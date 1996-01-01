Temperature quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Do molecules move faster in a hot cup of coffee or a cold cup of coffee? Molecules move faster in a hot cup of coffee because higher temperature increases the average kinetic energy of the molecules.

Which two properties determine which substance has the higher temperature? The average kinetic energy of the particles and the type of substance determine which has the higher temperature.

What is the relationship between temperature and how quickly molecules move in matter? As temperature increases, the average kinetic energy and speed of molecules increase.

Which is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a sample of matter? Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles.

How does changing the temperature affect a chemical reaction? Increasing temperature generally increases the rate of a chemical reaction by causing particles to move faster and collide more often.

What happens to the molecules of water when the temperature of the water increases? The molecules move faster as their average kinetic energy increases.