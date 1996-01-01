Polyatomic Ions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct formula for the polyatomic ion ammonium? The correct formula for ammonium is NH4+.

What is the overall charge on a sulfate ion? The overall charge on a sulfate ion (SO4) is 2−.

Which of these ionic compounds have polyatomic ions? Check all that apply: CaCO3, NaF, FeO, CaCl2, NaOH. CaCO3 and NaOH contain polyatomic ions (CO3^2− and OH−, respectively).

Which is a common anion? NO3− (nitrate) is a common anion.

Which category does the ion PO4^3− belong to? PO4^3− belongs to the category of tetraoxides (oxyanions).

What is the conjugate acid of HPO3^2−? The conjugate acid of HPO3^2− is H2PO3−.