Polyatomic Ions quiz #2 Flashcards

Polyatomic Ions quiz #2
  • What is the correct formula for the polyatomic ion ammonium?
    The correct formula for ammonium is NH4+.
  • What is the overall charge on a sulfate ion?
    The overall charge on a sulfate ion (SO4) is 2−.
  • Which of these ionic compounds have polyatomic ions? Check all that apply: CaCO3, NaF, FeO, CaCl2, NaOH.
    CaCO3 and NaOH contain polyatomic ions (CO3^2− and OH−, respectively).
  • Which is a common anion?
    NO3− (nitrate) is a common anion.
  • Which category does the ion PO4^3− belong to?
    PO4^3− belongs to the category of tetraoxides (oxyanions).
  • What is the conjugate acid of HPO3^2−?
    The conjugate acid of HPO3^2− is H2PO3−.
  • Which of the following correctly pair the polyatomic ion with its formula? Select all that apply.
    Examples: Nitrate (NO3−), Sulfate (SO4^2−), Phosphate (PO4^3−), Ammonium (NH4+).
  • Which of the following is the polyatomic ion called carbonate?
    CO3^2− is the polyatomic ion called carbonate.
  • What is the name for SO3^2−?
    SO3^2− is called sulfite.
  • What are polyatomic ions?
    Polyatomic ions are groups of covalently bonded atoms with an overall charge.
  • Provide a list of common polyatomic ions.
    Common polyatomic ions include NO3− (nitrate), SO4^2− (sulfate), CO3^2− (carbonate), PO4^3− (phosphate), OH− (hydroxide), NH4+ (ammonium), and C2H3O2− (acetate).
  • Name three common polyatomic ions.
    Three common polyatomic ions are nitrate (NO3−), sulfate (SO4^2−), and carbonate (CO3^2−).
  • What are polyatomic ions flashcards used for?
    Polyatomic ions flashcards are used to memorize the names, formulas, and charges of polyatomic ions.
  • What are the cation and anion in MnS2?
    In MnS2, Mn^2+ is the cation and S2^− is the anion.
  • What is the charge of the carbonate ion?
    The charge of the carbonate ion (CO3) is 2−.
  • What is the formula for acetate?
    The formula for acetate is C2H3O2−.
  • Which statement correctly describes the phosphate ion?
    The phosphate ion (PO4^3−) is a tetraoxide oxyanion with a 3− charge.
  • What is the conjugate base of H2PO4−?
    The conjugate base of H2PO4− is HPO4^2−.
  • How would you use a molecular modeling kit to create a CHO2− ion?
    To model CHO2− (formate), connect one carbon atom to one hydrogen and two oxygens, with one oxygen carrying a negative charge.
  • What is the charge of SO4?
    The charge of SO4 (sulfate) is 2−.
  • What is the conjugate acid of SO4^2−?
    The conjugate acid of SO4^2− is HSO4−.
  • What is the formula for the acetate ion written as H3CCO2−?
    H3CCO2− is an alternative way to write the acetate ion (C2H3O2−).