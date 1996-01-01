Solutions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

Which of these is an example of a solution? Salt dissolved in water is an example of a solution.

Window cleaner is ammonia dissolved in water. What is this an example of? It is an example of a solution.

Which is an example of a solution? Tea is an example of a solution.

Which of the following is not characteristic of a solution? Visible separation of components is not characteristic of a solution.

What is the solvent in the solution we call air? Nitrogen is the solvent in air.

What is the difference between a solute and a solvent? A solute is dissolved, while a solvent does the dissolving.