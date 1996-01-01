Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following is not an example of a solution?
Italian salad dressing is not a solution; it is a suspension because its components do not mix uniformly.What is the second step in the dissolving process?
The second step is the interaction of solute particles with solvent particles, leading to the formation of a uniform solution.Which of the following solutions contains the most solute?
The solution with the highest concentration contains the most solute.Lemonade contains lemon juice and sugar dissolved in water. What is the solvent in lemonade?
Water is the solvent in lemonade.Which is a characteristic of a solution?
A solution is a homogeneous mixture with a uniform composition throughout.Which statement best describes the formation of a solution?
A solution forms when a solute dissolves uniformly in a solvent.In which situation can a mixture always be called a solution?
When the mixture is homogeneous and the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.What type of mixture is a solution?
A solution is a homogeneous mixture.The particles of matter that are dissolved in a solution are known as what?
They are known as solutes.What is a uniform solution?
A uniform solution is a homogeneous mixture where the composition is the same throughout.Which is a substance in which another substance is dissolved?
A solvent is the substance in which another substance is dissolved.A nonaqueous solution has a solvent that is not water. Which is an example of a nonaqueous solution?
Sugar dissolved in ethanol is an example of a nonaqueous solution.Consider sweetened ice tea. Which of the following is a solute?
Sugar is the solute in sweetened ice tea.Which solution is a homogeneous mixture?
Salt water is a homogeneous mixture.Which is considered an isotonic solution?
An isotonic solution has the same concentration of solute as another solution, such as physiological saline compared to blood plasma.Which of the following is a mixture which has an even concentration throughout?
A solution is a mixture with an even concentration throughout.What is a substance that is dissolved in another substance?
A solute is a substance that is dissolved in another substance.What is the difference between a solution and a suspension?
A solution is homogeneous with dissolved particles, while a suspension is heterogeneous with large particles that can settle out.Which is the term for a substance that is dissolved in a solvent?
A solute is the substance that gets dissolved in a solution.For a solution to be ideal, what must be true?
The term is solute.What is the solvent in air?
Nitrogen is the solvent in air.What are the significant chemical species which are present in a solution of aqueous ammonia?
The significant species are NH3 (ammonia), H2O (water), and NH4+ (ammonium ion).When is a mixture considered to be a solution?
When it is homogeneous and the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.Which of the following substances is not a solution?
Fruit salad is not a solution; it is a heterogeneous mixture.How does a suspension differ from a solution?
A suspension has large particles that can settle out, while a solution has dissolved particles and is homogeneous.In a solution, what is the role of the solvent?
The solvent is the substance that dissolves the solute.Battery electrolyte is a mixture of water and which of these?
Battery electrolyte is a mixture of water and sulfuric acid.Which sample of matter is classified as a solution?
Salt water is classified as a solution.Is fruit salad a solution?
No, fruit salad is a heterogeneous mixture, not a solution.Which of the following mixtures are solutions?
Salt water and sugar water are solutions.Which of the following is an example of a solution?
Sugar dissolved in water is an example of a solution.What is a characteristic of a solution?
A solution has a uniform composition throughout.Which mixture is classified as a solution?
The substance is called the solvent.How is a solution a special type of mixture?
A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.What is formed by mixing a solute and a solvent together?
The substance being dissolved is called the solute.Are the following solutions isotonic?
Solutions are isotonic if they have equal concentrations of solute.