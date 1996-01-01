Redox Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction? A reaction in which there is no transfer of electrons between reactants is not a redox reaction.

What is it called when a substance loses electrons and oxygen is acquired? This process is called oxidation.

Which substance loses electrons in a chemical reaction? The substance that is oxidized loses electrons in a chemical reaction.

Why is reduction the term used to describe the gain of an electron? Reduction refers to the gain of electrons because the oxidation number of the substance decreases.

Which of the following is true about a redox reaction? A redox reaction involves the transfer of electrons between substances, changing their oxidation states.

Which of the following species is the best reducing agent? The best reducing agent is the species most easily oxidized, meaning it readily loses electrons.