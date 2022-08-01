6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
The Solubility Rules are a convenient set of guidelines to help us determine if a compound will be soluble or insoluble.
As we begin to talk about the saw liability rules, we first half the familiarize ourselves with the turban soluble ity. Now, solid ability is just a chemical property that deals with the ability of a salute to become dissolved in a solvent. Remember, salutes get dissolved in solvents to create solutions. Now, with the term soluble ity were introduced to two other terms soluble versus insoluble. Now we're gonna say soluble refers to a salute that could be dissolved into acquis ions when placed in a solvent. So here we have aluminum bromide solid. We're gonna throw it into water. We're saying that it's soluble, so it's gonna break up into its ions. Aluminum bromide possesses one aluminum, so it's gonna break up into one. Aluminum aluminum is in group 38 So it's charges three. Plus it is an ion. And when you have an eye on within water, water actually surrounds the ion. And in that state, we call it a quiz. Okay, so a soluble ionic salute. This breaks up into an aqueous ion. But that's not the only equal sign that we have. What else do we have within this formula? Aluminum bromide has three bro means in it. So we have three BR Romans and groups 78 So it's charges minus one. Since it's an eye on his wall, it's acquis within the solution. So here we break up into one aluminum ion and three bromide ions. Now, if you're insoluble, it refers to assault that cannot be dissolved when placed in a solvent. Here we have silver bromide. Silver bromide, we're told, is insoluble. So even when I throw it into water, it will not break up into Ion and stays together. So it doesn't change in any way. And that's how we are able to distinguish soluble versus insoluble soluble compounds. Break up into ions equals ions in Sybil ones tend not to.
here, it says how maney ions with the following soluble compound produce. Here we have sodium sulfate. They're telling us it's soluble, so you need to predict how many ions it's composed of two sodium and one sulfate ion. So you would say in a two s 04 breaks up into two sodium sodium and group one A. So it's gonna be plus one when it breaks up into its ions there, acquis. So we put a que plus we have one sulfate ion s +04 to minus a quist. Remember, Sulfate ion is a poly atomic ion. If you don't remember that makes you go back and take a look at my videos on the poly atomic ions here we would say you break up into two sodium ions and one sulfate ion for a total of three ions, so three ions would be our final answer
Now we're going to say that the soluble itty rules are convenient set of guidelines to help us determine if a compound will be soluble or insoluble our memory tool here. To remind us of the suitability rules are the bank robber was gonna cash his loot, but the cops stopped him, so we're gonna use gonna cash and cops to help us learn the song liability rules and determine if an ionic compound is indeed soluble or insoluble.
So we're gonna start out with Gonna cash. Gonna cash is used for soluble ionic salutes. Now with the exceptions creating an insoluble solute called a precipitate. So basically if we're breaking our one of our rules for Ghana Cash, we're gonna make a solid called a precipitate. Now the exceptions are keep quiet about the cash. So let's just go through gonna cash and see how it works. Alright so Gonna Cash stands for Ghana G. stands for group one a. So we're talking about group one a elements hydrogen lithium, sodium, potassium et cetera. They have no exceptions, meaning if they're part of our ionic compound, the ionic compound overall is automatically soluble. Next A A stands for acetate ion it too. If it's connected or part of an ionic compound it automatically soluble. And it's for nitrate which is N. 03 minus. Also no exceptions. The next day is for ammonium ion Which is NH four positive part of cash. C stands for chlorate. And by extension it stands for per chlorate. These have no exceptions. So so far we've gone through gonna cash and see no exceptions. The next day is just and we have sulfate which is S. 042 minus and allergens. Remember these are your group seven A elements florine, chlorine, bromine and iodine, they have exceptions. So let's talk about it for sole fate to remember its exception. Just remember cbs happy here, we're going to say if saul fate is connected to cbs or hap it's gonna form a precipitate. It's gonna be an exception to the salt ability role. So here it creates a solid one connected to calcium, barium, strontium, mercury, silver or lead halogen are soluble unless they're connected to help. So if they're connected to mercury silver or lead, they form a precipitate a solid. So just remember Ghana cash helps us to identify are soluble ionic compounds. If there are exceptions, they will form a precipitate, known which is our solid. So just keep this in mind when looking at different types of ionic compounds.
