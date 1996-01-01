Solubility Rules quiz #6 Flashcards
What is the term for the ability of a substance to dissolve in water?
Solubility.Which of the following will dissolve most rapidly?
A finely powdered solute in hot, stirred solvent.Sodium chloride (NaCl) dissolves in water because water molecules _____.
Surround and stabilize the Na+ and Cl- ions.Hexane, a nonpolar solvent, will dissolve which of the following substances?
Nonpolar substances.When aqueous solutions of ________ are mixed, a precipitate forms.
Solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.Which of the following substances has the greatest solubility in C5H12(l) at 1 atm?
Nonpolar substances have greatest solubility in C5H12.What is a solubility chart?
A chart showing the solubility of various compounds in water at different temperatures.DDT is _____-soluble so it accumulates in _____.
DDT is fat-soluble so it accumulates in fatty tissues.The solute will dissolve quicker if the solute is more shaken, saturated, cooled, or settled?
Shaken; agitation increases dissolution rate.What is the substance that is being dissolved by a solvent called?
It is called the solute.For each solute, identify the better solvent: water or carbon tetrachloride.
Polar solutes dissolve better in water; nonpolar solutes in carbon tetrachloride.The second test is for solubility. If the substance is soluble in water, then it is likely _____?
It is likely polar or ionic.Rank these substances in order of increasing solubility in water.
Nonpolar < slightly polar < polar < ionic (following solubility rules).What is a solid that forms from a solution during a chemical reaction called?
It is called a precipitate.What does partially soluble mean?
It means a substance dissolves to a limited extent in a solvent.When NaCl dissolves in water, what happens?
NaCl dissociates into Na+ and Cl- ions, which are hydrated by water.What is the ability of a substance to dissolve in another substance called?
Solubility.Based on the solubility observations, would you expect potassium and bromide to form a precipitate?
No, potassium bromide is soluble in water.Based only on intermolecular forces, which of the following would be the most soluble in CH3OH?
Polar substances and those capable of hydrogen bonding.The solubility of a salt refers to _____?
The maximum amount of salt that can dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature.Silver chromate is sparingly soluble in aqueous solutions. What does this mean?
It dissolves only to a small extent in water.The phrase 'like dissolves like' refers to _____?
Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes; nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes.Calculate the solubility of a compound in water at a given temperature. You'll find data in the ALEKS data tab.
Refer to the solubility data for the specific compound and temperature.PbCl2 would have the highest solubility in _____?
Hot water or in the presence of complexing agents.For which of the mixtures will Ag2SO4(s) precipitate?
Mixing solutions containing Ag+ and SO4^2- ions will precipitate Ag2SO4.Arrange the salts by their molar solubility in water.
Salts with Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, or acetate ions > others following solubility rules.What happens when ionic compounds dissolve in water?
They dissociate into ions, which are hydrated by water.Enter the solubility expression for Mg3(PO4)2(s).
Ksp = [Mg^2+]^3 [PO4^3-]^2Is Li3PO4 soluble in water?
Lithium phosphate is soluble due to the Group 1A cation.Understanding the effect of pH on the solubility of ionic compounds.
Lowering pH increases solubility of compounds with basic anions.Classify these compounds as soluble or insoluble.
Use solubility rules: Group 1A, ammonium, nitrate, acetate, chlorate, perchlorate are soluble; COPS ions are insoluble except exceptions.What are the major species present when a compound is dissolved in water?
The dissociated ions and water molecules.Predict whether the compounds are soluble or insoluble in water.
Apply solubility rules to predict solubility.Determine if each compound shown is soluble or insoluble.
Use solubility rules to determine solubility.Which of the compounds is more soluble in an acidic solution than in pure water?
Compounds with basic anions like CO3^2-, PO4^3-, or S^2-.