
SO4^2− (sulfate) has an overall charge of −2.What is the name for the following polyatomic ion: PO4^3−?
PO4^3− is called phosphate.If the iodate ion has the formula IO3−, what is its charge?
The iodate ion (IO3−) has a charge of −1.What is the correct formula for the hypochlorite polyatomic ion?
The formula for hypochlorite is ClO−.What is the chemical formula for the polyatomic ion chlorate?
The formula for chlorate is ClO3−.Which of the following polyatomic ions has a positive charge?
NH4+ (ammonium) has a positive charge.What is the formula for the hydrogen phosphate ion?
The formula for acetate is C2H3O2−.What is the name for the ion with the formula NO2−?
NO2− is called nitrite.Why might arsenic be able to substitute for phosphorus in polyatomic ions?
Arsenic and phosphorus are in the same group and have similar chemical properties, allowing arsenic to substitute for phosphorus in polyatomic ions.What polyatomic ions have a 2− charge?
Polyatomic ions with a 2− charge include SO4^2− (sulfate), CO3^2− (carbonate), CrO4^2− (chromate), and C2O4^2− (oxalate).What is the formula of the sulfite ion?
PO4^3− (phosphate) has a charge of 3−.