here, it says. According to the Saudi ability rules, which of the following Ionic compounds will be insoluble? So if we start out with the first one, it's composed of sodium, which is a group one, a element. Remember, anything connected to Group One is automatically soluble, so we don't even need to look at the fact that nitrate is involved. If we did, Nitra would be the same thing. If it's present automatically, the compound is soluble. You don't need both to be present as long as one of them is present. The whole Ionic compound is soluble. Next, we have calcium acetate. Acetate is one of the other ions that we discussed earlier. If it's part of the Ionic compound, the Ionic compound overall, it's soluble by default. Next, we have barium sulfate. Remember, Sulfate has exceptions. CBS happy and here sulfates connected to barium barium is the B in CBS. We said that if sulfate is connected to CBS or half, it will be insoluble and form a precipitate. So see, here is our answer. Now, if you look at the other choices, Ammonium ion is part of this ionic compound, so by default it's soluble. Overall, and then here per chlorate is part of this ionic compound, so it, too is soluble overall as default. So here, the only option that would make an insoluble compound known as a precipitate would have to be option C.
now cops is used for insoluble ionic salutes. And we're gonna say it also has its exceptions. Now these exceptions will now create soluble a quiz ionic compounds. So we know that cyber acquis ionic compounds will break up into ions. Now how do we remember the exceptions here? We're just gonna say oh snap, it's the cops. So when we're looking at the term cops, exceptions can arise when we get to oh and when we get to s so here if we take a look here at this chart we have C C. Here represents carbonate ion and also chrome eight ion. So carbonate and chrome eight if we're just looking at cops and not thinking about uh Ghana Cash, we're gonna say there are no exceptions. So we're gonna form a precipitate in this case stands for oxides which is 02 - and hydroxide which is O H minus. Now here this is when we have our exceptions. So here the exception is something we remember cbs when we talked about johnny cash. Now here this means that if oxide or hydroxide are connected to calcium, barium or strontium, they're gonna create a soluble acquis compound which can break up into ions. Next we have P which stands for phosphate. Remember phosphate ion is p. 0. 4 3 here, we're just looking at cops itself, we have no exceptions. It'll fall and precipitate. And then finally we have S which stands for sulfide Which is S 2 -. It also has the same exceptions as Oh so here calcium, barium and strontium. So keep this in mind, we're gonna use a we're gonna look at Ghana cash and cops overall to tell if a compound at the end of the day is soluble or insoluble.
in this example question It says based on the chart shown above, determined which the following substances will be soluble in water. So in the first one, we have hydroxide high drunk side can be soluble if it's connected to CBS calcium, barium or strong team here, aluminum is not part of CBS. Aluminum is not part of Ghana cash. Therefore, this is going to stay a solid. Next we have phosphate and zinc. Now phosphate doesn't have any exceptions from the chart up above. Also, Ghana cash is not involved here because remember, we have to take into consideration gonna cash depending on what they're connected to. They could have made this soluble. So here, this is not gonna be soluble. Next we have silver with carbonate carbonate doesn't have any exceptions from the chart Up above silver is not part of Gana cash, so this will stay a solid. Next we have sulfide ion here it's connected to calcium. Remember, Sulfide has exception CBS If it is connected to calcium, barium, strontium, it could be soluble. This would be soluble then and then Finally we have magnesium with chromite ion. So Cro mate doesn't have exceptions from the chart up above magnesium is not part of Ghana cash, so this would not be soluble. It would stay insoluble. So after the choices given Onley option, D would create a soluble Ionic salute.
8
Based on your understanding of the solubility rules, which of the following ionic compounds will be insoluble?
A
Zinc chloride
B
Manganese (V) chlorate
C
Lead (II) sulfate
D
Gallium acetate
Which pair of compounds is insoluble in water?
A
PbSO4 and Pb3(PO4)2
B
Na2S and CuS
C
(NH4)2SO4 and AgI
D
AgNO3 and KNO3
