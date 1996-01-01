Solutions quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of these is an example of a solution?
Salt dissolved in water is an example of a solution.Window cleaner is ammonia dissolved in water. What is this an example of?
It is an example of a solution.Which is an example of a solution?
Tea is an example of a solution.Which of the following is not characteristic of a solution?
Visible separation of components is not characteristic of a solution.What is the solvent in the solution we call air?
Nitrogen is the solvent in air.What is the difference between a solute and a solvent?
A solute is dissolved, while a solvent does the dissolving.What type of solution is seltzer water?
The solvent is the major component that dissolves the solute, which is the minor component.Why would you use a solution?
Solutions are used to evenly distribute substances for chemical reactions, cleaning, or consumption.A solid is stirred into a liquid and dissolves. Which type of mixture forms?
A solution forms.What happened when sodium chloride was added as a solute in the left beaker?
Sodium chloride dissolved in the solvent, forming a homogeneous solution.Which of the pairs of compounds below is most likely to form a solution when mixed?
Pairs where one is a solute and the other is a compatible solvent, such as salt and water.Which of the following is true of solutions?
Solutions are homogeneous mixtures with uniform composition.Which statement describes a solution of sodium chloride in water?
Sodium chloride is the solute, water is the solvent, and together they form a homogeneous solution.Which statement best describes a solution?
A solution is a homogeneous mixture of a solute dissolved in a solvent.Sharon pours salt into a glass of water. The salt dissolves. The substance in the glass is
A solution.Substance that is dissolved in a solution
Solute.The substance that does the dissolving is called
Solute.Is tea a solution?
The solvent.When 1 g of fructose is dissolved in 500 ml of water, what is the solvent and what is the solute?
Water is the solvent; fructose is the solute.What are the solutions to the following mixtures?
Solutions are homogeneous mixtures where the solute is dissolved in the solvent.The substance being dissolved in a solution
Sodium chloride is dissolved in water, forming a homogeneous solution.A solution is made by mixing equal masses of methanol and water. What type of mixture is formed?
A homogeneous solution is formed.In a solution, the solvent is ______ the solute.
The solvent is present in greater amount than the solute.A solution is a mixture of a solute and a solvent. What type of mixture is this?
It is a homogeneous mixture.