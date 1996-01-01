Temperature quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

If the temperature is 20°C, what is it in Fahrenheit? 68°F.

Which statement about temperature is correct? Temperature is an intensive property and measures average kinetic energy.

What is the Celsius scale based on? The freezing and boiling points of water (0°C and 100°C).

What's the temperature of 10°C in degrees Fahrenheit? 10°C is 50°F.

What is the freezing point of water on the Fahrenheit temperature scale? 32°F.

What is the freezing point on the Celsius temperature scale? 0°C.