Solubility Rules quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following ions will cause a precipitate to form in the presence of phosphate? Most cations except Group 1A and ammonium will form insoluble phosphates, causing a precipitate.

What is the name of the phenomenon where water molecules surround ions to help separate them? This phenomenon is called solvation or hydration.

Substance A dissolves in water. What can be said about substance A? Substance A is soluble in water.

Which would increase the rate of dissolving salt into water? Increasing temperature, stirring, or crushing the salt increases the rate of dissolving.

Which statement explains why sugar dissolves easily in water? Sugar is polar and forms hydrogen bonds with water, making it soluble.

How does temperature affect solubility? Increasing temperature generally increases the solubility of solids in liquids.