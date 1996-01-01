Skip to main content
Solubility Rules quiz #2 Flashcards

Solubility Rules quiz #2
  • Which of the following ions always form soluble ionic compounds?
    Group 1A ions, ammonium, nitrate, acetate, chlorate, and perchlorate always form soluble compounds.
  • Which chemical equation represents a precipitation reaction?
    An equation where two soluble salts react to form an insoluble product (precipitate), e.g., AgNO3 + NaCl → AgCl(s) + NaNO3.
  • Which one of the following substances would be the most soluble in CCl4?
    Nonpolar substances are most soluble in CCl4.
  • Which one of the following compounds is insoluble in water?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.
  • Which of the following is a form of precipitation?
    Formation of an insoluble solid when two solutions are mixed.
  • Which product in the reaction forms a precipitate?
    The insoluble compound formed, such as BaSO4 in Ba^2+ + SO4^2- → BaSO4(s).
  • Which of the following compounds will be most soluble in ethanol (CH3CH2OH)?
    Polar compounds and those capable of hydrogen bonding are most soluble in ethanol.
  • How do you know when a solution is saturated?
    A solution is saturated when no more solute can dissolve and excess remains undissolved.
  • Which statement describes a system that consists of sugar crystals dissolving in water?
    Sugar dissolves by forming hydrogen bonds with water, creating a homogeneous solution.
  • Mixing which of the following solutions will result in the formation of a precipitate?
    Mixing solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl (AgCl precipitates).
  • Is the solution unsaturated?
    A solution is unsaturated if more solute can still dissolve.
  • Which of the following expressions is generally used for solubility?
    Solubility is often expressed in grams of solute per 100 g of solvent or molarity.
  • Wax is a nonpolar substance. In which type of substance is it the most soluble?
    Wax is most soluble in nonpolar solvents like hexane.
  • What is one way to increase the solubility of sugar in water?
    Increasing the temperature increases sugar's solubility in water.
  • Which of the following molecules is least soluble in water?
    Nonpolar molecules are least soluble in water.
  • What is the ability of a substance to dissolve in another substance called?
    This ability is called solubility.
  • When salt dissolves in water, what happens?
    Salt dissociates into ions, which are surrounded by water molecules.
  • What is an insoluble compound that forms during a chemical reaction?
    An insoluble compound formed is called a precipitate.
  • When will a salt become less soluble in water?
    A salt may become less soluble at lower temperatures or if the product is an insoluble compound.
  • Which of the following will increase the solubility of CO2 (g)?
    Increasing pressure or decreasing temperature increases CO2 solubility.
  • Which substance is soluble in water?
    Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.
  • What kinds of substances dissolve in water?
    Polar and ionic substances dissolve in water.
  • Which compound is more soluble in an acidic solution than in a neutral solution?
    Compounds with basic anions like carbonates or phosphates are more soluble in acidic solutions.
  • Which salts will be more soluble in an acidic solution than in pure water?
    Salts containing carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions are more soluble in acidic solutions.
  • Which of the following would be expected to be the most soluble in water?
    Salts with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are most soluble.
  • Which of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water?
    Ionic compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.
  • Which of the following compounds will be more soluble in acidic solution than in pure water?
    Compounds with basic anions like CO3^2-, PO4^3-, or S^2- are more soluble in acidic solution.
  • Which of the following compounds is expected to be the most soluble in H2O?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are most soluble in water.
  • Which of the following happens when solid sodium chloride dissolves in water?
    NaCl dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions, which are hydrated by water.
  • When sodium chloride dissolves in water, what occurs?
    It dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions, which are surrounded by water molecules.
  • Which of the following is most likely to dissolve in hexane?
    Nonpolar substances are most likely to dissolve in hexane.
  • Which of the following ionic compounds is insoluble in water?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.
  • Which of the following compounds are soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are soluble.
  • What does it mean that ionic compounds are soluble?
    It means they dissociate into ions in water, forming a homogeneous solution.
  • According to solubility rules, which compounds are always soluble?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, acetate, chlorate, or perchlorate ions are always soluble.
  • What term describes a substance that dissolves another substance?
    The term is solvent.
  • Which compound should be the most soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • Which of the following is insoluble in water at 25°C?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble at 25°C.
  • Which of the following compounds will not have a different solubility with a change in pH?
    Compounds with non-basic anions like nitrate or acetate do not change solubility with pH.
  • Which compound is the most soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions are most soluble.