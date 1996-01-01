Redox Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Complete the statements about the redox reaction below. Identify which species is oxidized (loses electrons) and which is reduced (gains electrons).

Determine the activation energy for the redox reaction Q− + 2 R+ → Q+ + 2 R−. Activation energy is the minimum energy required for the redox reaction to occur.

Redox reactions involve a transfer of _____ from one atom to another. Electrons.

Write the half reactions as they occur at each electrode. At the anode: oxidation half-reaction (electron loss); at the cathode: reduction half-reaction (electron gain).

Separate the redox reaction into its component half-reactions. Write one half-reaction for oxidation (electron loss) and one for reduction (electron gain).

What happens to the oxidation number of a substance that is oxidized in a redox reaction? The oxidation number increases as the substance loses electrons.