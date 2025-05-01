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What does 'parts per million' (ppm) represent in solution concentration? Ppm represents the number of parts, either in grams or milliliters, per one million parts of solution. How is 1 ppm related to milligrams and liters in aqueous solutions? 1 ppm is equivalent to 1 milligram of solute per 1 liter of solution. What is the formula for ppm in terms of mass? Ppm (mass) = grams of solute divided by grams of solution, multiplied by 10^6. How do you calculate ppm using volume? Ppm (volume) = milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, multiplied by 10^6. What is the abbreviation for parts per million? Parts per million is abbreviated as ppm. What is the value of one million in scientific notation? One million is written as 10^6. What is the main use of ppm and ppb in chemistry? They are used to express extremely dilute solution concentrations. How does the calculation for ppm resemble mass percent? Both use grams of solute over grams of solution, but ppm multiplies by 10^6 instead of 100%. What does 'parts per billion' (ppb) represent? Ppb represents the number of parts, either in grams or milliliters, per one billion parts of solution. How is 1 ppb related to micrograms and liters in aqueous solutions? 1 ppb is equivalent to 1 microgram of solute per 1 liter of solution. What is the formula for ppb in terms of mass? Ppb (mass) = grams of solute divided by grams of solution, multiplied by 10^9. How do you calculate ppb using volume? Ppb (volume) = milliliters of solute divided by milliliters of solution, multiplied by 10^9. What is the abbreviation for parts per billion? Parts per billion is abbreviated as ppb. What is the value of one billion in scientific notation? One billion is written as 10^9. Why are ppm and ppb important in aqueous solutions? They are crucial for expressing concentration when dealing with very low quantities of solute.
Parts per Million (ppm) quiz
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