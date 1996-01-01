Polyatomic Ions quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the correct formula for the polyatomic ion ammonium?
The correct formula for ammonium is NH4+.What is the overall charge on a sulfate ion?
The overall charge on a sulfate ion (SO4) is 2−.Which of these ionic compounds have polyatomic ions? Check all that apply: CaCO3, NaF, FeO, CaCl2, NaOH.
CaCO3 and NaOH contain polyatomic ions (CO3^2− and OH−, respectively).Which is a common anion?
NO3− (nitrate) is a common anion.Which category does the ion PO4^3− belong to?
PO4^3− belongs to the category of tetraoxides (oxyanions).What is the conjugate acid of HPO3^2−?
The conjugate acid of HPO3^2− is H2PO3−.Which of the following correctly pair the polyatomic ion with its formula? Select all that apply.
Examples: Nitrate (NO3−), Sulfate (SO4^2−), Phosphate (PO4^3−), Ammonium (NH4+).Which of the following is the polyatomic ion called carbonate?
CO3^2− is the polyatomic ion called carbonate.What is the name for SO3^2−?
SO3^2− is called sulfite.What are polyatomic ions?
Polyatomic ions are groups of covalently bonded atoms with an overall charge.Provide a list of common polyatomic ions.
Common polyatomic ions include NO3− (nitrate), SO4^2− (sulfate), CO3^2− (carbonate), PO4^3− (phosphate), OH− (hydroxide), NH4+ (ammonium), and C2H3O2− (acetate).Name three common polyatomic ions.
A polyatomic ions quiz tests knowledge of the names, formulas, and charges of common polyatomic ions.What are polyatomic ions flashcards used for?
A polyatomic ion quiz assesses understanding of polyatomic ion names, formulas, and charges.Provide a list of polyatomic ions.
Polyatomic ions practice involves exercises to learn and recall the names, formulas, and charges of polyatomic ions.What are the cation and anion in MnS2?
In MnS2, Mn^2+ is the cation and S2^− is the anion.What is the charge of the carbonate ion?
The charge of the carbonate ion (CO3) is 2−.What is the formula for acetate?
The formula for acetate is C2H3O2−.Which statement correctly describes the phosphate ion?
The phosphate ion (PO4^3−) is a tetraoxide oxyanion with a 3− charge.What is the conjugate base of H2PO4−?
The conjugate base of H2PO4− is HPO4^2−.How would you use a molecular modeling kit to create a CHO2− ion?
To model CHO2− (formate), connect one carbon atom to one hydrogen and two oxygens, with one oxygen carrying a negative charge.What is the charge of SO4?
The charge of SO4 (sulfate) is 2−.What is the conjugate acid of SO4^2−?
The conjugate acid of SO4^2− is HSO4−.What is the formula for the acetate ion written as H3CCO2−?
H3CCO2− is an alternative way to write the acetate ion (C2H3O2−).