Temperature quiz #2 Flashcards

At 100°C, what phase change does water undergo?
At 100°C, water boils and changes from liquid to gas.Seventy-four degrees Fahrenheit is equal to what temperature in Celsius?
74°F is approximately 23.3°C.What is the boiling point of water in kelvins?
373.15 K.What unit of temperature is used in gas law calculations?
Kelvin is used in gas law calculations.What measures the average kinetic energy in a substance?
Temperature.What is the relationship between thermal energy and temperature?
Temperature measures average kinetic energy, while thermal energy is the total kinetic and potential energy of all particles.At what temperature is the boiling point of this substance?
The boiling point depends on the substance; for water, it is 100°C or 373.15 K.Which temperature scale has the smallest sized degrees?
The Fahrenheit scale has the smallest sized degrees.What is the general relationship between temperature and reaction rate?
As temperature increases, reaction rate generally increases.What is 25°C in °F?
25°C is 77°F.What is the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale?
0°C.What is absolute zero on the Celsius temperature scale?
–273.15°C.What scale is used to measure absolute temperature?
The Kelvin scale.Water freezes at what temperature on the Celsius scale?
0°C.How is temperature different from thermal energy?
Temperature is the average kinetic energy per particle; thermal energy is the total energy of all particles.What is the boiling/condensation point of water in kelvin?
373.15 K.What is the high/low temperature on mercury?
The high and low temperatures on mercury refer to the maximum and minimum temperatures measured, depending on the context.Zero is the freezing temperature of water on which temperature scale?
Celsius scale.Which temperature is the freezing point of water in the Celsius scale?
0°C.What happens to the particles of a substance as its temperature increases?
The particles move faster as their average kinetic energy increases.At what temperature does water boil?
Water boils at 100°C (212°F) at standard atmospheric pressure.Which is equal to a temperature of 20°C?
68°F.Which of the following is true of temperature?
Temperature is an intensive property and measures average kinetic energy.What temperature does water boil at?
The average kinetic energy of its particles.Water boils at what temperature?
The water molecules move faster as their kinetic energy increases.How does the mean speed of the water molecules change as they are heated?
100°C.A thermometer used to measure the temperature of air must be accurate to what temperature?
It should be accurate to at least 0.1°C for scientific purposes.Which of the following increases the motion of atoms and molecules?
Increasing temperature.Which temperature is equal to 120 K?
–153.15°C.What happens to molecules when the temperature of their environment increases?
They move faster as their kinetic energy increases.What happens to the particles when you raise the temperature of the substance?
The particles move faster and have more kinetic energy.At what temperature does the numerical value in °F match the numerical value in °C?
At –40°, the values are the same in both scales.What is the temperature that is the same numerical value on both the Fahrenheit and Celsius scale?
