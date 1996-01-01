Solubility Rules quiz #4 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the ionic compounds shown below will be soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Is the solubility of NaCl affected by solvent?
Yes, NaCl is highly soluble in polar solvents like water.Is CaCO3 soluble or insoluble?
Calcium carbonate is insoluble in water.Under which conditions of temperature and pressure is a gas most soluble in water?
Gases are most soluble at low temperature and high pressure.Why does table salt (NaCl) dissolve readily in water?
NaCl is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.Which combination of aqueous solutions should produce a precipitate?
Mixing solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.What type of compound is not likely to dissolve in water?
Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are not likely to dissolve.What does it look like when a solid is soluble in a liquid?
The solid disappears, forming a clear, homogeneous solution.What determines whether or not a substance will dissolve?
Polarity, intermolecular forces, and solubility rules determine solubility.What is an example of a substance with low solubility?
Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) has low solubility in water.Are alkaline earth bases very water-soluble?
Only some, like those with Group 1A or exceptions (Ca, Ba, Sr hydroxides), are soluble.What two cations listed lead to insoluble halide salts?
Silver (Ag+) and lead (Pb2+) form insoluble halide salts.Which compound(s) is often used as a solvent?
Water and organic solvents like hexane or ethanol are often used.Which of the following usually makes a substance dissolve faster in a solvent?
Increasing temperature, stirring, or crushing the solute.Which substance is most soluble in water?
Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which molecule is most soluble in water?
Polar molecules and ionic compounds following solubility rules.Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction?
Group 1A ions and nitrate ions are often spectator ions.What equation best represents the behavior of BaSO4 in water?
BaSO4(s) ⇌ Ba^2+(aq) + SO4^2-(aq), with very low solubility.Based on general solubility rules, which compounds are insoluble?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.Which substance will dissolve in hexane?
Nonpolar substances will dissolve in hexane.What term describes the ability of a substance to dissolve in another substance?
Solubility.Which of the following compounds is not water soluble?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not water soluble.Which of the following solvents would be best to dissolve pentane?
Nonpolar solvents like hexane or CCl4 are best for dissolving pentane.Which pair of compounds is soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Is PbBr2 soluble or insoluble?
Lead(II) bromide is insoluble in water.Which of the following will dissolve in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.What needs to increase in order to make a substance more soluble?
Increasing temperature (for solids) or pressure (for gases) increases solubility.Which ionic compound is not soluble in water?
Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.When salt dissolves completely into water, what happens?
It dissociates into ions, which are hydrated by water.What is an example of a substance with high solubility?
Sodium chloride (NaCl) has high solubility in water.What is the solid or liquid that is being dissolved called?
It is called the solute.How can you tell whether a sugar solution is saturated or not?
If undissolved sugar remains, the solution is saturated.Which of the following has the greatest solubility in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.What does the phrase 'like dissolves like' mean?
Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes; nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes.Which one of the following compounds is the most soluble in water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.How do you know when you have a saturated solution?
No more solute dissolves and excess remains undissolved.Which of the following compounds would you expect to have poor solubility in water?
Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts have poor solubility.What does 'like dissolves like' mean?
Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes; nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes.How can a solution become saturated?
By adding solute until no more dissolves at a given temperature.Does sugar dissolve more easily in hot water or cold water?
Sugar dissolves more easily in hot water.