What does 'parts per million' (ppm) represent in solution concentration? Ppm represents the number of parts, either in grams or milliliters, per one million parts of solution.

How is 1 ppm related to milligrams and liters in aqueous solutions? 1 ppm is equivalent to 1 milligram of solute per 1 liter of solution.

What is the formula for ppm in terms of mass? Ppm (mass) = grams of solute divided by grams of solution, multiplied by 10^6.

How do you calculate ppm using volume? Ppm (volume) = milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, multiplied by 10^6.

What is the abbreviation for parts per million? Parts per million is abbreviated as ppm.

What is the value of one million in scientific notation? One million is written as 10^6.