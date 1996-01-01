Solutions quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solutions quiz #1
  • Which of the following is not an example of a solution?
    Italian salad dressing is not a solution; it is a suspension because its components do not mix uniformly.
  • What is the second step in the dissolving process?
    The second step is the interaction of solute particles with solvent particles, leading to the formation of a uniform solution.
  • Which of the following solutions contains the most solute?
    The solution with the highest concentration contains the most solute.
  • Lemonade contains lemon juice and sugar dissolved in water. What is the solvent in lemonade?
    Water is the solvent in lemonade.
  • Which is a characteristic of a solution?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture with a uniform composition throughout.
  • Which statement best describes the formation of a solution?
    A solution forms when a solute dissolves uniformly in a solvent.
  • In which situation can a mixture always be called a solution?
    When the mixture is homogeneous and the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.
  • What type of mixture is a solution?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture.
  • The particles of matter that are dissolved in a solution are known as what?
    They are known as solutes.
  • What is a uniform solution?
    A uniform solution is a homogeneous mixture where the composition is the same throughout.
  • Which is a substance in which another substance is dissolved?
    A solvent is the substance in which another substance is dissolved.
  • A nonaqueous solution has a solvent that is not water. Which is an example of a nonaqueous solution?
    Sugar dissolved in ethanol is an example of a nonaqueous solution.
  • Consider sweetened ice tea. Which of the following is a solute?
    Sugar is the solute in sweetened ice tea.
  • Which solution is a homogeneous mixture?
    Salt water is a homogeneous mixture.
  • Which is considered an isotonic solution?
    An isotonic solution has the same concentration of solute as another solution, such as physiological saline compared to blood plasma.
  • Which of the following is a mixture which has an even concentration throughout?
    A solution is a mixture with an even concentration throughout.
  • What is a substance that is dissolved in another substance?
    A solute is a substance that is dissolved in another substance.
  • What is the difference between a solution and a suspension?
    A solution is homogeneous with dissolved particles, while a suspension is heterogeneous with large particles that can settle out.
  • Which is the term for a substance that is dissolved in a solvent?
    The term is solute.
  • What is a solute? The liquid in a solution, the solid in a solution, or the substance that gets dissolved?
    A solute is the substance that gets dissolved in a solution.
  • For a solution to be ideal, what must be true?
    The solute must dissolve completely and uniformly in the solvent, forming a homogeneous mixture.
  • What is the term that describes a substance being dissolved in a solution?
    The term is solute.
  • What is the solvent in air?
    Nitrogen is the solvent in air.
  • What are the significant chemical species which are present in a solution of aqueous ammonia?
    The significant species are NH3 (ammonia), H2O (water), and NH4+ (ammonium ion).
  • When is a mixture considered to be a solution?
    When it is homogeneous and the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.
  • Which of the following substances is not a solution?
    Fruit salad is not a solution; it is a heterogeneous mixture.
  • How does a suspension differ from a solution?
    A suspension has large particles that can settle out, while a solution has dissolved particles and is homogeneous.
  • In a solution, what is the role of the solvent?
    The solvent is the substance that dissolves the solute.
  • Battery electrolyte is a mixture of water and which of these?
    Battery electrolyte is a mixture of water and sulfuric acid.
  • Which sample of matter is classified as a solution?
    Salt water is classified as a solution.
  • Is fruit salad a solution?
    No, fruit salad is a heterogeneous mixture, not a solution.
  • Which of the following mixtures are solutions?
    Salt water and sugar water are solutions.
  • Which of the following is an example of a solution?
    Sugar dissolved in water is an example of a solution.
  • What is a characteristic of a solution?
    A solution has a uniform composition throughout.
  • Which mixture is classified as a solution?
    Vinegar is classified as a solution.
  • What is the substance called that dissolves the other substance in a solution?
    The substance is called the solvent.
  • How is a solution a special type of mixture?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent.
  • What is formed by mixing a solute and a solvent together?
    A solution is formed.
  • What is the substance that is being dissolved called?
    The substance being dissolved is called the solute.
  • Are the following solutions isotonic?
    Solutions are isotonic if they have equal concentrations of solute.