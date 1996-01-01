Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not an example of a solution? Italian salad dressing is not a solution; it is a suspension because its components do not mix uniformly.

What is the second step in the dissolving process? The second step is the interaction of solute particles with solvent particles, leading to the formation of a uniform solution.

Which of the following solutions contains the most solute? The solution with the highest concentration contains the most solute.

Lemonade contains lemon juice and sugar dissolved in water. What is the solvent in lemonade? Water is the solvent in lemonade.

Which is a characteristic of a solution? A solution is a homogeneous mixture with a uniform composition throughout.

Which statement best describes the formation of a solution? A solution forms when a solute dissolves uniformly in a solvent.