Solubility Rules quiz #5 Flashcards

What is supersaturation? Supersaturation is when a solution contains more dissolved solute than it can normally hold.

What is meant by supersaturation? A supersaturated solution contains more solute than is normally possible at a given temperature.

What is missing from the solubility graph shown on the right? The axes labels, such as temperature and solubility, may be missing.

Under which conditions will sugar most likely dissolve fastest in a cup of water? Sugar dissolves fastest in hot water with stirring.

What happens when a solid is dissolved into a liquid? The solid disperses into the liquid, forming a solution.

Which substance will most likely dissociate when it is dissolved in water: NO2, N2F6, CaCl2, C6H12O6? CaCl2 will most likely dissociate in water.