Solubility Rules quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following ions always form soluble ionic compounds? Group 1A ions, ammonium, nitrate, acetate, chlorate, and perchlorate always form soluble compounds.

Which chemical equation represents a precipitation reaction? An equation where two soluble salts react to form an insoluble product (precipitate), e.g., AgNO3 + NaCl → AgCl(s) + NaNO3.

Which one of the following substances would be the most soluble in CCl4? Nonpolar substances are most soluble in CCl4.

Which one of the following compounds is insoluble in water? Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.

Which of the following is a form of precipitation? Formation of an insoluble solid when two solutions are mixed.

Which product in the reaction forms a precipitate? The insoluble compound formed, such as BaSO4 in Ba^2+ + SO4^2- → BaSO4(s).