Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Redox Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards

Redox Reactions quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • Complete the statements about the redox reaction below.
    Identify which species is oxidized (loses electrons) and which is reduced (gains electrons).
  • Determine the activation energy for the redox reaction Q− + 2 R+ → Q+ + 2 R−.
    Activation energy is the minimum energy required for the redox reaction to occur.
  • Redox reactions involve a transfer of _____ from one atom to another.
    Electrons.
  • Write the half reactions as they occur at each electrode.
    At the anode: oxidation half-reaction (electron loss); at the cathode: reduction half-reaction (electron gain).
  • Separate the redox reaction into its component half-reactions.
    Write one half-reaction for oxidation (electron loss) and one for reduction (electron gain).
  • What happens to the oxidation number of a substance that is oxidized in a redox reaction?
    The oxidation number increases as the substance loses electrons.
  • How does gaining electrons affect the charge and oxidation number of a substance?
    Gaining electrons makes the substance more negative and decreases its oxidation number.
  • What is the relationship between the reducing agent and oxidation in a redox reaction?
    The reducing agent is the substance that is oxidized, meaning it loses electrons.
  • If a substance acts as the oxidizing agent in a redox reaction, what happens to it?
    It is reduced, meaning it gains electrons and its oxidation number decreases.
  • Why does losing electrons make a substance more positive in terms of charge?
    Because electrons are negatively charged, losing them removes negative charge, resulting in a more positive overall charge.