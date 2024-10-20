Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solutions quiz Flashcards

Solutions quiz
1/10
  • What is a solute in a solution?
    A solute is the substance that is dissolved in the solvent, present in a smaller amount within a solution.
  • Which solution is typically used as a positive control in experiments?
    A positive control is a solution known to produce a specific effect, used to validate the experimental setup.
  • Which of the following solutions would most likely have the highest water concentration: a sugar solution, a salt solution, or pure water?
    Pure water would have the highest water concentration as it contains no solutes.
  • What is a solution that has a lower solute concentration when compared to another solution called?
    A solution with a lower solute concentration compared to another is called a hypotonic solution.
  • Which of the following statements accurately describes the solutes within a solution: solutes are always visible, solutes are dissolved in the solvent, or solutes settle at the bottom?
    Solutes are dissolved in the solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture.
  • What is the main difference between a solution and a suspension?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture where solutes are completely dissolved, while a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture with large particles that can settle out.
  • How do colloids differ from solutions?
    Colloids are homogeneous mixtures with intermediate-sized particles that remain suspended, unlike solutions where particles are completely dissolved.
  • What is the typical particle size range for colloids?
    Colloids have particles less than 500 nanometers in size.
  • Why do particles in suspensions eventually settle?
    Particles in suspensions are larger than 500 nanometers, allowing them to settle due to gravity.
  • What is an example of a colloid?
    Milk is an example of a colloid, with fat and proteins suspended throughout the liquid.