Redox Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards

Complete the statements about the redox reaction below.
Identify which species is oxidized (loses electrons) and which is reduced (gains electrons).Determine the activation energy for the redox reaction Q− + 2 R+ → Q+ + 2 R−.
Activation energy is the minimum energy required for the redox reaction to occur.Redox reactions involve a transfer of _____ from one atom to another.
Electrons.Write the half reactions as they occur at each electrode.
At the anode: oxidation half-reaction (electron loss); at the cathode: reduction half-reaction (electron gain).Separate the redox reaction into its component half-reactions.
Write one half-reaction for oxidation (electron loss) and one for reduction (electron gain).What happens to the oxidation number of a substance that is oxidized in a redox reaction?
The oxidation number increases as the substance loses electrons.How does gaining electrons affect the charge and oxidation number of a substance?
Gaining electrons makes the substance more negative and decreases its oxidation number.What is the relationship between the reducing agent and oxidation in a redox reaction?
The reducing agent is the substance that is oxidized, meaning it loses electrons.If a substance acts as the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction, what happens to it?
It is reduced, meaning it gains electrons and its oxidation number decreases.Why does losing electrons make a substance more positive in terms of charge?
Because electrons are negatively charged, losing them removes negative charge, resulting in a more positive overall charge.