What does the rate law relate in a chemical reaction? The rate law relates the rate of a reaction to the concentrations of reactants, the rate constant, and the reaction orders.

What is the role of the rate constant (k) in the rate law? The rate constant (k) is a proportionality constant that links the reaction rate to the reactant concentrations and reaction orders.

How are reaction orders represented in the rate law expression? Reaction orders are the exponents applied to the reactant concentrations in the rate law expression.

How are reaction orders determined? Reaction orders are determined experimentally using data tables or by analyzing the reaction mechanism.

Does the rate law include product concentrations? No, the rate law only includes reactant concentrations and ignores product concentrations.

What is the general form of the rate law for a reaction with reactants A and B? The general form is rate = k[A]^x[B]^y, where x and y are the reaction orders for A and B.