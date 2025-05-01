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Parts per Million (ppm) quiz

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  • What does 'parts per million' (ppm) represent in solution concentration?
    Ppm represents the number of parts, either in grams or milliliters, per one million parts of solution.
  • How is 1 ppm related to milligrams and liters in aqueous solutions?
    1 ppm is equivalent to 1 milligram of solute per 1 liter of solution.
  • What is the formula for ppm in terms of mass?
    Ppm (mass) = grams of solute divided by grams of solution, multiplied by 10^6.
  • How do you calculate ppm using volume?
    Ppm (volume) = milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, multiplied by 10^6.
  • What is the abbreviation for parts per million?
    Parts per million is abbreviated as ppm.
  • What is the value of one million in scientific notation?
    One million is written as 10^6.
  • What is the main use of ppm and ppb in chemistry?
    They are used to express extremely dilute solution concentrations.
  • How does the calculation for ppm resemble mass percent?
    Both use grams of solute over grams of solution, but ppm multiplies by 10^6 instead of 100%.
  • What does 'parts per billion' (ppb) represent?
    Ppb represents the number of parts, either in grams or milliliters, per one billion parts of solution.
  • How is 1 ppb related to micrograms and liters in aqueous solutions?
    1 ppb is equivalent to 1 microgram of solute per 1 liter of solution.
  • What is the formula for ppb in terms of mass?
    Ppb (mass) = grams of solute divided by grams of solution, multiplied by 10^9.
  • How do you calculate ppb using volume?
    Ppb (volume) = milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, multiplied by 10^9.
  • What is the abbreviation for parts per billion?
    Parts per billion is abbreviated as ppb.
  • What is the value of one billion in scientific notation?
    One billion is written as 10^9.
  • Why are ppm and ppb important in aqueous solutions?
    They are crucial for expressing concentration when dealing with very low quantities of solute.