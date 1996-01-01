Solubility Rules quiz #5 Flashcards
What is supersaturation?
Supersaturation is when a solution contains more dissolved solute than it can normally hold.What is meant by supersaturation?
A supersaturated solution contains more solute than is normally possible at a given temperature.What is missing from the solubility graph shown on the right?
The axes labels, such as temperature and solubility, may be missing.Under which conditions will sugar most likely dissolve fastest in a cup of water?
Sugar dissolves fastest in hot water with stirring.What happens when a solid is dissolved into a liquid?
The solid disperses into the liquid, forming a solution.Which substance will most likely dissociate when it is dissolved in water: NO2, N2F6, CaCl2, C6H12O6?
CaCl2 will most likely dissociate in water.Which type of substance is water able to dissolve?
Water dissolves polar and ionic substances.Which molecule is less soluble in water--a fat or a phospholipid? Why?
Fat is less soluble because it is nonpolar; phospholipids have polar regions.What is the solubility of Na2HAsO4 at 60°C?
Refer to solubility data; generally, sodium salts are highly soluble.How many grams of NaCl will be needed to form 600 mL of a saturated solution at 100°C?
Refer to solubility data for NaCl at 100°C and calculate for 600 mL.Which product in the reaction forms a precipitate: PbSO4, MgCl2, PbMg, no precipitate formed?
PbSO4 forms a precipitate.Which of the following best describes what takes place during the solvation process?
Solute particles are surrounded by solvent molecules, dispersing in solution.Which processes are involved when water dissolves sugar? Check all that apply.
Hydrogen bonding, breaking sugar-sugar interactions, and dispersing sugar molecules.What is the role of a solvent?
A solvent dissolves the solute to form a solution.Which one of the following will dissociate into the largest number of ions in solution?
A compound with the most ions per formula unit, such as AlBr3.Which of the samples most likely had the highest solubility?
The sample with the most dissolved solute at a given temperature.Sugars are polar substances. Which action would make sugar more soluble in water?
Increasing temperature makes sugar more soluble.Which of the following statements is true about the solubility of CO2 (g) in H2O (l)?
CO2 is more soluble at lower temperatures and higher pressures.The mixing of which pair of reactants will result in a precipitation reaction?
Mixing solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.Which of the following compounds will have the highest molar solubility in pure water?
Compounds with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions.Which property is the basis of the purification technique recrystallization?
Differences in solubility at different temperatures.Which of the following statements is true about the solubility of O2 (g) in H2O (l)?
O2 is more soluble at lower temperatures and higher pressures.In which of the following aqueous solutions would you expect AgCl to have the lowest solubility?
In solutions with high Cl- concentration, AgCl has the lowest solubility.Liquid carbon dioxide is a good green alternative solvent because…?
It is non-toxic, non-flammable, and environmentally friendly.How much Na3PO4 can dissolve in 200 g of water at 40°C?
Refer to solubility data for Na3PO4 at 40°C.Which water sample is most likely to have halides dissolved in it?
Samples containing Group 1A or ammonium halides.A compound has a melting point of 545 degrees Celsius and dissolves well in water. Why?
It is likely ionic and follows solubility rules for water solubility.What is the solubility of M(OH)2 in a 0.202 M solution of M(NO3)2?
Solubility is reduced due to the common ion effect.How much Na3PO4 can dissolve in 200 g of water at 40°C?
Emulsifiers like phospholipids are compatible with both.Which substance will most likely ionize when it is dissolved in water: HBr, CaBr2, MgCl2, KCl?
All are ionic and will ionize, but HBr also ionizes as an acid.Which contributes to the dissolution of sugar in water?
Hydrogen bonding and breaking sugar-sugar interactions.Which of the following would increase the rate of dissolution of a solid in a solution?
Increasing temperature, stirring, or crushing the solid.Which of the following correctly describes the dissolution of potassium sulfide?
Potassium sulfide dissociates into K+ and S^2- ions; S^2- is usually insoluble except with Group 1A.Which group is the most soluble in water (assuming number of carbons is equivalent)?
Groups with polar functional groups are most soluble.Which two solutions have similar solubilities at 40°C?
Solutions with similar solute and solvent properties.Which of the following is a substance which mixes easily with and dissolves in water?
Polar and ionic substances following solubility rules.How much KNO3 can dissolve in 50 g of water at 10°C?
Refer to solubility data for KNO3 at 10°C.Which item below is not an example of how the general rule for dissolving works?
A nonpolar solute dissolving in a polar solvent is not an example.