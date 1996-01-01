Skip to main content
Redox Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Redox Reactions quiz #1
  • Which of the following is not an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction?
    A reaction in which there is no transfer of electrons between reactants is not a redox reaction.
  • What is it called when a substance loses electrons and oxygen is acquired?
    This process is called oxidation.
  • Which substance loses electrons in a chemical reaction?
    The substance that is oxidized loses electrons in a chemical reaction.
  • Why is reduction the term used to describe the gain of an electron?
    Reduction refers to the gain of electrons because the oxidation number of the substance decreases.
  • Which of the following is true about a redox reaction?
    A redox reaction involves the transfer of electrons between substances, changing their oxidation states.
  • Which of the following species is the best reducing agent?
    The best reducing agent is the species most easily oxidized, meaning it readily loses electrons.
  • Which equation describes a reduction?
    An equation showing a species gaining electrons, such as Cu2+ + 2e- → Cu, describes a reduction.
  • What happens when atomic oxygen contacts things that are already oxidized?
    Atomic oxygen will not further oxidize substances that are already fully oxidized.
  • Which chemical equation represents a redox reaction?
    An equation where electrons are transferred between reactants, such as Zn + Cu2+ → Zn2+ + Cu, represents a redox reaction.
  • Which identifies an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    A reaction where the oxidation states of elements change due to electron transfer is an oxidation-reduction reaction.
  • What is the oxidation half-reaction for a fuel cell?
    The oxidation half-reaction involves a species losing electrons, such as H2 → 2H+ + 2e-.
  • Oxidation is defined as the loss of one or more of which of the following?
    Oxidation is defined as the loss of one or more electrons.
  • What is the key characteristic of an oxidation–reduction reaction?
    The key characteristic is the transfer of electrons between reactants.
  • What happens when an atom in a reactant gains electrons?
    When an atom gains electrons, it is reduced and its oxidation number decreases.
  • Which of the following is not an example of oxidation?
    A process where a substance gains electrons is not an example of oxidation.
  • Which of the following equations represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    An equation where the oxidation numbers of elements change, such as Fe + Cu2+ → Fe2+ + Cu, represents a redox reaction.
  • Is the reaction shown an oxidation?
    If the reaction involves a substance losing electrons, then it is an oxidation.
  • Which metal can be a sacrificial anode for an iron pipe?
    A metal more easily oxidized than iron, such as zinc or magnesium, can serve as a sacrificial anode.
  • Rust will form on an iron nail when what has occurred?
    Rust forms when iron is oxidized, typically by reacting with oxygen and water.
  • Which molecule is reduced in an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    The molecule that gains electrons is reduced in a redox reaction.
  • Which reaction is an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    A reaction where electrons are transferred between reactants is an oxidation-reduction reaction.
  • Which equation represents an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    An equation showing a change in oxidation states, such as 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl, represents a redox reaction.
  • Which element or compound has lost electrons in this oxidation-reduction reaction?
    The element or compound whose oxidation number increases has lost electrons.
  • Which of the following is an example of reduction?
    A process where a substance gains electrons, such as Fe3+ + e- → Fe2+, is an example of reduction.
  • The addition of electrons and/or hydrogen atoms to a substrate is called what?
    This process is called reduction.
  • Which process involves the transfer of electrons?
    A redox (oxidation-reduction) reaction involves the transfer of electrons.
  • Which of the following statements is true for oxidation and reduction reactions?
    Oxidation and reduction always occur together in a redox reaction.
  • What happens to a substance when it becomes oxidized? Reduced?
    When oxidized, a substance loses electrons and its oxidation number increases; when reduced, it gains electrons and its oxidation number decreases.
  • What happens to atoms in an oxidation-reduction reaction?
    Atoms change their oxidation states due to the transfer of electrons.
  • Which of the following represents a process in which a species is reduced?
    A process where a species gains electrons, such as Ag+ + e- → Ag, represents reduction.
  • Which metal is being oxidized based on the reaction? Cu(s) + Ag+(aq) → Cu+(aq) + Ag(s)
    Copper (Cu) is being oxidized in this reaction.
  • What type of reaction involves the removal of electrons from an atom or molecule?
    Oxidation involves the removal of electrons.
  • Which compound is oxidized in the reaction shown below?
    The compound whose oxidation number increases is oxidized.
  • Which of the following reactions would be classified as oxidation-reduction?
    Any reaction where electrons are transferred and oxidation states change is classified as oxidation-reduction.
  • Which of the following metals is the strongest reducing agent?
    The metal most easily oxidized is the strongest reducing agent.
  • In an oxidation-reduction reaction,
    Electrons are transferred between reactants, changing their oxidation states.
  • Which of the following is the strongest oxidizing agent?
    The species most easily reduced (gains electrons) is the strongest oxidizing agent.
  • Which one of these changes describes an oxidation half-reaction?
    A change where a species loses electrons, such as Zn → Zn2+ + 2e-, describes an oxidation half-reaction.
  • Which of the following reactions is a redox reaction?
    A reaction where electron transfer occurs, such as 2Fe + 3Cl2 → 2FeCl3, is a redox reaction.
  • What happens during a redox reaction?
    Electrons are transferred between substances, changing their oxidation states.