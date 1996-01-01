Temperature quiz #1 Flashcards
Do molecules move faster in a hot cup of coffee or a cold cup of coffee?
Molecules move faster in a hot cup of coffee because higher temperature increases the average kinetic energy of the molecules.Which two properties determine which substance has the higher temperature?
The average kinetic energy of the particles and the type of substance determine which has the higher temperature.What is the relationship between temperature and how quickly molecules move in matter?
As temperature increases, the average kinetic energy and speed of molecules increase.Which is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a sample of matter?
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles.How does changing the temperature affect a chemical reaction?
Increasing temperature generally increases the rate of a chemical reaction by causing particles to move faster and collide more often.What happens to the molecules of water when the temperature of the water increases?
The molecules move faster as their average kinetic energy increases.What is 103°F in Celsius? Use the equation °C = (°F - 32) ÷ 1.8.
103°F is approximately 39.4°C.What is the boiling and freezing point of water?
Water boils at 100°C (212°F) and freezes at 0°C (32°F) under standard atmospheric pressure.Which temperature would increase the rate of diffusion?
A higher temperature increases the rate of diffusion.Which scale for measuring temperature has zero as the point that water freezes?
The Celsius scale has zero as the freezing point of water.What is the temperature of the gas (in kelvin) at point A?
The temperature in kelvin at point A depends on the specific value given; to convert from Celsius, use K = °C + 273.15.What is the boiling point of water in degrees Celsius?
Absolute zero is 0 K, which is -273.15°C.Does temperature affect the rate of reaction?
Yes, increasing temperature generally increases the rate of reaction.What effect does a decrease in temperature have on the overall rate of a chemical reaction?
A decrease in temperature slows down the rate of a chemical reaction.What does temperature measure about a substance?
Temperature measures the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.Which shows the formula for converting from kelvins to degrees Celsius?
°C = K - 273.15Which of these is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the molecules of a material?
Temperature is the measure of the average kinetic energy.Which of the following statements about temperature changes on mercury is correct?
Temperature changes on mercury refer to the change in average kinetic energy of its particles.How is the Kelvin scale different from the Fahrenheit and Celsius scales?
The Kelvin scale starts at absolute zero (0 K) and does not use negative values; it is an absolute temperature scale.At what temperature is the reading on a Fahrenheit scale twice the reading on a Celsius scale?
K = °C + 273.15What is the freezing point of water on the Celsius temperature scale?
The freezing point of water is 0°C.At what temperature range is water a liquid?
Water is a liquid between 0°C and 100°C at standard atmospheric pressure.Why is the Celsius scale sometimes called 'centigrade'?
Because it is divided into 100 degrees between the freezing and boiling points of water.What happens as you decrease the temperature of a solution?
The particles move more slowly as their average kinetic energy decreases.What is the boiling point of water on a Celsius thermometer?
Celsius and Kelvin scales have equal sized degrees.Temperature in the desert is 113 degrees Fahrenheit. What is this temperature in Celsius?
113°F is approximately 45°C.What's the temperature –15°F in degrees Celsius?
–15°F is approximately –26.1°C.A Fahrenheit thermometer registers 80 degrees F outside. What would a Celsius thermometer read?
80°F is approximately 26.7°C.Temperature is a measure of what?
Temperature measures the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.What scale for measuring temperature has 32 degrees as the point at which water freezes?
The Fahrenheit scale.What is the boiling point of water on the Celsius temperature scale?
The lowest possible temperature is –273.15°C (0 K).What is the boiling point of water on the Celsius scale?
Ice melts at 0°C under normal conditions.At what temperature does water boil in kelvin?
