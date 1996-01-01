Solubility Rules quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the ionic compounds shown below will be soluble in water? Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.

Is the solubility of NaCl affected by solvent? Yes, NaCl is highly soluble in polar solvents like water.

Is CaCO3 soluble or insoluble? Calcium carbonate is insoluble in water.

Under which conditions of temperature and pressure is a gas most soluble in water? Gases are most soluble at low temperature and high pressure.

Why does table salt (NaCl) dissolve readily in water? NaCl is ionic and water is polar, so it dissociates and is hydrated by water.

Which combination of aqueous solutions should produce a precipitate? Mixing solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.