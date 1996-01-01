Solubility Rules quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following ions will cause a precipitate to form in the presence of phosphate?
Most cations except Group 1A and ammonium will form insoluble phosphates, causing a precipitate.What is the name of the phenomenon where water molecules surround ions to help separate them?
This phenomenon is called solvation or hydration.Substance A dissolves in water. What can be said about substance A?
Substance A is soluble in water.Which would increase the rate of dissolving salt into water?
Increasing temperature, stirring, or crushing the salt increases the rate of dissolving.Which statement explains why sugar dissolves easily in water?
Sugar is polar and forms hydrogen bonds with water, making it soluble.How does temperature affect solubility?
Increasing temperature generally increases the solubility of solids in liquids.What does soluble mean?
Soluble means a substance can dissolve in a solvent to form a solution.Which of the following is the only lead compound that is completely soluble in water?
Lead compounds with nitrate, acetate, or chlorate ions are soluble.Which of the following phosphate salts are insoluble in water?
Most phosphate salts are insoluble except those with Group 1A or ammonium ions.Which one of the following would form a precipitate when mixed with aqueous Ba(NO3)2?
Sulfate ions (SO4^2-) will form a precipitate of BaSO4 with Ba(NO3)2.Which of the following salts would have the greatest solubility in water?
Salts containing Group 1A ions or ammonium are most soluble.Which of the following is true when salt is dissolved into water?
Salt dissociates into its ions, which become surrounded by water molecules.What does it mean when we say a substance is water-soluble?
It means the substance can dissolve in water to form a homogeneous solution.For which of the following aqueous solutions will a decrease of pH increase the solubility?
Compounds containing basic anions like carbonates or phosphates become more soluble at lower pH.Which compound is insoluble in water?
Compounds containing carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except with Group 1A or ammonium) are insoluble.Which interactions and processes contribute to the dissolution of ionic compounds in water?
Ion-dipole interactions and hydration of ions contribute to dissolution.Which would be least likely to completely dissolve in water?
Nonpolar substances and salts with COPS ions (except exceptions) are least likely to dissolve.Which actions are part of the dissolution process of an ionic solute in water?
Breaking ionic bonds, hydration of ions, and dispersion in solution.Which of the following substances is least soluble in water?
Nonpolar substances and salts with COPS ions are least soluble.Which of these substances will water dissolve?
Water dissolves polar and ionic substances, especially those with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which one of the following would form a precipitate with PO4^3- ions in aqueous solution?
Most metal cations except Group 1A and ammonium will form precipitates with PO4^3-.Why does sugar dissolve in water?
Sugar is polar and forms hydrogen bonds with water, allowing it to dissolve.Which of the following would become more soluble in water at higher pressure?
Gases become more soluble in water at higher pressure.Which substance will most likely ionize when it is dissolved in water?
Ionic compounds like NaCl or CaCl2 will ionize in water.Which of the following salts is soluble in water?
Salts with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.Which of the following salts is insoluble in water?
Salts with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.Which of the following substances cannot be dissolved by water?
Nonpolar substances and most COPS salts cannot be dissolved by water.If CaCl2 is dissolved in water, what happens?
CaCl2 dissociates into Ca^2+ and Cl^- ions, which are hydrated by water.Which of the following would become more soluble in water at lower temperature?
Gases are generally more soluble in water at lower temperatures.Which of the following best describes supersaturation?
Supersaturation is when a solution contains more dissolved solute than it can normally hold at a given temperature.Which of the following statements is true about the solubility of N2 (g) in CH3OH (l)?
N2 is only slightly soluble in CH3OH due to its nonpolar nature.Which barium salt is insoluble in water?
Barium sulfate (BaSO4) is insoluble in water.Which group of molecules are insoluble in water?
Nonpolar molecules and most COPS salts are insoluble in water.Which process occurs as an ionic salt completely dissolves in solution?
The salt dissociates into ions, which are hydrated by water molecules.Which of the following compounds is soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.Which one of the following would not form a precipitate with Ag+ in solution?
Nitrate, acetate, and perchlorate ions do not form precipitates with Ag+.Why are some solutes soluble in water and some solutes soluble in cyclohexane?
Polar solutes dissolve in polar solvents like water; nonpolar solutes dissolve in nonpolar solvents like cyclohexane.Which of the following salts would have the lowest solubility in water?
Salts with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) have the lowest solubility.When copper (II) sulfate is dissolved in water, what happens?
CuSO4 dissociates into Cu^2+ and SO4^2- ions, which are hydrated by water.Which type of anion will typically result in an insoluble compound?
Carbonate, phosphate, chromate, oxide, hydroxide, and sulfide anions typically form insoluble compounds.