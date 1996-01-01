Solubility Rules quiz #4 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solubility Rules quiz #4
  • Which of the ionic compounds shown below will be soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • Is the solubility of NaCl affected by solvent?
    Yes, NaCl is highly soluble in polar solvents like water.
  • Is CaCO3 soluble or insoluble?
    Calcium carbonate is insoluble in water.
  • Under which conditions of temperature and pressure is a gas most soluble in water?
    Gases are most soluble at low temperature and high pressure.
  • Why does table salt (NaCl) dissolve readily in water?
    NaCl is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.
  • Which combination of aqueous solutions should produce a precipitate?
    Mixing solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.
  • What type of compound is not likely to dissolve in water?
    Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts are not likely to dissolve.
  • What does it look like when a solid is soluble in a liquid?
    The solid disappears, forming a clear, homogeneous solution.
  • What determines whether or not a substance will dissolve?
    Polarity, intermolecular forces, and solubility rules determine solubility.
  • What is an example of a substance with low solubility?
    Calcium carbonate (CaCO3) has low solubility in water.
  • Are alkaline earth bases very water-soluble?
    Only some, like those with Group 1A or exceptions (Ca, Ba, Sr hydroxides), are soluble.
  • What two cations listed lead to insoluble halide salts?
    Silver (Ag+) and lead (Pb2+) form insoluble halide salts.
  • Which compound(s) is often used as a solvent?
    Water and organic solvents like hexane or ethanol are often used.
  • Which of the following usually makes a substance dissolve faster in a solvent?
    Increasing temperature, stirring, or crushing the solute.
  • Which substance is most soluble in water?
    Substances with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • Which molecule is most soluble in water?
    Polar molecules and ionic compounds following solubility rules.
  • Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction?
    Group 1A ions and nitrate ions are often spectator ions.
  • What equation best represents the behavior of BaSO4 in water?
    BaSO4(s) ⇌ Ba^2+(aq) + SO4^2-(aq), with very low solubility.
  • Based on general solubility rules, which compounds are insoluble?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are insoluble.
  • Which substance will dissolve in hexane?
    Nonpolar substances will dissolve in hexane.
  • What term describes the ability of a substance to dissolve in another substance?
    Solubility.
  • Which of the following compounds is not water soluble?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not water soluble.
  • Which of the following solvents would be best to dissolve pentane?
    Nonpolar solvents like hexane or CCl4 are best for dissolving pentane.
  • Which pair of compounds is soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • Is PbBr2 soluble or insoluble?
    Lead(II) bromide is insoluble in water.
  • Which of the following will dissolve in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • What needs to increase in order to make a substance more soluble?
    Increasing temperature (for solids) or pressure (for gases) increases solubility.
  • Which ionic compound is not soluble in water?
    Compounds with carbonate, phosphate, or sulfide ions (except exceptions) are not soluble.
  • When salt dissolves completely into water, what happens?
    It dissociates into ions, which are hydrated by water.
  • What is an example of a substance with high solubility?
    Sodium chloride (NaCl) has high solubility in water.
  • What is the solid or liquid that is being dissolved called?
    It is called the solute.
  • How can you tell whether a sugar solution is saturated or not?
    If undissolved sugar remains, the solution is saturated.
  • Which of the following has the greatest solubility in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • What does the phrase 'like dissolves like' mean?
    Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes; nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes.
  • Which one of the following compounds is the most soluble in water?
    Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.
  • How do you know when you have a saturated solution?
    No more solute dissolves and excess remains undissolved.
  • Which of the following compounds would you expect to have poor solubility in water?
    Nonpolar compounds and most COPS salts have poor solubility.
  • What does 'like dissolves like' mean?
    Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes; nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes.
  • How can a solution become saturated?
    By adding solute until no more dissolves at a given temperature.
  • Does sugar dissolve more easily in hot water or cold water?
    Sugar dissolves more easily in hot water.