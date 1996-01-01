Solubility Rules quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of the following ions always form soluble ionic compounds?
Group 1A ions, ammonium, nitrate, acetate, chlorate, and perchlorate always form soluble compounds.Which chemical equation represents a precipitation reaction?
An equation where two soluble salts react to form an insoluble product (precipitate), e.g., AgNO3 + NaCl → AgCl(s) + NaNO3.Which one of the following substances would be the most soluble in CCl4?
Nonpolar substances are most soluble in CCl4.Which one of the following compounds is insoluble in water?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.Which of the following is a form of precipitation?
Formation of an insoluble solid when two solutions are mixed.Which product in the reaction forms a precipitate?
The insoluble compound formed, such as BaSO4 in Ba^2+ + SO4^2- → BaSO4(s).Which of the following compounds will be most soluble in ethanol (CH3CH2OH)?
Polar compounds and those capable of hydrogen bonding are most soluble in ethanol.How do you know when a solution is saturated?
A solution is saturated when no more solute can dissolve and excess remains undissolved.Which statement describes a system that consists of sugar crystals dissolving in water?
Sugar dissolves by forming hydrogen bonds with water, creating a homogeneous solution.Mixing which of the following solutions will result in the formation of a precipitate?
A solution is unsaturated if more solute can still dissolve.Which of the following expressions is generally used for solubility?
Solubility is often expressed in grams of solute per 100 g of solvent or molarity.Wax is a nonpolar substance. In which type of substance is it the most soluble?
Wax is most soluble in nonpolar solvents like hexane.What is one way to increase the solubility of sugar in water?
Increasing the temperature increases sugar's solubility in water.Which of the following molecules is least soluble in water?
Nonpolar molecules are least soluble in water.What is the ability of a substance to dissolve in another substance called?
This ability is called solubility.When salt dissolves in water, what happens?
Salt dissociates into ions, which are surrounded by water molecules.What is an insoluble compound that forms during a chemical reaction?
A salt may become less soluble at lower temperatures or if the product is an insoluble compound.Which of the following will increase the solubility of CO2 (g)?
Increasing pressure or decreasing temperature increases CO2 solubility.Which substance is soluble in water?
Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.What kinds of substances dissolve in water?
Polar and ionic substances dissolve in water.Which compound is more soluble in an acidic solution than in a neutral solution?
It dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions, which are surrounded by water molecules.Which of the following is most likely to dissolve in hexane?
Nonpolar substances are most likely to dissolve in hexane.Which of the following ionic compounds is insoluble in water?
It means they dissociate into ions in water, forming a homogeneous solution.According to solubility rules, which compounds are always soluble?
The term is solvent.Which compound should be the most soluble in water?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble at 25°C.Which of the following compounds will not have a different solubility with a change in pH?
