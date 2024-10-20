Solubility Rules quiz Flashcards
Solubility Rules quiz
Why does salt dissolve in water?
Salt dissolves in water because water molecules surround the ions in salt, breaking them apart and allowing them to disperse throughout the solution.What substances will dissolve in water?
Substances that are ionic or polar will generally dissolve in water due to water's polar nature.Which type of substance is water able to dissolve? Nonpolar, ionic, polar, ionic and polar
Water is able to dissolve ionic and polar substances.What happens to sodium chloride when it dissolves in water?
When sodium chloride dissolves in water, it dissociates into sodium ions and chloride ions, which are surrounded by water molecules.Are materials that dissolve in water hydrophobic or hydrophilic?
Materials that dissolve in water are hydrophilic.Why can water dissolve many substances?
Water can dissolve many substances due to its polar nature, which allows it to interact with and stabilize ions and polar molecules.Which best explains why water dissolves most salts?
Water dissolves most salts because its polar molecules can surround and separate the ions in the salt, leading to their dispersion in the solution.What happens to the ionic compound NaCl when placed in water?
The ionic compound NaCl dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions when placed in water.Which property of water allows it to dissolve many substances?
The polarity of water allows it to dissolve many substances.Which term refers to a substance that is capable of dissolving another substance?
The term 'solvent' refers to a substance that is capable of dissolving another substance.What kinds of substances can dissolve in water?
Ionic and polar substances can dissolve in water.Which substance is insoluble in water?
Nonpolar substances, such as oils, are generally insoluble in water.What allows water to dissolve salt?
Water's polar nature allows it to dissolve salt by surrounding and separating the ions.Which of the following best describes what happens when salt dissolves in water? A) Salt remains intact, B) Salt forms a precipitate, C) Salt dissociates into ions, D) Salt evaporates
C) Salt dissociates into ions.Which is the correct term for compounds that do not mix with water?
The correct term for compounds that do not mix with water is 'hydrophobic.'Which of the following materials is most readily dissolved by water? A) Oil, B) Sugar, C) Sand, D) Plastic
B) Sugar