Temperature quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
If the temperature is 20°C, what is it in Fahrenheit?
68°F.Which statement about temperature is correct?
Temperature is an intensive property and measures average kinetic energy.What is the Celsius scale based on?
The freezing and boiling points of water (0°C and 100°C).What's the temperature of 10°C in degrees Fahrenheit?
10°C is 50°F.What is the freezing point of water on the Fahrenheit temperature scale?
32°F.What is the freezing point on the Celsius temperature scale?
0°C.On the Celsius scale, what is the boiling point of water?
100°C.What do we use to classify the temperature?
Temperature scales such as Celsius, Fahrenheit, and Kelvin.Fahrenheit can be converted to Rankine by adding what number?
Add 459.67 to the Fahrenheit temperature.What happens when the dew point is below 0°C?
Water vapor can deposit as frost instead of dew.What is the temperature in kelvin of freezing water?
273.15 K.Which is a temperature of zero on the Kelvin scale?
Absolute zero (0 K).In which of the following pairs of characteristics of an element are the temperatures the same?
The freezing and melting points are the same for a pure substance.At what temperature does water melt?
0°C (32°F).What is the freezing point of water on the Fahrenheit scale?
32°F.What's the temperature in the space?
Outer space has a temperature close to 2.7 K (cosmic microwave background).What would be the temperature in kelvin of 39°C?
312.15 K.How is temperature related to the physical change of a substance?
Temperature changes can cause phase changes, such as melting or boiling.Which is equal to a temperature of 20°C? 20°F, 68°F, 36°F, 32°F
68°F.Which is equal to a temperature of 50°F?
10°C.What is the difference between heat and temperature?
Temperature measures average kinetic energy; heat is the transfer of thermal energy.What characteristics determine how easily two substances change temperature? Check all that apply.
Specific heat capacity and mass.The temperature of water in a beaker is 45°C. What does this measurement represent?
It represents the average kinetic energy of the water molecules.Which of the following best describes temperature?
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles.Which of the following temperature changes are equivalent?
A change of 1°C is equivalent to a change of 1 K.What is the temperature?
Temperature is the measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.The deep body temperature of a healthy person is 37°C. What is it in kelvins?
310.15 K.What does temperature measure?
The average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.At what temperature does water freeze?
0°C (32°F).Which is the best reason for using a temperature probe instead of a simple laboratory thermometer?
A temperature probe provides more precise and continuous digital readings.What is the temperature range of the danger zone?
The danger zone is typically 40°F to 140°F (4°C to 60°C) for food safety.What does it mean when the temperature light/gauge is on?
It indicates that the temperature is outside the normal or safe range.At what temperature does ice melt?
0°C (32°F).At what temperature will water change from a liquid to a solid (freeze)?
0°C (32°F).Which of the following shows a temperature measurement documented correctly?
37.0°CAt what temperature (in Fahrenheit) does water freeze?
32°F.How do molecules at warm temperatures differ from molecules at cool temperatures?
Molecules at warm temperatures move faster than those at cool temperatures.Which is equal to a temperature of 50°F? 18°C, 46°C, 10°C, 32°C
10°C.Which material most likely gets the warmest when placed in the sun?
A material with low specific heat capacity and dark color will get the warmest.Which of these would have the highest temperature? Ice, water, water vapor
Water vapor.