Polyatomic Ions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following compounds contains a polyatomic ion? A compound like NaNO3 contains a polyatomic ion (NO3−, nitrate).

What is formed when polyatomic ions bond with other ions? Ionic compounds are formed when polyatomic ions bond with other ions.

What is the formula of the nitride ion? The formula of the nitride ion is N3−.

What is the charge of phosphate in K3PO4? The charge of phosphate (PO4) in K3PO4 is 3−.

Which statement is true about a polyatomic ion? A polyatomic ion is a group of covalently bonded atoms with an overall charge.

Which of the following compounds does not contain a polyatomic ion? NaCl does not contain a polyatomic ion; it consists of Na+ and Cl−.