Solubility Rules quiz #6 Flashcards

What is the term for the ability of a substance to dissolve in water? Solubility.

Which of the following will dissolve most rapidly? A finely powdered solute in hot, stirred solvent.

Sodium chloride (NaCl) dissolves in water because water molecules _____. Surround and stabilize the Na+ and Cl- ions.

Hexane, a nonpolar solvent, will dissolve which of the following substances? Nonpolar substances.

When aqueous solutions of ________ are mixed, a precipitate forms. Solutions that produce an insoluble product, such as AgNO3 and NaCl.

Which of the following substances has the greatest solubility in C5H12(l) at 1 atm? Nonpolar substances have greatest solubility in C5H12.