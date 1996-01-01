Temperature quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

At 100°C, what phase change does water undergo? At 100°C, water boils and changes from liquid to gas.

Seventy-four degrees Fahrenheit is equal to what temperature in Celsius? 74°F is approximately 23.3°C.

What is the boiling point of water in kelvins? 373.15 K.

What unit of temperature is used in gas law calculations? Kelvin is used in gas law calculations.

What measures the average kinetic energy in a substance? Temperature.

What is the relationship between thermal energy and temperature? Temperature measures average kinetic energy, while thermal energy is the total kinetic and potential energy of all particles.