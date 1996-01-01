Solutions quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Solutions quiz #2
  • Which of these is an example of a solution?
    Salt dissolved in water is an example of a solution.
  • Window cleaner is ammonia dissolved in water. What is this an example of?
    It is an example of a solution.
  • Which is an example of a solution?
    Tea is an example of a solution.
  • Which of the following is not characteristic of a solution?
    Visible separation of components is not characteristic of a solution.
  • What is the solvent in the solution we call air?
    Nitrogen is the solvent in air.
  • What is the difference between a solute and a solvent?
    A solute is dissolved, while a solvent does the dissolving.
  • What type of solution is seltzer water?
    Seltzer water is a solution of carbon dioxide gas dissolved in water.
  • Why would you use a solution?
    Solutions are used to evenly distribute substances for chemical reactions, cleaning, or consumption.
  • A solid is stirred into a liquid and dissolves. Which type of mixture forms?
    A solution forms.
  • What happened when sodium chloride was added as a solute in the left beaker?
    Sodium chloride dissolved in the solvent, forming a homogeneous solution.
  • Which of the pairs of compounds below is most likely to form a solution when mixed?
    Pairs where one is a solute and the other is a compatible solvent, such as salt and water.
  • Which of the following is true of solutions?
    Solutions are homogeneous mixtures with uniform composition.
  • Which statement describes a solution of sodium chloride in water?
    Sodium chloride is the solute, water is the solvent, and together they form a homogeneous solution.
  • Which statement best describes a solution?
    A solution is a homogeneous mixture of a solute dissolved in a solvent.
  • Sharon pours salt into a glass of water. The salt dissolves. The substance in the glass is
    A solution.
  • Is tea a solution?
    Yes, tea is a solution.
  • When 1 g of fructose is dissolved in 500 ml of water, what is the solvent and what is the solute?
    Water is the solvent; fructose is the solute.
  • What are the solutions to the following mixtures?
    Solutions are homogeneous mixtures where the solute is dissolved in the solvent.
  • A solution is made by mixing equal masses of methanol and water. What type of mixture is formed?
    A homogeneous solution is formed.
  • In a solution, the solvent is ______ the solute.
    The solvent is present in greater amount than the solute.
  • A solution is a mixture of a solute and a solvent. What type of mixture is this?
    It is a homogeneous mixture.